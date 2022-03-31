TPL Properties : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 2022-03-31

Date: April 22, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

SUBJECT:FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

Dear Sir,We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in its meeting held on Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at 20 Floor, Sky Tower-East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi, recommended the following:

1) Cash Dividend: Nil 2) Right Shares: Nil 3) Bonus Shares: Nil 4) Any Other Entitlement: Nil

The financial results of the Company are attached.

The Quarterly Report of the Company for the period ended March 31, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Yours Sincerely,

___________________ Danish Qazi Company Secretary

TPL PROPERTIES LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM UNCONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

For the nine months ended

For the quarter ended

March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021

Note Income 16 24,828,583 280,228,465 926,590 100,767,713 Direct operating costs (78,672) (7,484,757) (17,926) (839,325) Gross profit 24,749,911 272,743,708 908,664 99,928,388 Administrative and general expenses (118,020,094) (110,139,973) 22,963,126 (40,819,081) Finance costs 17 (202,739,914) (301,432,957) (128,638,955) (128,741,957) Other income 18 188,764,034 94,585,408 68,209,452 29,715,498 Loss before taxation (107,246,063) (44,243,814) (36,557,713) (39,917,152) Taxation 19 (1,557,340) 12,080,033 (23,164) 1,990,738 Loss after taxation (108,803,403) (32,163,781) (36,580,877) (37,926,414) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - Total comprehensive loss for the period (108,803,403) (32,163,781) (36,580,877) (37,926,414) Loss per share - basic and diluted (0.30) (0.10) (0.07) (0.12) ------------- Rupees -------------

------------- Rupees -------------

The annexed notes from 1 to 23 form an integral part of these condensed interim unconsolidated financial statements.

TPL PROPERTIES LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

For the nine months ended

For the quarter ended

Note

March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Un-audited) (Un-audited) (Un-audited) (Un-audited) ------------- Rupees -------------

------------- Rupees -------------Revenue from services rendered

17

34,828,583

419,165,199

3,426,590

138,754,744

Direct operating costs

(78,672)

(110,873,332)

(17,926)

(29,965,813)

Gross profit

Administrative and general expenses

34,749,911

308,291,867

3,408,664

108,788,931

(178,160,660)

(140,848,411)

(5,171,308)

(53,294,081)

Other income

18 19

3,807,790,046

66,097,716

112,179,851

19,764,928

Finance costs

(202,941,948)

(302,009,670)

(128,840,650) (128,956,237)Profit / (Loss) before taxation

Taxation

Profit / (Loss) for the period

Other comprehensive income for the period

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

Attributable to:

Owners of the Holding Company Non-controlling interest

3,461,437,349

20

(68,468,499)

(18,423,443) (53,696,460)

(3,510,047)

3,457,927,302

-

3,457,927,302

(17.90)

3,458,292,224

(364,922) 3,457,927,302

4,769,682

(512,848) (1,568,077)

(63,698,817)

(18,936,291) (55,264,537)

-

-

-(63,698,817)

(18,936,291) (55,264,537)

(17.90)

(63,333,895)

(18,936,291) (55,030,349)

(364,922) (63,698,817)

(18,936,291)

-

(234,188) (55,264,537)

Earnings per share - basic and diluted

9.62

The annexed notes from 1 to 23 form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

(0.19)

(0.04)

(0.17)