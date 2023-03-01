TPL Trakker : Corporate Briefing Session (CBS) on the Company's Business Results for the Financial Half-Year Ended December 31, 2022

Date: March 01, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Corporate Briefing Session (CBS) on the Company's Business Results for the Financial Half-Year Ended December 31, 2022

Dear Sir,

This is to inform that TPL Trakker Limited is conducting a Corporate Briefing Session on the Company's business results for the financial half-year ended December 31, 2022 through video link facility as per the scheduled given below:

Date: Wednesday, March 08, 2023

Time: 04:00 P.M.

Video Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95823218853

All the members of the Company and analysts are cordially invited to attend the session.

We will appreciate your assistance in disseminating this information to all concerned.

Yours sincerely,

________________

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary