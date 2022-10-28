Advanced search
    TPLP   PK0110601017

TPL PROPERTIES LIMITED

(TPLP)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
17.65 PKR   -0.28%
TPL Properties : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30-09-2022

10/28/2022 | 12:13am EDT
Date: October 27, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

SUBJECT: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in its meeting held on Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 04:00 P.M. at 20 Floor, Sky Tower-East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi, recommended the following:

1)

Cash Dividend:

Nil

2)

Right Shares:

Nil

3)

Bonus Shares:

Nil

4)

Any Other Entitlement:

Nil

The financial results of the Company are attached.

The Quarterly Report of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Yours Sincerely,

___________________

Danish Qazi Company Secretary

TPL PROPERTIES LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM UNCONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 (UN-AUDITED)

Sep' 30

Sep' 30

2022

2021

Rupees

Rupees

Note

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

12

-

11,609,226

Direct operating costs

(10,950,000)

(23,745)

Gross profit

(10,950,000)

11,585,481

Administrative & general expenses

(110,755,605)

(21,576,275)

Operating loss

(121,705,605)

(9,990,794)

Finance costs

(29,326,213)

(34,906,403)

Other Income

33,630,122

43,713,565

Loss before taxation

(117,401,695)

(1,183,632)

Taxation

-

(1,222,676)

Loss profit for the period

(117,401,695)

(2,406,308)

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

-

Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the period

(117,401,695)

(2,406,308)

Loss per share - Basic and diluted

(0.23)

(0.01)

The annexed notes from 01 to 19 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

CHIEF FINANCIAL

DIRECTOR

OFFICER

OFFICER

TPL PROPERTIES LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 (UN-AUDITED)

Sep 30

Sep 30

2022

2021

(Un-audited)

(Un-audited)

Note

------------- Rupees -------------

Income

16

94,775,000

3,750,000

Direct operating costs

(10,950,000)

(23,745)

Gross profit

83,825,000

3,726,255

Administrative and general expenses

(306,802,945)

(42,077,488)

Finance costs

18

(31,306,281)

(34,906,403)

Other income

17

33,634,985

48,777,389

Other expenses

(53,000)

-

Loss before taxation

(220,702,241)

(24,480,247)

Taxation

19

(3,140,250)

(1,956,314)

Loss from continued operations

(223,842,491)

(26,436,561)

Discontnued Operations

Loss from discontinued operations

(1,676)

-

Loss for the period

(223,844,167)

(26,436,561)

Other comprehensive income for the period

23,169,000

-

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

(200,675,167)

(26,436,561)

Attributable to:

Owners of the Holding Company

(200,675,167)

(26,071,639)

Non-controlling interest

-

(364,922)

(200,675,167)

(26,436,561)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

(0.44)

(0.08)

The annexed notes from 1 to 21 form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

DIRECTOR

Disclaimer

TPL Properties Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 04:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
