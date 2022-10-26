TPL Trakker : Financial results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2022
Date: October 26, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
SUBJECT: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 2022-09-30
Dear Sir,
We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in its meeting held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at 20 Floor, Sky Tower-East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi, recommended the following:
1)
Cash Dividend:
Nil
2)
Bonus Shares:
Nil
3)
Right Shares:
Nil
4)
Any Other Entitlement:
Nil
The financial results of the Company are attached.
The Quarterly Report of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately.
Yours truly,
Danish Qazi
Company Secretary
TPL TRAKKER LIMITED
UNCONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(Rupees)
(Rupees)
Turnover - net
532,458,434
471,867,841
Cost of sales and services
(355,088,433)
(315,364,559)
Gross profit
177,370,001
156,503,282
Distribution expenses
(30,088,177)
(25,406,010)
Administrative expenses
(77,931,903)
(86,742,626)
Operating profit
69,349,921
44,354,646
Research and development expenses
(20,541,286)
(19,144,943)
Finance costs
(114,877,427)
(93,325,244)
Other income
49,169,630
45,134,474
Loss before taxation
(16,899,162)
(22,981,067)
Taxation
(14,615,716)
(2,416,395)
Loss for the period
(31,514,878)
(25,397,462)
Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
Fair value gain on equity instruments designated at fair
value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI), net of tax
267,023,372
-
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
235,508,494
(25,397,462)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
(0.17)
(0.14)
The annexed notes from 1 to 16 form an integral part of these unconsolidated condensed interim financial statements.
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
DIRECTOR
TPL TRAKKER LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(Rupees)
(Rupees)
Turnover - net
636,846,030
526,810,659
Cost of sales and services
(427,255,568)
(336,593,907)
Gross profit
209,590,462
190,216,752
Distribution expenses
(32,368,205)
(25,406,010)
Administrative expenses
(135,287,641)
(127,465,133)
Operating profit
41,934,616
37,345,609
Research and development
(21,771,389)
(19,144,943)
Finance costs
(113,396,466)
(93,138,469)
Other income
42,607,716
41,579,446
Loss before taxation
(50,625,523)
(33,358,357)
Taxation
(15,541,330)
(2,416,395)
Loss for the period
(66,166,853)
(35,774,752)
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss account:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign subsidiary
(64,348,242)
(22,548,330)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(130,515,095)
(58,323,082)
Loss attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company
(48,085,682)
(26,568,254)
Non-controlling interest
(18,081,171)
(9,206,498)
(66,166,853)
(35,774,752)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company
(80,259,803)
(37,842,419)
Non-controlling interest
(50,255,292)
(20,480,663)
(130,515,095)
(58,323,082)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
(0.26)
(0.14)
The annexed notes from 1 to 15 form an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.
