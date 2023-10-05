TPL Trakker Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was PKR 2,784.56 million compared to PKR 2,342.49 million a year ago. Net loss was PKR 160.88 million compared to net income of PKR 113.64 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was PKR 0.86 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of PKR 0.61 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was PKR 0.86 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of PKR 0.61 a year ago.