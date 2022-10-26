Advanced search
    TPLT   PK0122701011

TPL TRAKKER LIMITED

(TPLT)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-24
8.190 PKR   +1.99%
02:58aTpl Trakker : Financial results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2022
PU
10/24Tpl Trakker : Certified true copy of the resolutions passed by the shareholders of TPL Trakker Limited
PU
10/11Tpl Trakker : Election of directors- notice under section 159(4) of the companies act, 2017
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TPL Trakker : Financial results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2022

10/26/2022 | 02:58am EDT
Date: October 26, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

SUBJECT: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 2022-09-30

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in its meeting held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at 20 Floor, Sky Tower-East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi, recommended the following:

1)

Cash Dividend:

Nil

2)

Bonus Shares:

Nil

3)

Right Shares:

Nil

4)

Any Other Entitlement:

Nil

The financial results of the Company are attached.

The Quarterly Report of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately.

Yours truly,

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary

TPL TRAKKER LIMITED

UNCONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

(Rupees)

(Rupees)

Turnover - net

532,458,434

471,867,841

Cost of sales and services

(355,088,433)

(315,364,559)

Gross profit

177,370,001

156,503,282

Distribution expenses

(30,088,177)

(25,406,010)

Administrative expenses

(77,931,903)

(86,742,626)

Operating profit

69,349,921

44,354,646

Research and development expenses

(20,541,286)

(19,144,943)

Finance costs

(114,877,427)

(93,325,244)

Other income

49,169,630

45,134,474

Loss before taxation

(16,899,162)

(22,981,067)

Taxation

(14,615,716)

(2,416,395)

Loss for the period

(31,514,878)

(25,397,462)

Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

Fair value gain on equity instruments designated at fair

value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI), net of tax

267,023,372

-

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

235,508,494

(25,397,462)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

(0.17)

(0.14)

The annexed notes from 1 to 16 form an integral part of these unconsolidated condensed interim financial statements.

_____________________________________

____________________________

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

DIRECTOR

Page - 2

TPL TRAKKER LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

(Rupees)

(Rupees)

Turnover - net

636,846,030

526,810,659

Cost of sales and services

(427,255,568)

(336,593,907)

Gross profit

209,590,462

190,216,752

Distribution expenses

(32,368,205)

(25,406,010)

Administrative expenses

(135,287,641)

(127,465,133)

Operating profit

41,934,616

37,345,609

Research and development

(21,771,389)

(19,144,943)

Finance costs

(113,396,466)

(93,138,469)

Other income

42,607,716

41,579,446

Loss before taxation

(50,625,523)

(33,358,357)

Taxation

(15,541,330)

(2,416,395)

Loss for the period

(66,166,853)

(35,774,752)

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss account:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign subsidiary

(64,348,242)

(22,548,330)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(130,515,095)

(58,323,082)

Loss attributable to:

Owners of the Parent Company

(48,085,682)

(26,568,254)

Non-controlling interest

(18,081,171)

(9,206,498)

(66,166,853)

(35,774,752)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to:

Owners of the Parent Company

(80,259,803)

(37,842,419)

Non-controlling interest

(50,255,292)

(20,480,663)

(130,515,095)

(58,323,082)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

(0.26)

(0.14)

The annexed notes from 1 to 15 form an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.

________________________

_____________________________________

____________________________

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

DIRECTOR

Page - 2

Disclaimer

TPL Trakker Limited published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 06:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 342 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net income 2022 114 M 0,52 M 0,52 M
Net Debt 2022 2 347 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 534 M 6,99 M 6,99 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 901
Free-Float 35,2%
Chart TPL TRAKKER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TPL Trakker Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sarwar Ali Khan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Malik Ahmed Sheheryar Chief Financial Officer
Jameel Yusuf Ahmed Chairman
Muhammad Talal Ibrahim Group Chief Information Officer
Asim Mushtaq Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TPL TRAKKER LIMITED-50.99%7
APPLE INC.-15.84%2 448 218
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-26.31%272 391
XIAOMI CORPORATION-53.28%27 860
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-64.96%7 769
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-62.14%6 570