TPL Properties : EMERGENT BOARD MEETING

June 12, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited ("Exchange")

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

SUBJECT: EMERGENT BOARD MEETING

Dear Sir,

With reference to our earlier notice of Emergent Board Meeting ("Meeting") dated June 08, 2023, this is to inform you that the Meeting time has been rescheduled at 02.00 P.M.

You may inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Pakistan Stock Exchange accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary