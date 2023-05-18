TPL Trakker : Material Information

May 18, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Sections 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations, we hereby convey the following:

We are pleased to announce that Astra Location Services (Private) Limited ("TPL Maps"), a wholly owned subsidiary of TPL Trakker Limited has partnered with Hilal Retail Brands (Pvt.) Limited (Dominos), a leading player in fast-food sector, to enable their e-commerce platform through robust location based mapping services for order booking through customer's location and delivery optimization.

TPL Maps through its digital mapping platform will facilitate in providing a seamless ordering experience to Hilal Retail Brands (Pvt.) Limited (Dominos) customers as well as optimizing delivery for Hilal Retail Brands (Pvt.) Limited (Dominos) riders. This collaboration is a further sign of increasing confidence the market is placing on our digital mapping platform. The onboarding of Hilal Retail Brands (Pvt.) Limited (Dominos) and other clients throughout the year is expected to lead to exponential growth of our mapping platform.

A disclosure form as required under S.R.O. 143(1)/2012 dated December 5, 2012 read with Section 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 is also enclosed as Annexure A.

Yours sincerely,

________________

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary

Cell No. 0300-8241394

Cc:

The Commissioner,

Company Law Division,

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan,

NIC Building, 63, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.