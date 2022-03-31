TPL Properties : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 2022-03-31
04/25/2022 | 12:09am EDT
Date: April 22, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road Karachi.
SUBJECT:FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
Dear Sir,We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in its meeting held onFriday, 22 April, 2022at 11:00 A.M. at 20 Floor, Sky Tower-East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi, recommended the following:
1)
Cash Dividend:
Nil
2)
Right Shares:
Nil
3)
Bonus Shares:
Nil
4)
Any Other Entitlement:
Nil
The financial results of the Company are attached.
The Quarterly Report of the Company for the period ended March 31, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.
Yours Sincerely,
___________________ Danish Qazi Company Secretary
TPL PROPERTIES LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM UNCONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
For the nine months ended
For the quarter ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Note
Income
16
24,828,583
280,228,465
926,590
100,767,713
Direct operating costs
(78,672)
(7,484,757)
(17,926)
(839,325)
Gross profit
24,749,911
272,743,708
908,664
99,928,388
Administrative and general expenses
(118,020,094)
(110,139,973)
22,963,126
(40,819,081)
Finance costs
17
(202,739,914)
(301,432,957)
(128,638,955)
(128,741,957)
Other income
18
188,764,034
94,585,408
68,209,452
29,715,498
Loss before taxation
(107,246,063)
(44,243,814)
(36,557,713)
(39,917,152)
Taxation
19
(1,557,340)
12,080,033
(23,164)
1,990,738
Loss after taxation
(108,803,403)
(32,163,781)
(36,580,877)
(37,926,414)
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive loss
for the period
(108,803,403)
(32,163,781)
(36,580,877)
(37,926,414)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
(0.30)
(0.10)
(0.07)
(0.12)
------------- Rupees -------------
------------- Rupees -------------
The annexed notes from 1 to 23 form an integral part of these condensed interim unconsolidated financial statements.
TPL PROPERTIES LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIMCONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
For the nine months ended
For the quarter ended
Note
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Un-audited)
(Un-audited)
(Un-audited)
(Un-audited)
------------- Rupees -------------
------------- Rupees -------------Revenue from services rendered
17
34,828,583
419,165,199
3,426,590
138,754,744
Direct operating costs
(78,672)
(110,873,332)
(17,926)
(29,965,813)
Gross profit
Administrative and general expenses
34,749,911
308,291,867
3,408,664
108,788,931
(178,160,660)
(140,848,411)
(5,171,308)
(53,294,081)
Other income
18 19
3,807,790,046
66,097,716
112,179,851
19,764,928
Finance costs
(202,941,948)
(302,009,670)
(128,840,650)(128,956,237)Profit / (Loss) before taxation
Taxation
Profit / (Loss) for the period
Other comprehensive income for the period
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
Attributable to:
Owners of the Holding Company Non-controlling interest
3,461,437,349
20
(68,468,499)
(18,423,443)(53,696,460)
(3,510,047)
3,457,927,302
-
3,457,927,302
(17.90)
3,458,292,224
(364,922) 3,457,927,302
4,769,682
(512,848)(1,568,077)
(63,698,817)
(18,936,291)(55,264,537)
-
-
-(63,698,817)
(18,936,291)(55,264,537)
(17.90)
(63,333,895)
(18,936,291)(55,030,349)
(364,922) (63,698,817)
(18,936,291)
-
(234,188) (55,264,537)
Earnings per share - basic and diluted
9.62
The annexed notes from 1 to 23 form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
