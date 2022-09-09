TPL Trakker : Material Information

In accordance with Sections 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations, we hereby convey the following:
We are pleased to announce that TPL Trakker Limited ("TPLT") has partnered with Krave Mart, one of the most promising brands in the country, to enable their Q-commerce platform through robust location-based mapping services for delivery. TPL Trakker through its digital mapping platform will facilitate in providing a seamless delivery experience to both Krave Mart customers as well as Krave Mart's Riders.
Q-commerce has recently seen amazing traction in the market and this collaboration is a further sign of market confidence on our digital mapping platform which is fast becoming the platform of choice for location services in Pakistan.
TPL Trakker Limited published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 04:19:08 UTC.