Directors' Report

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to present the condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the six months period ended June 30, 2023.

During the period, the Company reported Gross Written Premium ("GWP") of Rs. 1,976 million Vs Rs. 1,808 million at HY 2022 (including Window Takaful Operations), registering a growth of 9%.

The Company's motor insurance portfolio reported GWP of Rs. 1,330 million (June 2022: Rs. 1,330 million). GWP from Property business reported increase of Rs. 151 million (growth of 80%). Marine business reported growth of 5% year on year. The Company reported profit before tax of Rs. 128 million (YTD June 2022: loss before tax of Rs. 65 million), including results of Window Takaful operations.

The Board of the Directors of the Company, in terms of its meeting dated May 26, 2023 has approved the draft of the Scheme of Arrangement, under Section 279 to Section 282 and Section 285 of the Companies Act, 2017 intended to be sanctioned by the High Court, for the acquisition of the assets and liabilities of the Pakistani branch of New Hampshire Insurance Company ("NHIC"). Subsequently, the shareholders of the Company in Extraordinary General Meeting dated June 27, 2023 have approved the same.

By virtue of the Scheme of Arrangement, the assets and liabilities of NHIC shall stand transferred and vested with and into the company. The Scheme of Arrangement remains subject to obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals, and the sanction of the same by the High Court along with fulfilment of related legal formalities. It is intended that the Scheme of Arrangement shall be sanctioned and the transaction is expected to be consummated by September 30, 2023.

Political and economic uncertainties continued to impact the business climate during the period. Discount rate was increased from 16% to 22% by the Central Bank, while PKR devalued 27.6% during the period declining from Rs.224.14 to Rs. 285.99 against USD. Motor Assemblers have increased vehicle prices multiple times during the six months period, with significant production cuts. Although increase in discount rate will improve the investment income on fixed income portfolio in the period to come, the increase in discount rate, decline in motor sales significantly, coupled with current political and economic situation poses risks may impact the industry growth during 2023.

We would like to thank all our stakeholders, business partners, Pakistan Stock Exchange, SECP and staff for their continued support.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

Chief Executive Officer

August 24, 2023

Half Yearly Report 2023