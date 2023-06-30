TABLE OF CONTENTS
Company Information
Geographical Presence
Directors' Report
Independent Auditors' Review Report
Financial Statements
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
Condensed Interim Cash Flow Statement
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
Annexure - A: Window Takaful Operations
Independent Auditors' Review Report
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Fund
Condensed Interim Cash Flow Statement
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
Other Information
Pattern of Shareholding
Category of Shareholding
COMPANY INFORMATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Mr. Jameel Yusuf Ahmed (S. St.)
Chairman
Mr. Muhammad Ali Jameel
Director
Mr. Muhammad Aminuddin
Chief Executive Officer
Ms. Naila Kassim
Director
Ms. Ayla Majid
Director
Rana Assad Amin
Director
Mr. Aqueel .E. Merchant
Director
Mr. Benjamin Brink
Director
BOARD COMMITTEES
Ethics, HR, Remuneration and
Nomination Committee
Ms. Naila Kassim
Chairperson
Mr. Muhammad Ali Jameel
Member
Rana Assad Amin
Member
Ms. Ayla Majid
Member
Mr. Nader Nawaz
Secretary
Investment Committee
Mr. Muhammad Ali Jameel
Chairman
Rana Assad Amin
Member
Mr. Muhammad Aminuddin
Member
Mr. Benjamin Brink
Member
Mr. Yousuf Zohaib Ali
Secretary
Audit Committee
Mr. Aqueel .E. Merchant
Chairman
Rana Assad Amin
Member
Mr. Muhammad Ali Jameel
Member
Ms. Ayla Majid
Member
Mr. Hashim Sadiq Ali
Secretary
MANAGEMENT COMMITTEES:
Underwriting Committee
Mr. Aqueel .E. Merchant
Chairman
Syed Ali Hassan Zaidi
Member
Mr. Shumail Iqbal
Secretary
Claim Settlement Committee
Mr. Benjamin Brink
Chairman
Mr. Tariq Ali Farooqui
Member
Mr. M. Kumail Mushtaq Ali
Member
Ms. Ayla Majid
Member
Mr. Yousuf Zohaib Ali
Member
Mr. Ovais Alam
Secretary
Reinsurance &
Co-insurance Committee
Mr. Aqueel .E. Merchant
Chairman
Syed Ali Hassan Zaidi
Member
Mr. Muhammad Aminuddin
Member
Ms. Shadab Khan
Secretary
Risk Management &
Compliance Committee
Ms. Ayla Majid
Chairperson
Syed Ali Hassan Zaidi
Member
Mr. Muhammad Aminuddin
Member
Mr. Kamran Rafique
Member
Mr. Benjamin Brink
Member
Ms. Shadab Khan
Secretary
BANKERS
Al-Baraka Bank Pakistan Ltd.
Askari Bank Limited
Bank Alfalah Limited.
Bank Al Habib Ltd.
Bank Islami Pakistan Ltd.
Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Ltd.
Faysal Bank Ltd.
Habib Bank Ltd.
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd.
JS Bank Ltd.
Kushhali Microfinance Bank Ltd.
MCB Bank Ltd.
Meezan Bank Ltd.
Mobilink Micro Finance Bank Ltd.
National Bank of Pakistan
Samba Bank Ltd.
Silk Bank Ltd.
Soneri Bank Ltd.
Summit Bank Ltd.
Telenor Micro Finance Bank Ltd.
The Bank of Punjab
United Bank Ltd.
AUDITORS
BDO Ebrahim & Co.
Chartered Accountants
LEGAL ADVISOR
Lari & Co.
