End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
18.03 PKR   -2.96%
11/06Tpl Properties : Material Information
PU
10/29TPL Properties Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/28Tpl Properties : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30-09-2022
PU
TPL Properties : Material Information

11/06/2022 | 11:32pm EST
Date: November 07, 2022

Form-25

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 (a) of PSX Regulations, we hereby convey the following:

We are pleased to inform that the National Management and Consultancy Services (Private) Limited, a subsidiary of TPL REIT Management Company Limited has been granted approval by the Cantonment Board Korangi Creek ("CBKC") for its Master Plan submitted for the Mangrove Project ("the Project").

The Project is a mid to high-rise creekside development with multiple towers ranging from residential, commercial and hospitality along with a retail strip and board walk. The project will cater to all modern day's amenities ranging from school, hospital, grand mosque, parks, play area and cinemas.

The Project is envisaged as an Environment-friendly and Sustainable development, targeting LEED® Gold certification. The development will emerge as a thriving creekside urban development that will have strong physical and visual connections to the creek. The development will capture its identity as a place that welcomes and integrates a broad mix of people, cultures and destinations into a vibrant mixed-use community. By developing a balanced mix of neighborhood, business and natural systems, it will be a model for economic, environmental and social sustainability.

The Master Plan of the Project has been prepared by SSH International, which is a leading architecture and engineering consultant with multiple successful projects across the MEA region.

The Company will now begin the infrastructure development of the Project and will duly submit the building plans for approval by the Cantonment Board Korangi Creek.

We will inform you as and when any significant progress materializes in respect of the above.

Yours sincerely,

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary

Cc:

The Commissioner,

Company Law Division,

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan,

NIC Building, 63, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.

ANNEXURE A

DISCLOSURE FORM

IN TERMS OF SECTIONS 96 AND 131 OF THE SECURITIES ACT, 2015

Name of Company:

TPL Properties Limited

20th Floor, Sky Tower, East Wing,

Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4,

Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton,

Karachi

Date of Report:

November 07, 2022

Contact Information:

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary

20th Floor, Sky Tower, East Wing,

Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4,

Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton,

Karachi

Telephone Number:

+92 21 34390300 (5)

Fax Number:

+92 21 35316028

Please mark the appropriate box below (see General Instruction A.1 below before filing the details).

[√ ]

Disclosure of price sensitive / inside information by listed company.s

Public disclosure of price sensitive / inside information, which directly concerns the listed securities.

We are pleased to inform that the National Management and Consultancy Services (Private) Limited, a subsidiary of TPL REIT Management Company Limited has been granted approval by the Cantonment Board Korangi Creek ("CBKC") for its Master Plan submitted for the Mangrove Project ("the Project").

The Project is a mid to high-rise creekside development with multiple towers ranging from residential, commercial and hospitality along with a retail strip and board walk. The project will cater to all modern day's amenities ranging from school, hospital, grand mosque, parks, play area and cinemas.

The Project is envisaged as an Environment-friendly and Sustainable development, targeting LEED® Gold certification. The development will emerge as a thriving creekside urban development that will have strong physical and visual connections to the creek. The development will capture its identity as a place that welcomes and integrates a broad mix of people, cultures and destinations into a vibrant mixed-use community. By developing a balanced mix of neighborhood, business and natural systems, it will be a model for economic, environmental and social sustainability.

The Master Plan of the Project has been prepared by SSH International, which is a leading architecture and engineering consultant with multiple successful projects across the MEA region.

The Company will now begin the infrastructure development of the Project and will duly submit the building plans for approval by the Cantonment Board Korangi Creek.

We will inform you as and when any significant progress materializes in respect of the above.

________________

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary

