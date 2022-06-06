Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  TPL Properties Limited
  News
  Summary
    TPLP   PK0110601017

TPL PROPERTIES LIMITED

(TPLP)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  06-02
17.26 PKR   -3.95%
TPL PROPERTIES : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
TPL PROPERTIES : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 2022-03-31
PU
TPL PROPERTIES : Board Meeting
PU
TPL Properties : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results

06/06/2022 | 05:52am EDT
Form-1 (b)

June 06, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Board Meeting other than Financial Results

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of TPL Properties Limited ("Company") will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 03:00 PM, at 20 Floor, Sky Tower-East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi, to consider the Budget for the period July 01, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

The Company has declared the closed period from June 06, 2022 to June 13, 2022 as required under the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange. Accordingly no Director, CEO or Executive of the Company shall directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the closed period.

You may inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Pakistan Stock Exchange accordingly

Yours sincerely,

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

TPL Properties Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 09:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
