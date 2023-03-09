TPL Properties : Corporate Briefing Session (CBS) REVISED
Pakistan's leading Real Estate Development
and Fund Management Company
Analyst Briefing
9
th March 2023
TPL Corp
Diversified Group, seeking to redefine & lead in its markets, incl. Insurance, Real Estate
General
`
TPL Holding
Public
38%
62%
64%
100%
55%
97%
40%
100%
16% 18%
TPL Trakker
TPL Security
TPL Insurance
TPL Life
TPL Properties
TPL e-Ventures
100%
100%
TPL Maps
Trakker ME
(Singapore)
(UAE)
4 Listed on the PSX
PKR 15 Bn+
Market Cap
Presence in
GCC Region
PKR 32.2 Bn
AUM (REIT)
1400+ Employees
TPL Properties
Pioneer in Institutionalizing Real Estate in Pakistan
`
2007-13
Secured Foreign Currency Financing USD 20 Mn (2011)
Centrepoint Office Tower (2013) - 350,000 sq.ft across 28 floors
2014-16
100% tenancy achieved (2014)
OPIC (now DFC) facility prepaid
Listed on PSX
2017-21
Acquisition of HKC Ltd (2017)
RMC Incorporated
Exited Centerpoint - Sold to BAHL
Acquired land for Technology Park + 40 Acres for mixed-use development (Mangrove)
2022-23
REIT Fund I - PKR 18.35 Bn (largest equity offering in Pakistan)
Established Pakistan's first ADGM based
International Fund Manager
Shariah Compliant
Strategic Partnership with TASC Towers & acquisition in process for 10,500 Towers
39%
100%
100%
90%
100%
100%
Technology Park
One Hoshang
Mangrove
100%
100%
Developer
Property
Manager
REIT Manager
TPL Properties
Multi Faceted Real Estate Holding Company
`
TPL Properties (PSX: TPLP) : restructured from single yielding asset, to a multi-dimensional real estate company
Real Estate Owner
Restructured as
Real Estate
Investment Holding Company
Revenue
TPL REIT Fund I
TPL RMC (& TPL IMC)
Other Investments Opex
Payroll
G&A
Value
Market Cap : PKR 8.4 Bn
Book Equity : PKR 15.3 Bn
DCF Valuation : PKR [ ] Bn
Developer
Projects assessment, design, regulatory clearance, construction and marketing & sales
Revenue
Developer margin
Developer success fees
Opex
Value
High margin as scale increases
REIT Manager
Managing TPL REIT Fund I (PKR 18 Bn Fund per first close) and will take on creation and management of other Funds
Revenue
Annual Management Fee
Listing fees @ IPO
Carry or Performance Fee Opex
Payroll
G&A
Value
High margin as scale increases
Offshore Manager
ADGM (UAE) licensed 3-C Manager, that is creating feeder funds for Pakistan REITs and also Regional REITs
Revenue
Annual Management Fee
Carry or Performance Fee
Opex
Value
High margin as scale increases
Property Manager
Facility management of 3
rd party real estate assets on a cost plus basis
Revenue
Facility Management Fee on cost plus basis (profit and shared resource fee)
Opex
Value
Increasing contribution as scale increases
Market Cap as at Mar 06, 2023
4
Book equity as at Dec 31, 2023
TPL Properties Limited - Standalone Results
P&L for the period ended December 31, 2022
`
Description
YTD-Dec 22
YTD-Dec 21
Variance
[PKR 000s]
[PKR 000s]
[PKR 000s]
[%]
Revenue
5,037,350
23,902
5,013,448
20975%
Total Revenue
5,037,350
23,902
5,013,448
20975%
Direct operating costs
-
(61)
61
100%
Gross profit
5,037,350
23,841
5,013,509
21029%
Administrative expenses
(226,073)
(140,983)
(85,090)
-60%
Operating Profit / (Loss)
4,811,277
(117,142)
4,928,419
NM
Finance costs
(62,087)
(74,101)
12,014
16%
Other Income
64,655
120,555
(55,899)
-46%
Profit / (Loss) before taxation
4,813,845
(70,688)
4,884,534
NM
Taxation
(12,031)
(1,534)
(10,497)
-684%
Profit / (Loss) for the period
4,801,814
(72,223)
4,874,037
NM
EPS
9.08
(0.18)
Revenue:
Revenue comprises of realized gain on sale of TTZ (PKR 875 Mn) and revaluation gain on units of TPL REIT Fund I (PKR 4,162 Mn), driven by the increase in valuation of the underlying real estate assets
Expenses:
Increase is mainly due to legal expenses from the one-time costs related to increase in Authorized Capital and Bonus share issuance
Other components, apart payroll, include office rent, travel, depreciation, operating leases and CSR
Finance Cost & Other Income:
Finance cost due to PKR 500 Mn term loan
Other income reflects finance income from investment in TFCs
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
TPL Properties Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 06:11:12 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about TPL PROPERTIES LIMITED
Sales 2022
6 397 M
23,1 M
23,1 M
Net income 2022
5 292 M
19,1 M
19,1 M
Net cash 2022
790 M
2,85 M
2,85 M
P/E ratio 2022
1,95x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
8 302 M
30,0 M
30,0 M
EV / Sales 2021
20,9x
EV / Sales 2022
1,49x
Nbr of Employees
44
Free-Float
20,5%
Chart TPL PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TPL PROPERTIES LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.