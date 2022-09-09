TPL Trakker : Material Information

September 09, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Sections 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations, we hereby convey the following:

We are pleased to announce that TPL Trakker Limited ("TPLT") has partnered with Krave Mart, one of the most promising brands in the country, to enable their Q-commerce platform through robust location-based mapping services for delivery. TPL Trakker through its digital mapping platform will facilitate in providing a seamless delivery experience to both Krave Mart customers as well as Krave Mart's Riders.

Q-commerce has recently seen amazing traction in the market and this collaboration is a further sign of market confidence on our digital mapping platform which is fast becoming the platform of choice for location services in Pakistan.

A disclosure form as required under S.R.O. 143(1)/2012 dated December 5, 2012 read with Section 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 is also enclosed as Annexure A.

Yours sincerely,

________________

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary

Cell No. 0300-8241394

Cc:

The Commissioner,

Company Law Division,

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan,

NIC Building, 63, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.