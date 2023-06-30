TABLE OF CONTENTS

Company Information

02

Geographical Presence

03

Directors' Report

04

Independent Auditors' Review Report

06

Financial Statements

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

08

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

09

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

10

Condensed Interim Cash Flow Statement

1 2

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

1 4

Annexure - A: Window Takaful Operations

Independent Auditors' Review Report

31

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

32

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

33

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Fund

34

Condensed Interim Cash Flow Statement

35

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

37

Other Information

Pattern of Shareholding

49

Category of Shareholding

50

COMPANY INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. Jameel Yusuf Ahmed (S. St.)

Chairman

Mr. Muhammad Ali Jameel

Director

Mr. Muhammad Aminuddin

Chief Executive Officer

Ms. Naila Kassim

Director

Ms. Ayla Majid

Director

Rana Assad Amin

Director

Mr. Aqueel .E. Merchant

Director

Mr. Benjamin Brink

Director

BOARD COMMITTEES

Ethics, HR, Remuneration and

Nomination Committee

Ms. Naila Kassim

Chairperson

Mr. Muhammad Ali Jameel

Member

Rana Assad Amin

Member

Ms. Ayla Majid

Member

Mr. Nader Nawaz

Secretary

Investment Committee

Mr. Muhammad Ali Jameel

Chairman

Rana Assad Amin

Member

Mr. Muhammad Aminuddin

Member

Mr. Benjamin Brink

Member

Mr. Yousuf Zohaib Ali

Secretary

Audit Committee

Mr. Aqueel .E. Merchant

Chairman

Rana Assad Amin

Member

Mr. Muhammad Ali Jameel

Member

Ms. Ayla Majid

Member

Mr. Hashim Sadiq Ali

Secretary

MANAGEMENT COMMITTEES:

Underwriting Committee

Mr. Aqueel .E. Merchant

Chairman

Syed Ali Hassan Zaidi

Member

Mr. Shumail Iqbal

Secretary

Claim Settlement Committee

Mr. Benjamin Brink

Chairman

Mr. Tariq Ali Farooqui

Member

Mr. M. Kumail Mushtaq Ali

Member

Ms. Ayla Majid

Member

Mr. Yousuf Zohaib Ali

Member

Mr. Ovais Alam

Secretary

Reinsurance &

Co-insurance Committee

Mr. Aqueel .E. Merchant

Chairman

Syed Ali Hassan Zaidi

Member

Mr. Muhammad Aminuddin

Member

Ms. Shadab Khan

Secretary

Risk Management &

Compliance Committee

Ms. Ayla Majid

Chairperson

Syed Ali Hassan Zaidi

Member

Mr. Muhammad Aminuddin

Member

Mr. Kamran Rafique

Member

Mr. Benjamin Brink

Member

Ms. Shadab Khan

Secretary

BANKERS

Al-Baraka Bank Pakistan Ltd.

Askari Bank Limited

Bank Alfalah Limited.

Bank Al Habib Ltd.

Bank Islami Pakistan Ltd.

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Ltd.

Faysal Bank Ltd.

Habib Bank Ltd.

Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd.

JS Bank Ltd.

Kushhali Microfinance Bank Ltd.

MCB Bank Ltd.

Meezan Bank Ltd.

Mobilink Micro Finance Bank Ltd.

National Bank of Pakistan

Samba Bank Ltd.

Silk Bank Ltd.

Soneri Bank Ltd.

Summit Bank Ltd.

Telenor Micro Finance Bank Ltd.

The Bank of Punjab

United Bank Ltd.

AUDITORS

BDO Ebrahim & Co.

Chartered Accountants

LEGAL ADVISOR

Lari & Co.

Maritime & Insurance Advocates

SHARE REGISTRAR

THK Associates (Pvt) Limited

Plot No. 32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2,

DHA Phase VII, Karachi - 75500

Tel: +92-21-35310191-6

Fax: +92-21-35310190

REGISTERED OFFICE

20th Floor, Sky Tower - East Wing

Dolmen City, HC-3, Abdul Sattar

Edhi Avenue, Block No. 4 Clifton

Karachi, Karachi East, Sindh

Fax: +92-21-35316032

UAN: +92-21-111-000-301

Tel: +92-21-34390300-5,+92-21-37130223

WEB PRESENCE

Website: www.tplinsurance.com

Facebook: insurancetpl

Instagram: tplinsurance

LinkedIn: tplinsurance

Half Yearly Report 2023

GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

KARACHI

FAISALABAD

Registered Office

Branch Office Faisalabad

20th Floor, Sky Tower - East Wing,

Office No. F-02, 4th Floor

Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4,

Meezan Executive Tower,

Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue,

Civil Lines, Faisalabad.

Clifton, Karachi

UAN: 051-111-000-301

UAN: (021) 111-000-301 (021) 3713-0227

Tel: 041-2610149-53

Fax: (021) 3531-6031-2

Fax: 041-8501470

Branch Office

MULTAN

Plot 19-B, Sindhi Muslim Cooperative

Branch Office Multan

Housing Society (SMCHS),

Haider Street, Shalimar Colony

Near Roomi Masjid,

Northern Bypass-Boson Road,

Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

Multan.

UAN: 021) 111-000-301 (021) 3713-0223

UAN: 061-111-000-301

Fax: 061-44243451

Branch Office

Export Processing Zone (EPZ) Landhi,

HYDERABAD

Plot No. N-4, Sector B-III,

2nd Floor Plot # 15/5, Main Auto Bhan Road,

Export Processing Zone,

Railway Cooperative Housing Society,

Landhi, Karachi.

Near Bank Al Falah Hyderabad.

Tel: 022-3411023-26

LAHORE

Fax: 022-278-3514

Branch Office Lahore

Tower 75, 4th Floor

Near Honda City Sales &

Hondai Central Motors,

Kalma Chowk Lahore.

Tel: 042-35913943

UAN: 042-111-000-301

Fax: 042-35157233

ISLAMABAD

Branch Office Islamabad

55-B, 10th Floor (South) ISE Tower,

Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.

UAN: 051-111-000-301 Fax: 051) 444-793-5

Half Yearly Report 2023

Directors' Report

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to present the condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the six months period ended June 30, 2023.

During the period, the Company reported Gross Written Premium ("GWP") of Rs. 1,976 million Vs Rs. 1,808 million at HY 2022 (including Window Takaful Operations), registering a growth of 9%.

The Company's motor insurance portfolio reported GWP of Rs. 1,330 million (June 2022: Rs. 1,330 million). GWP from Property business reported increase of Rs. 151 million (growth of 80%). Marine business reported growth of 5% year on year. The Company reported profit before tax of Rs. 128 million (YTD June 2022: loss before tax of Rs. 65 million), including results of Window Takaful operations.

The Board of the Directors of the Company, in terms of its meeting dated May 26, 2023 has approved the draft of the Scheme of Arrangement, under Section 279 to Section 282 and Section 285 of the Companies Act, 2017 intended to be sanctioned by the High Court, for the acquisition of the assets and liabilities of the Pakistani branch of New Hampshire Insurance Company ("NHIC"). Subsequently, the shareholders of the Company in Extraordinary General Meeting dated June 27, 2023 have approved the same.

By virtue of the Scheme of Arrangement, the assets and liabilities of NHIC shall stand transferred and vested with and into the company. The Scheme of Arrangement remains subject to obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals, and the sanction of the same by the High Court along with fulfilment of related legal formalities. It is intended that the Scheme of Arrangement shall be sanctioned and the transaction is expected to be consummated by September 30, 2023.

Political and economic uncertainties continued to impact the business climate during the period. Discount rate was increased from 16% to 22% by the Central Bank, while PKR devalued 27.6% during the period declining from Rs.224.14 to Rs. 285.99 against USD. Motor Assemblers have increased vehicle prices multiple times during the six months period, with significant production cuts. Although increase in discount rate will improve the investment income on fixed income portfolio in the period to come, the increase in discount rate, decline in motor sales significantly, coupled with current political and economic situation poses risks may impact the industry growth during 2023.

We would like to thank all our stakeholders, business partners, Pakistan Stock Exchange, SECP and staff for their continued support.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

Chief Executive Officer

August 24, 2023

Half Yearly Report 2023

