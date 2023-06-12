Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. TPL Properties Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPLP   PK0110601017

TPL PROPERTIES LIMITED

(TPLP)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-08
13.32 PKR   +3.82%
02:51aTpl Properties : Emergent board meeting
PU
05/25Tpl Properties : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
04/28TPL Properties Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TPL Properties : EMERGENT BOARD MEETING

06/12/2023 | 02:51am EDT
June 12, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited ("Exchange")

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

SUBJECT: EMERGENT BOARD MEETING

Dear Sir,

With reference to our earlier notice of Emergent Board Meeting ("Meeting") dated June 08, 2023, this is to inform you that the Meeting time has been rescheduled at 02.00 P.M.

You may inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Pakistan Stock Exchange accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

TPL Properties Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 06:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on TPL PROPERTIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 397 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net income 2022 5 292 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net cash 2022 790 M 2,76 M 2,76 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,95x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 590 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart TPL PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TPL Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TPL PROPERTIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Ali Jameel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adnan Quaid Johar Khandwala Chief Financial Officer
Jameel Yusuf Ahmed Chairman
Jamil Akber Chief Operating Officer
Ali Waheed Head-Administration & External Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TPL PROPERTIES LIMITED-21.65%26
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.84%37 967
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-9.65%29 384
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-14.08%24 715
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-11.50%22 484
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.04%20 605
