    TPLT   PK0122701011

TPL TRAKKER LIMITED

(TPLT)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-27
8.490 PKR   +7.60%
07:01aTpl Trakker : Corporate Briefing Session (CBS) on the Company's Business Results for the Financial Half-Year Ended December 31, 2022
PU
02/26Tpl Trakker : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31-12-2022
PU
2022Tpl Trakker : Material Information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TPL Trakker : Corporate Briefing Session (CBS) on the Company's Business Results for the Financial Half-Year Ended December 31, 2022

03/01/2023 | 07:01am EST
Date: March 01, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Corporate Briefing Session (CBS) on the Company's Business Results for the Financial Half-Year Ended December 31, 2022

Dear Sir,

This is to inform that TPL Trakker Limited is conducting a Corporate Briefing Session on the Company's business results for the financial half-year ended December 31, 2022 through video link facility as per the scheduled given below:

Date: Wednesday, March 08, 2023

Time: 04:00 P.M.

Video Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95823218853

All the members of the Company and analysts are cordially invited to attend the session.

We will appreciate your assistance in disseminating this information to all concerned.

Yours sincerely,

________________

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

TPL Trakker Limited published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 12:00:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 342 M 8,98 M 8,98 M
Net income 2022 114 M 0,44 M 0,44 M
Net Debt 2022 2 347 M 8,99 M 8,99 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 590 M 6,09 M 6,09 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 901
Free-Float 35,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Harris Jamali Chief Executive Officer
Malik Ahmed Sheheryar Chief Financial Officer
Jameel Yusuf Ahmed Chairman
Muhammad Talal Ibrahim Group Chief Information Officer
Asim Mushtaq Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TPL TRAKKER LIMITED-19.75%6
APPLE INC.13.85%2 332 313
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.58%307 814
XIAOMI CORPORATION8.41%37 772
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD2.45%9 682
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.46%9 353