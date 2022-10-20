TPL Insurance : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30-09-2022
Date: October 20, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
SUBJECT: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 2022-09-30
Dear Sir,
We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our company in its meeting held on October 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM at 20 Floor, Sky Tower-East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi, recommended the following:
1)
Cash Dividend:
Nil
2)
Bonus Shares:
It has been recommended by the Board of
Directors to issue Interim Bonus Shares in
proportion of 35 shares for every 100 shares held
i.e. 35 %.
3)
Right Shares:
Nil
4)
Any Other Entitlement:
Nil
The financial results of the Company are attached herewith.
The above entitlement will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members as at close of business on October 28, 2022.
The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from October 31, 2022 to November 01, 2022 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at M/s THK Associates (Pvt.) Limited having its office at Plot No. 32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2, D.H.A., Phase VII, Karachi-75500, Pakistan by close of business on October 28, 2022 will be treated in time for the purpose of above entitlement to the transferees.
The quarterly report of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.
Yours sincerely,
Danish Qazi
Company Secretary
Enclosure: As above
TPL INSURANCE LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
