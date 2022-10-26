TPL Trakker : Financial results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2022

Date: October 26, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

SUBJECT: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 2022-09-30

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in its meeting held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at 20 Floor, Sky Tower-East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi, recommended the following:

1) Cash Dividend: Nil 2) Bonus Shares: Nil 3) Right Shares: Nil 4) Any Other Entitlement: Nil

The financial results of the Company are attached.

The Quarterly Report of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately.

Yours truly,

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary