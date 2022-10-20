TPL Insurance : Declaration of Interim Bonus Shares

Date: October 20, 2022 Form-13

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

SUBJECT: DECLARATION OF INTERIM BONUS SHARES

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in its meeting held on 20 October, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at 20 Floor, Sky Tower-East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi., recommended the following:

1) Bonus Shares: It has been recommended by the Board of Directors to issue Interim Bonus Shares in proportion of 35 shares for every 100 shares held i.e. 35 %.

The above entitlement will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members as at close of business on October 28, 2022.

The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from October 31, 2022 to November 01, 2022 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at M/s THK Associates (Pvt.) Limited having its office at Plot No. 32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2, D.H.A., Phase VII, Karachi-75500, Pakistan by close of business on October 28, 2022 will be treated in time for the purpose of above entitlement to the transferees.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

___________________

Danish Qazi Company Secretary