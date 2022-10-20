Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. TPL Insurance Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPLI   PK0084001012

TPL INSURANCE LIMITED

(TPLI)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-10
26.86 PKR   +1.44%
05:00aTpl Insurance : Board Resolution for issuance of Interim Bonus Shares for the quarter ended September 30, 2022
PU
04:40aTpl Insurance : Declaration of Interim Bonus Shares
PU
04:30aTpl Insurance : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30-09-2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TPL Insurance : Declaration of Interim Bonus Shares

10/20/2022 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: October 20, 2022

Form-13

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

SUBJECT: DECLARATION OF INTERIM BONUS SHARES

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in its meeting held on 20 October, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at 20 Floor, Sky Tower-East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi., recommended the following:

1)

Bonus Shares:

It has been recommended by the Board

of Directors to issue Interim Bonus Shares in proportion

of 35 shares for every 100 shares held i.e.

35 %.

The above entitlement will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members as at close of business on October 28, 2022.

The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from October 31, 2022 to November 01, 2022 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at M/s THK Associates (Pvt.) Limited having its office at Plot No. 32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2, D.H.A., Phase VII, Karachi-75500, Pakistan by close of business on October 28, 2022 will be treated in time for the purpose of above entitlement to the transferees.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

___________________

Danish Qazi Company Secretary

Disclaimer

TPL Insurance Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 08:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TPL INSURANCE LIMITED
05:00aTpl Insurance : Board Resolution for issuance of Interim Bonus Shares for the quarter ende..
PU
04:40aTpl Insurance : Declaration of Interim Bonus Shares
PU
04:30aTpl Insurance : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30-09-2022
PU
09/19Tpl Insurance : Certified copy of the resolutions passed by the shareholders of tpl insura..
PU
08/29TPL Insurance Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
08/24Tpl Insurance : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 2022-06-30
PU
07/06Tpl Insurance : Certified true copies of the resolutions passed and adopted by the shareho..
PU
06/14Tpl Insurance : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
06/03Tpl Insurance : Miscellaneous Information
PU
04/25Tpl Insurance : Certified copy of the resolutions passed and adopted by the shareholders
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 508 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
Net income 2021 -9,69 M -0,04 M -0,04 M
Net cash 2021 1 177 M 5,33 M 5,33 M
P/E ratio 2021 -339x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 148 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 333
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart TPL INSURANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TPL Insurance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Aminuddin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yousuf Zohaib Ali Chief Financial Officer
Jameel Yusuf Ahmed Chairman
Muhammad Talal Ibrahim Chief Information Officer
Ali Hassan Zaidi Chief Strategy Officer & VP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TPL INSURANCE LIMITED-9.56%14
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.34%40 816
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-7.23%40 112
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION16.77%36 530
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.24.02%35 443
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION19.10%24 894