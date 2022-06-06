TPL Properties : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results

Form-1 (b)
June 06, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Subject: Board Meeting other than Financial Results
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of TPL Properties Limited ("Company") will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 03:00 PM, at 20 Floor, Sky Tower-East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi, to consider the Budget for the period July 01, 2022 to June 30, 2023.
The Company has declared the closed period from June 06, 2022 to June 13, 2022 as required under the Rule Book of Pakistan Stock Exchange. Accordingly no Director, CEO or Executive of the Company shall directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the closed period.
You may inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Pakistan Stock Exchange accordingly
Yours sincerely,
Danish Qazi
Company Secretary
