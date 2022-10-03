Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  TPL Properties Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    TPLP   PK0110601017

TPL PROPERTIES LIMITED

(TPLP)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-02
20.86 PKR   +0.10%
20.86 PKR   +0.10%
TPL Properties : Corporate Briefing Session REVISED

10/03/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
Date: October 03, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Corporate Briefing Session (CBS) on the Company's Business Results for the Financial Year Ended June 30, 2022

Dear Sir,

This is to inform that TPL Properties Limited is holding a Corporate Briefing Session on the Company's business results for the financial year ended June 30, 2022 through video link facility as per the schedule given below:

Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM

Video Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/91915927457

All members of the Company and analysts are cordially invited to attend the session.

We will appreciate your assistance in disseminating this information to all concerned.

Yours sincerely,

________________

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary

-

Disclaimer

TPL Properties Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 21:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
