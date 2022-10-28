TPL Properties : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30-09-2022

Date: October 27, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

SUBJECT: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in its meeting held on Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 04:00 P.M. at 20 Floor, Sky Tower-East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi, recommended the following:

1) Cash Dividend: Nil 2) Right Shares: Nil 3) Bonus Shares: Nil 4) Any Other Entitlement: Nil

The financial results of the Company are attached.

The Quarterly Report of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Yours Sincerely,

___________________

Danish Qazi Company Secretary