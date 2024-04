TPP Bobov Dol AD is a Romania-based company engaged primarily in the electric energy production sector. The Company produces electric energy, including power from thermic sources. Besides the production and distribution of electric energy, the Company is also engaged in the distribution of hot water. The Company engages in fire-fighting and security activities for its own needs. Besides the activities of the main Company, the Firm operates through its subsidiary TBD-Tovarni Prevozi EAD. The activities of the subsidiary are focused on rail freight, renting locomotive traction and railcars, maintenance and repair of rolling stock (locomotives and wagons), repair and maintenance of railways and facilities, and loading and unloading operations.

Sector Electric Utilities