TPL Trakker : Material Information

In accordance with Sections 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations, we hereby convey the following:
We are pleased to announce that Astra Location Services (Private) Limited ("TPL Maps"), a wholly owned subsidiary of TPL Trakker Limited has partnered with Hilal Retail Brands (Pvt.) Limited (Dominos), a leading player in fast-food sector, to enable their e-commerce platform through robust location based mapping services for order booking through customer's location and delivery optimization.
TPL Maps through its digital mapping platform will facilitate in providing a seamless ordering experience to Hilal Retail Brands (Pvt.) Limited (Dominos) customers as well as optimizing delivery for Hilal Retail Brands (Pvt.) Limited (Dominos) riders. This collaboration is a further sign of increasing confidence the market is placing on our digital mapping platform. The onboarding of Hilal Retail Brands (Pvt.) Limited (Dominos) and other clients throughout the year is expected to lead to exponential growth of our mapping platform.
A disclosure form as required under S.R.O. 143(1)/2012 dated December 5, 2012 read with Section 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 is also enclosed as Annexure A.
Yours sincerely,
________________
Danish Qazi
Company Secretary
Cell No. 0300-8241394
Cc:
The Commissioner,
Company Law Division,
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan,
NIC Building, 63, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.
ANNEXURE A
DISCLOSURE FORM
IN TERMS OF SECTIONS 96 AND 131 OF THE SECURITIES ACT, 2015
Name of Company:
TPL Trakker Limited
Plot No. 1-A, Sector No. 24, Near Shaan Chowrangi, Korangi
Industrial Area, Korangi Township, Karachi
Date of Report:
May 18, 2023
Contact Information:
Danish Qazi
Company Secretary
20th Floor, Sky Tower, East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block
4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi
Telephone Number:
+92 21 34390300 (5)
Fax Number:
+92 21 35316028
Disclosure of price sensitive / inside information by listed company.
Public disclosure of price sensitive / inside information, which directly concerns the listed securities.
We are pleased to announce that Astra Location Services (Private) Limited ("TPL Maps"), a wholly owned subsidiary of TPL Trakker Limited has partnered with Hilal Retail Brands (Pvt.) Limited (Dominos), a leading player in fast-food sector, to enable their e-commerce platform through robust location based mapping services for order booking through customer's location and delivery optimization.
TPL Maps through its digital mapping platform will facilitate in providing a seamless ordering experience to Hilal Retail Brands (Pvt.) Limited (Dominos) customers as well as optimizing delivery for Hilal Retail Brands (Pvt.) Limited (Dominos) riders. This collaboration is a further sign of increasing confidence the market is placing on our digital mapping platform. The onboarding of Hilal Retail Brands (Pvt.) Limited (Dominos) and other clients throughout the year is expected to lead to exponential growth of our mapping platform.
The company has duly caused this form / statement to be signed / on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.