Maritime & Insurance Advocates
SHARE REGISTRAR
THK Associates (Pvt) Limited
Plot No. 32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2,
DHA Phase VII, Karachi - 75500
Tel: +92-21-35310191-6
Fax: +92-21-35310190
REGISTERED OFFICE
20th Floor, Sky Tower - East Wing
Dolmen City, HC-3, Abdul Sattar
Edhi Avenue, Block No. 4 Clifton
Karachi, Karachi East, Sindh
Fax: +92-21-35316032
UAN: +92-21-111-000-301
Tel: +92-21-34390300-5,+92-21-37130223
WEB PRESENCE
Website: www.tplinsurance.com
Facebook: insurancetpl
Instagram: tplinsurance
LinkedIn: tplinsurance
GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
KARACHI
FAISALABAD
Registered Office
Branch Office Faisalabad
20th Floor, Sky Tower - East Wing,
Office No. F-02, 4th Floor
Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4,
Meezan Executive Tower,
Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue,
Civil Lines, Faisalabad.
Clifton, Karachi
UAN: 051-111-000-301
UAN: (021) 111-000-301 (021) 3713-0227
Tel: 041-2610149-53
Fax: (021) 3531-6031-2
Fax: 041-8501470
Branch Office
MULTAN
Plot 19-B, Sindhi Muslim Cooperative
Branch Office Multan
Housing Society (SMCHS),
Haider Street, Shalimar Colony
Near Roomi Masjid,
Northern Bypass-Boson Road,
Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.
Multan.
UAN: 021) 111-000-301 (021) 3713-0223
UAN: 061-111-000-301
Fax: 061-44243451
Branch Office
Export Processing Zone (EPZ) Landhi,
HYDERABAD
Plot No. N-4, Sector B-III,
2nd Floor Plot # 15/5, Main Auto Bhan Road,
Export Processing Zone,
Railway Cooperative Housing Society,
Landhi, Karachi.
Near Bank Al Falah Hyderabad.
Tel: 022-3411023-26
LAHORE
Fax: 022-278-3514
Branch Office Lahore
Tower 75, 4th Floor
Near Honda City Sales &
Hondai Central Motors,
Kalma Chowk Lahore.
Tel: 042-35913943
UAN: 042-111-000-301
Fax: 042-35157233
ISLAMABAD
Branch Office Islamabad
55-B, 10th Floor (South) ISE Tower,
Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.
UAN: 051-111-000-301 Fax: 051) 444-793-5
Directors' Report
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to present the condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the six months period ended June 30, 2023.
During the period, the Company reported Gross Written Premium ("GWP") of Rs. 1,976 million Vs Rs. 1,808 million at HY 2022 (including Window Takaful Operations), registering a growth of 9%.
The Company's motor insurance portfolio reported GWP of Rs. 1,330 million (June 2022: Rs. 1,330 million). GWP from Property business reported increase of Rs. 151 million (growth of 80%). Marine business reported growth of 5% year on year. The Company reported profit before tax of Rs. 128 million (YTD June 2022: loss before tax of Rs. 65 million), including results of Window Takaful operations.
The Board of the Directors of the Company, in terms of its meeting dated May 26, 2023 has approved the draft of the Scheme of Arrangement, under Section 279 to Section 282 and Section 285 of the Companies Act, 2017 intended to be sanctioned by the High Court, for the acquisition of the assets and liabilities of the Pakistani branch of New Hampshire Insurance Company ("NHIC"). Subsequently, the shareholders of the Company in Extraordinary General Meeting dated June 27, 2023 have approved the same.
By virtue of the Scheme of Arrangement, the assets and liabilities of NHIC shall stand transferred and vested with and into the company. The Scheme of Arrangement remains subject to obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals, and the sanction of the same by the High Court along with fulfilment of related legal formalities. It is intended that the Scheme of Arrangement shall be sanctioned and the transaction is expected to be consummated by September 30, 2023.
Political and economic uncertainties continued to impact the business climate during the period. Discount rate was increased from 16% to 22% by the Central Bank, while PKR devalued 27.6% during the period declining from Rs.224.14 to Rs. 285.99 against USD. Motor Assemblers have increased vehicle prices multiple times during the six months period, with significant production cuts. Although increase in discount rate will improve the investment income on fixed income portfolio in the period to come, the increase in discount rate, decline in motor sales significantly, coupled with current political and economic situation poses risks may impact the industry growth during 2023.
We would like to thank all our stakeholders, business partners, Pakistan Stock Exchange, SECP and staff for their continued support.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
Chief Executive Officer
August 24, 2023
