    TPLT   PK0122701011

TPL TRAKKER LIMITED

(TPLT)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-16
8.680 PKR   -0.34%
12:19aTpl Trakker : Material Information
PU
04/28TPL Trakker Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/28Tpl Trakker : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31-03-2023
PU
TPL Trakker : Material Information

05/18/2023 | 12:19am EDT
May 18, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject:

Disclosure of Material Information

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Sections 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations, we hereby convey the following:

We are pleased to announce that Astra Location Services (Private) Limited ("TPL Maps"), a wholly owned subsidiary of TPL Trakker Limited has partnered with Hilal Retail Brands (Pvt.) Limited (Dominos), a leading player in fast-food sector, to enable their e-commerce platform through robust location based mapping services for order booking through customer's location and delivery optimization.

TPL Maps through its digital mapping platform will facilitate in providing a seamless ordering experience to Hilal Retail Brands (Pvt.) Limited (Dominos) customers as well as optimizing delivery for Hilal Retail Brands (Pvt.) Limited (Dominos) riders. This collaboration is a further sign of increasing confidence the market is placing on our digital mapping platform. The onboarding of Hilal Retail Brands (Pvt.) Limited (Dominos) and other clients throughout the year is expected to lead to exponential growth of our mapping platform.

A disclosure form as required under S.R.O. 143(1)/2012 dated December 5, 2012 read with Section 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 is also enclosed as Annexure A.

Yours sincerely,

________________

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary

Cell No. 0300-8241394

Cc:

The Commissioner,

Company Law Division,

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan,

NIC Building, 63, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.

ANNEXURE A

DISCLOSURE FORM

IN TERMS OF SECTIONS 96 AND 131 OF THE SECURITIES ACT, 2015

Name of Company:

TPL Trakker Limited

Plot No. 1-A, Sector No. 24, Near Shaan Chowrangi, Korangi

Industrial Area, Korangi Township, Karachi

Date of Report:

May 18, 2023

Contact Information:

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary

20th Floor, Sky Tower, East Wing, Dolmen City, HC-3, Block

4, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, Clifton, Karachi

Telephone Number:

+92 21 34390300 (5)

Fax Number:

+92 21 35316028

Disclosure of price sensitive / inside information by listed company.

Public disclosure of price sensitive / inside information, which directly concerns the listed securities.

We are pleased to announce that Astra Location Services (Private) Limited ("TPL Maps"), a wholly owned subsidiary of TPL Trakker Limited has partnered with Hilal Retail Brands (Pvt.) Limited (Dominos), a leading player in fast-food sector, to enable their e-commerce platform through robust location based mapping services for order booking through customer's location and delivery optimization.

TPL Maps through its digital mapping platform will facilitate in providing a seamless ordering experience to Hilal Retail Brands (Pvt.) Limited (Dominos) customers as well as optimizing delivery for Hilal Retail Brands (Pvt.) Limited (Dominos) riders. This collaboration is a further sign of increasing confidence the market is placing on our digital mapping platform. The onboarding of Hilal Retail Brands (Pvt.) Limited (Dominos) and other clients throughout the year is expected to lead to exponential growth of our mapping platform.

The company has duly caused this form / statement to be signed / on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

________________

Danish Qazi

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

TPL Trakker Limited published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 04:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
