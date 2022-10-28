TPL Properties : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30-09-2022
Date: October 27, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
SUBJECT: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
Dear Sir,
We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in its meeting held on Thursday, 27 October, 2022 at 04:00 P.M. at 20 Floor, Sky Tower-East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi, recommended the following:
1)
Cash Dividend:
Nil
2)
Right Shares:
Nil
3)
Bonus Shares:
Nil
4)
Any Other Entitlement:
Nil
The financial results of the Company are attached.
The Quarterly Report of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.
Yours Sincerely,
___________________
Danish Qazi Company Secretary
TPL PROPERTIES LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM UNCONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 (UN-AUDITED)
Sep' 30
Sep' 30
2022
2021
Rupees
Rupees
Note
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
12
-
11,609,226
Direct operating costs
(10,950,000)
(23,745)
Gross profit
(10,950,000)
11,585,481
Administrative & general expenses
(110,755,605)
(21,576,275)
Operating loss
(121,705,605)
(9,990,794)
Finance costs
(29,326,213)
(34,906,403)
Other Income
33,630,122
43,713,565
Loss before taxation
(117,401,695)
(1,183,632)
Taxation
-
(1,222,676)
Loss profit for the period
(117,401,695)
(2,406,308)
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the period
(117,401,695)
(2,406,308)
Loss per share - Basic and diluted
(0.23)
(0.01)
The annexed notes from 01 to 19 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
CHIEF FINANCIAL
DIRECTOR
OFFICER
OFFICER
TPL PROPERTIES LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 (UN-AUDITED)
Sep 30
Sep 30
2022
2021
(Un-audited)
(Un-audited)
Note
------------- Rupees -------------
Income
16
94,775,000
3,750,000
Direct operating costs
(10,950,000)
(23,745)
Gross profit
83,825,000
3,726,255
Administrative and general expenses
(306,802,945)
(42,077,488)
Finance costs
18
(31,306,281)
(34,906,403)
Other income
17
33,634,985
48,777,389
Other expenses
(53,000)
-
Loss before taxation
(220,702,241)
(24,480,247)
Taxation
19
(3,140,250)
(1,956,314)
Loss from continued operations
(223,842,491)
(26,436,561)
Discontnued Operations
Loss from discontinued operations
(1,676)
-
Loss for the period
(223,844,167)
(26,436,561)
Other comprehensive income for the period
23,169,000
-
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
(200,675,167)
(26,436,561)
Attributable to:
Owners of the Holding Company
(200,675,167)
(26,071,639)
Non-controlling interest
-
(364,922)
(200,675,167)
(26,436,561)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
(0.44)
(0.08)
The annexed notes from 1 to 21 form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
