June 21, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: CONCLUSION OF BOARD MEETING OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our company in its meeting held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 04:00 PM, at 20 Floor, Sky Tower-East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi, has approved the budget for the period July 01, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

Yours sincerely,

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary