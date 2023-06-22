June 21, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Subject: CONCLUSION OF BOARD MEETING OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS
Dear Sir,
We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our company in its meeting held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 04:00 PM, at 20 Floor, Sky Tower-East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi, has approved the budget for the period July 01, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
Yours sincerely,
Danish Qazi
Company Secretary
