TPL Properties : Corporate Briefing Session REVISED

Date: October 03, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Subject: Corporate Briefing Session (CBS) on the Company's Business Results for the Financial Year Ended June 30, 2022
Dear Sir,
This is to inform that TPL Properties Limited is holding a Corporate Briefing Session on the Company's business results for the financial year ended June 30, 2022 through video link facility as per the schedule given below:
Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Time: 4:00 PM
Video Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/91915927457
All members of the Company and analysts are cordially invited to attend the session.
We will appreciate your assistance in disseminating this information to all concerned.
Yours sincerely,
________________
Danish Qazi
Company Secretary
-
Disclaimer
TPL Properties Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 21:20:07 UTC.