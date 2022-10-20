Advanced search
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-10
26.86 PKR   +1.44%
05:00aTpl Insurance : Board Resolution for issuance of Interim Bonus Shares for the quarter ended September 30, 2022
PU
04:40aTpl Insurance : Declaration of Interim Bonus Shares
PU
04:30aTpl Insurance : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30-09-2022
PU
TPL Insurance : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30-09-2022

10/20/2022 | 04:30am EDT
Date: October 20, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

SUBJECT: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 2022-09-30

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our company in its meeting held on October 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM at 20 Floor, Sky Tower-East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi, recommended the following:

1)

Cash Dividend:

Nil

2)

Bonus Shares:

It has been recommended by the Board of

Directors to issue Interim Bonus Shares in

proportion of 35 shares for every 100 shares held

i.e. 35 %.

3)

Right Shares:

Nil

4)

Any Other Entitlement:

Nil

The financial results of the Company are attached herewith.

The above entitlement will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members as at close of business on October 28, 2022.

The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from October 31, 2022 to November 01, 2022 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at M/s THK Associates (Pvt.) Limited having its office at Plot No. 32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2, D.H.A., Phase VII, Karachi-75500, Pakistan by close of business on October 28, 2022 will be treated in time for the purpose of above entitlement to the transferees.

The quarterly report of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Yours sincerely,

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary

Enclosure: As above

2

TPL INSURANCE LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

For the three months period ended

For the nine months period ended

30 September

30 September

30 September

30 September

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

-------------------------------------------- (Rupees) --------------------------------------------

Net insurance premium

14

751,140,681

615,655,265

2,173,757,997

1,736,017,057

Net Insurance claims expense

15

(374,154,953)

(302,493,926)

(1,064,644,992)

(814,849,129)

Reversal / (charge) of premium deficiency reserve

-

-

1,147,815

1,101,335

Net commission expense

16

(66,103,341)

(54,666,932)

(189,375,145)

(160,914,386)

Insurance claims and commission expense

(440,258,294)

(357,160,858)

(1,252,872,322)

(974,662,180)

Management expenses

(282,890,423)

(249,518,308)

(829,179,887)

(719,646,408)

Underwriting results

27,991,964

8,976,099

91,705,788

41,708,469

Investment loss / income

17

35,895,649

(7,232,063)

(9,311,420)

73,768,664

Other income

36,343,214

32,013,578

87,956,375

78,361,721

Other expenses

(53,939,772)

(33,385,493)

(174,085,125)

(151,927,332)

Results of operating activities

46,291,055

372,121

(3,734,382)

41,911,522

Financial charges

(8,629,367)

(8,770,377)

(23,222,084)

(12,769,316)

(Loss) / Profit before tax for the period

37,661,689

(8,398,256)

(26,956,466)

29,142,206

Income tax expense

(46,497,938)

(9,810,591)

(36,546,372)

(20,514,424)

(Loss) / profit after tax

(8,836,249)

(18,208,847)

(63,502,838)

8,627,782

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will be not reclassified to income statement:

Changes in fair value of investments classified as financial assets at

8,073,516

122,895,728

(81,359,038)

322,099,088

'FVOCI'

Related tax impact

(2,181,800)

(35,639,475)

23,753,848

(93,408,444)

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

5,891,716

87,256,253

(57,605,190)

228,690,644

Total comprehensive (loss) for the period

(2,944,533)

69,047,406

(121,108,028)

237,318,426

Profit / (loss) after tax per share - Rupees

(0.37)

0.29

(0.59)

0.99

Net (loss) / profit attributable to shareholders' fund

(44,665,308)

41,598,492

(72,705,378)

107,906,388

Net surplus/(deficit) attributable to Participants' Takaful Fund

35,828,961

(59,807,339)

9,202,442

(99,278,606)

(8,836,347)

(18,208,847)

(63,502,838)

8,627,782

Other comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to shareholders' fund

5,891,716

87,256,253

(57,605,190)

228,690,644

Other comprehensive income attributable to Participants' Takaful Fund

-

-

-

-

5,891,716

87,256,253

(57,605,190)

228,690,644

The annexed notes from 1 to 21 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

____________________

___________

____________________

_____________

_

Chief Financial Officer

Director

Director

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman

Disclaimer

TPL Insurance Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 08:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
