Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. TPL Trakker Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPLT   PK0122701011

TPL TRAKKER LIMITED

(TPLT)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-07
7.820 PKR   -1.88%
12:20aTPL TRAKKER : Material Information
PU
08/18TPL TRAKKER : Material Information
PU
06/08TPL TRAKKER : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results REVISED
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TPL Trakker : Material Information

09/09/2022 | 12:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 09, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject:

Disclosure of Material Information

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Sections 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations, we hereby convey the following:

We are pleased to announce that TPL Trakker Limited ("TPLT") has partnered with Krave Mart, one of the most promising brands in the country, to enable their Q-commerce platform through robust location-based mapping services for delivery. TPL Trakker through its digital mapping platform will facilitate in providing a seamless delivery experience to both Krave Mart customers as well as Krave Mart's Riders.

Q-commerce has recently seen amazing traction in the market and this collaboration is a further sign of market confidence on our digital mapping platform which is fast becoming the platform of choice for location services in Pakistan.

A disclosure form as required under S.R.O. 143(1)/2012 dated December 5, 2012 read with Section 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 is also enclosed as Annexure A.

Yours sincerely,

________________

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary

Cell No. 0300-8241394

Cc:

The Commissioner,

Company Law Division,

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan,

NIC Building, 63, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.

ANNEXURE A

DISCLOSURE FORM

IN TERMS OF SECTIONS 96 AND 131 OF THE SECURITIES ACT, 2015

Name of Company:

TPL Trakker Limited

Plot No. 1-A, Sector No. 24, Near Shaan Chowrangi, Korangi

Industrial Area, Korangi Township, Karachi

Date of Report:

September 09, 2022

Contact Information:

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary

20th Floor, Sky Tower, East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block

4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi

Telephone Number:

+92 21 34390300 (5)

Fax Number:

+92 21 35316028

Disclosure of price sensitive / inside information by listed company.

Public disclosure of price sensitive / inside information, which directly concerns the listed securities.

We are pleased to announce that TPL Trakker Limited ("TPLT") has partnered with Krave Mart, one of the most promising brands in the country, to enable their Q-commerce platform through robust location-based mapping services for delivery. TPL Trakker through its digital mapping platform will facilitate in providing a seamless delivery experience to both Krave Mart customers as well as Krave Mart's Riders.

Q-commerce has recently seen amazing traction in the market and this collaboration is a further sign of market confidence on our digital mapping platform which is fast becoming the platform of choice for location services in Pakistan.

The company has duly caused this form / statement to be signed / on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

________________

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

TPL Trakker Limited published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 04:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TPL TRAKKER LIMITED
12:20aTPL TRAKKER : Material Information
PU
08/18TPL TRAKKER : Material Information
PU
06/08TPL TRAKKER : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results REVISED
PU
03/29TPL TRAKKER : Corporate Briefing Session (CBS) on the Company's Business Results for the F..
PU
2021TPL Trakker Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, ..
CI
2021Tpl Trakker Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021TPL Trakker Limited Announces Directorate Changes
CI
2021TPL Trakker Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021TPL Trakker Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
2020TPL Trakker Limited Announces Earnings for the Period Ended September 30, 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 111 M - -
Net income 2021 -58,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 622 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -56,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 464 M 6,56 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 827
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart TPL TRAKKER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
TPL Trakker Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sarwar Ali Khan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Malik Ahmed Sheheryar Chief Financial Officer
Jameel Yusuf Ahmed Chairman
Muhammad Talal Ibrahim Group Chief Information Officer
Asim Mushtaq Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TPL TRAKKER LIMITED-53.20%7
APPLE INC.-13.01%2 506 394
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-28.99%273 020
XIAOMI CORPORATION-42.86%34 193
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-53.28%11 035
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-57.56%7 492