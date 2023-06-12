TPL Properties : EMERGENT BOARD MEETING

June 12, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited ("Exchange")
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
SUBJECT: EMERGENT BOARD MEETING
Dear Sir,
With reference to our earlier notice of Emergent Board Meeting ("Meeting") dated June 08, 2023, this is to inform you that the Meeting time has been rescheduled at 02.00 P.M.
You may inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Pakistan Stock Exchange accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
Danish Qazi
Company Secretary
