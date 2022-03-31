Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  TPL Properties Limited
  News
  Summary
    TPLP   PK0110601017

TPL PROPERTIES LIMITED

(TPLP)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-21
23.01 PKR   -0.78%
12:09aTPL PROPERTIES : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 2022-03-31
PU
04/15TPL PROPERTIES : Board Meeting
PU
03/25TPL PROPERTIES : Corporate Briefing Session on the Company's Business Results for the Financial Half Year Ended December 31, 2021 REVISED
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TPL Properties : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 2022-03-31

04/25/2022 | 12:09am EDT
Date: April 22, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

SUBJECT:FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

Dear Sir,We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in its meeting held on Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at 20 Floor, Sky Tower-East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi, recommended the following:

1)

Cash Dividend:

Nil

2)

Right Shares:

Nil

3)

Bonus Shares:

Nil

4)

Any Other Entitlement:

Nil

The financial results of the Company are attached.

The Quarterly Report of the Company for the period ended March 31, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Yours Sincerely,

___________________ Danish Qazi Company Secretary

TPL PROPERTIES LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM UNCONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

For the nine months ended

For the quarter ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Note

Income

16

24,828,583

280,228,465

926,590

100,767,713

Direct operating costs

(78,672)

(7,484,757)

(17,926)

(839,325)

Gross profit

24,749,911

272,743,708

908,664

99,928,388

Administrative and general expenses

(118,020,094)

(110,139,973)

22,963,126

(40,819,081)

Finance costs

17

(202,739,914)

(301,432,957)

(128,638,955)

(128,741,957)

Other income

18

188,764,034

94,585,408

68,209,452

29,715,498

Loss before taxation

(107,246,063)

(44,243,814)

(36,557,713)

(39,917,152)

Taxation

19

(1,557,340)

12,080,033

(23,164)

1,990,738

Loss after taxation

(108,803,403)

(32,163,781)

(36,580,877)

(37,926,414)

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive loss

for the period

(108,803,403)

(32,163,781)

(36,580,877)

(37,926,414)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

(0.30)

(0.10)

(0.07)

(0.12)

------------- Rupees -------------

------------- Rupees -------------

The annexed notes from 1 to 23 form an integral part of these condensed interim unconsolidated financial statements.

Page - 2

TPL PROPERTIES LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

For the nine months ended

For the quarter ended

Note

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Un-audited)

(Un-audited)

(Un-audited)

(Un-audited)

------------- Rupees -------------

------------- Rupees -------------Revenue from services rendered

17

34,828,583

419,165,199

3,426,590

138,754,744

Direct operating costs

(78,672)

(110,873,332)

(17,926)

(29,965,813)

Gross profit

Administrative and general expenses

34,749,911

308,291,867

3,408,664

108,788,931

(178,160,660)

(140,848,411)

(5,171,308)

(53,294,081)

Other income

18 19

3,807,790,046

66,097,716

112,179,851

19,764,928

Finance costs

(202,941,948)

(302,009,670)

(128,840,650) (128,956,237)Profit / (Loss) before taxation

Taxation

Profit / (Loss) for the period

Other comprehensive income for the period

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

Attributable to:

Owners of the Holding Company Non-controlling interest

3,461,437,349

20

(68,468,499)

(18,423,443) (53,696,460)

(3,510,047)

3,457,927,302

-

3,457,927,302

(17.90)

3,458,292,224

(364,922) 3,457,927,302

4,769,682

(512,848) (1,568,077)

(63,698,817)

(18,936,291) (55,264,537)

-

-

-(63,698,817)

(18,936,291) (55,264,537)

(17.90)

(63,333,895)

(18,936,291) (55,030,349)

(364,922) (63,698,817)

(18,936,291)

-

(234,188) (55,264,537)

Earnings per share - basic and diluted

9.62

The annexed notes from 1 to 23 form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

(0.19)

(0.04)

(0.17)

Disclaimer

TPL Properties Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 04:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 194 M 1,03 M 1,03 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,52%
Capitalization 11 752 M 62,6 M 62,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 60,6x
Capi. / Sales 2023 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 28,3%
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Ali Jameel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sohail Khatri Chief Financial Officer
Jameel Yusuf Ahmed Chairman
Jamil Akber Chief Operating Officer
Ziad Bashir Independent Director
