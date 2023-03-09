Advanced search
    TPLP   PK0110601017

TPL PROPERTIES LIMITED

(TPLP)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-07
14.57 PKR   +0.21%
Tpl Properties : Corporate Briefing Session (CBS) REVISED
PU
Tpl Properties : Material Information
PU
Tpl Properties : Corporate Briefing Session
PU
TPL Properties : Corporate Briefing Session (CBS) REVISED

03/09/2023
Pakistan's leading Real Estate Development

and Fund Management Company

Analyst Briefing

9th March 2023

TPL Corp

Diversified Group, seeking to redefine & lead in its markets, incl. Insurance, Real Estate

General

`

TPL Holding

Public

38%

62%

64%

100%

55%

97%

40%

100%

16% 18%

TPL Trakker

TPL Security

TPL Insurance

TPL Life

TPL Properties

TPL e-Ventures

100%

100%

TPL Maps

Trakker ME

(Singapore)

(UAE)

4 Listed on the PSX

PKR 15 Bn+ Market Cap

Presence in GCC Region

PKR 32.2 Bn AUM (REIT)

1400+ Employees

2

TPL Properties

Pioneer in Institutionalizing Real Estate in Pakistan

`

2007-13

  • Secured Foreign Currency Financing USD 20 Mn (2011)
  • Centrepoint Office Tower (2013) - 350,000 sq.ft across 28 floors

2014-16

  • 100% tenancy achieved (2014)
  • OPIC (now DFC) facility prepaid

Listed on PSX

  • Pre-IPOplacement

2017-21

  • Acquisition of HKC Ltd (2017)
  • RMC Incorporated
  • Exited Centerpoint - Sold to BAHL
  • Acquired land for Technology Park + 40 Acres for mixed-use development (Mangrove)

2022-23

  • REIT Fund I - PKR 18.35 Bn (largest equity offering in Pakistan)
  • Established Pakistan's first ADGM based
    International Fund Manager
  • Shariah Compliant
  • Strategic Partnership with TASC Towers & acquisition in process for 10,500 Towers

39%

100%

100%

90%

100%

100%

Technology Park

One Hoshang

Mangrove

100%

100%

Developer

Property

Manager

REIT Manager

Fund Manager

(ADGM)

3

TPL Properties

Multi Faceted Real Estate Holding Company

`

TPL Properties (PSX: TPLP): restructured from single yielding asset, to a multi-dimensional real estate company

Real Estate Owner

Restructured as Real Estate

Investment Holding Company

Revenue

  • TPL REIT Fund I
  • TPL RMC (& TPL IMC)
  • Other Investments Opex
  • Payroll
  • G&A

Value

  • Market Cap : PKR 8.4 Bn
  • Book Equity : PKR 15.3 Bn
  • DCF Valuation : PKR [ ] Bn

Developer

Projects assessment, design, regulatory clearance, construction and marketing & sales

Revenue

  • Developer margin
  • Developer success fees

Opex

  • Payroll
  • G&A

Value

  • High margin as scale increases

REIT Manager

Managing TPL REIT Fund I (PKR 18 Bn Fund per first close) and will take on creation and management of other Funds

Revenue

  • Annual Management Fee
  • Listing fees @ IPO
  • Carry or Performance Fee Opex
  • Payroll
  • G&A

Value

  • High margin as scale increases

Offshore Manager

ADGM (UAE) licensed 3-C Manager, that is creating feeder funds for Pakistan REITs and also Regional REITs

Revenue

  • Annual Management Fee
  • Carry or Performance Fee

Opex

  • Payroll
  • G&A

Value

  • High margin as scale increases

Property Manager

Facility management of 3rd party real estate assets on a cost plus basis

Revenue

  • Facility Management Fee on cost plus basis (profit and shared resource fee)

Opex

  • N/A

Value

  • Increasing contribution as scale increases

Market Cap as at Mar 06, 2023

4

Book equity as at Dec 31, 2023

TPL Properties Limited - Standalone Results

P&L for the period ended December 31, 2022 `

Description

YTD-Dec 22

YTD-Dec 21

Variance

[PKR 000s]

[PKR 000s]

[PKR 000s]

[%]

Revenue

5,037,350

23,902

5,013,448

20975%

Total Revenue

5,037,350

23,902

5,013,448

20975%

Direct operating costs

-

(61)

61

100%

Gross profit

5,037,350

23,841

5,013,509

21029%

Administrative expenses

(226,073)

(140,983)

(85,090)

-60%

Operating Profit / (Loss)

4,811,277

(117,142)

4,928,419

NM

Finance costs

(62,087)

(74,101)

12,014

16%

Other Income

64,655

120,555

(55,899)

-46%

Profit / (Loss) before taxation

4,813,845

(70,688)

4,884,534

NM

Taxation

(12,031)

(1,534)

(10,497)

-684%

Profit / (Loss) for the period

4,801,814

(72,223)

4,874,037

NM

EPS

9.08

(0.18)

Revenue:

  • Revenue comprises of realized gain on sale of TTZ (PKR 875 Mn) and revaluation gain on units of TPL REIT Fund I (PKR 4,162 Mn), driven by the increase in valuation of the underlying real estate assets

Expenses:

  • Increase is mainly due to legal expenses from the one-time costs related to increase in Authorized Capital and Bonus share issuance
  • Other components, apart payroll, include office rent, travel, depreciation, operating leases and CSR

Finance Cost & Other Income:

  • Finance cost due to PKR 500 Mn term loan
  • Other income reflects finance income from investment in TFCs

NM: Not Meaningful

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TPL Properties Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 06:11:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
