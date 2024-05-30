Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of

Securities Code: 6463 June 7, 2024 (Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 31, 2024)

To our shareholders:

Hiroshi Suehiro

Representative Director, Chairman & CEO

TPR Co., Ltd.

1-6-2, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Notice of the 91st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We are pleased to announce the 91st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of TPR Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), which will be held as indicated below.

In convening the Meeting, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (items for electronic provision measures) in electronic format, and posts this information on the Company's website. Please access the following websites to check.

The Company's website:

https://www.tpr.co.jp/ir/stock/meeting/ (in Japanese)

Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders: https://d.sokai.jp/6463/teiji/ (in Japanese)

In addition to the Company's website, the items for electronic provision measures are also posted on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), so please check from the following.

TSE website:

https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

(Access the TSE website by using the internet address shown above, enter "TPR" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "6463" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")

If you are unable to attend on the day of the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights via postal mail or the internet, etc. in advance, so please review the Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by no later than Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 5:10 p.m. (JST).

[When exercising voting rights via the internet, etc.]

When exercising your voting rights online, please refer to "Information on Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet, etc." below (in Japanese only).

[When exercising voting rights in writing (via postal mail)]

Please indicate your approval or disapproval of each proposal on the voting form and return it so that it arrives by the deadline stated above.

1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (JST) (Reception will open at 9:00 a.m.)

2. Venue:

Grand Hall, the Industry Club of Japan Building 3rd floor

1-4-6, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

(Although the Meeting will be held in the same building as last year, please note

that the location has changed from the second to the third floor.)

3. Purpose of the Meeting Matters to be reported:

  1. The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 91st fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the financial auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board
  2. The Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 91st fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1 Election of Nine Directors

Proposal No. 2 Election of Two Audit & Supervisory Board Members Proposal No. 3 Revision to Share-based Remuneration Plan for Directors

Proposal No. 4 Revision of Total Remuneration for Audit & Supervisory Board Members

4. Determined Matters for Convocation

  1. If there is no indication of approval or disapproval for each proposal when you exercise voting rights in writing (via postal mail), it will be treated as an indication of approval.
  2. In addition, if you exercise your voting rights multiple times via the internet, etc., we will treat the last exercise as the valid exercise of your voting rights.
  3. If you exercise your voting rights both in writing and via the internet, etc., we will treat the exercise of your voting rights via the internet, etc. as valid, irrespective of the arrival date and time.
  • When you attend the Meeting in person, you are kindly requested to present the voting form at the reception.
  • If revisions to the items for electronic provision measures arise, a notice of the revisions and the details of the items before and after the revisions will be posted on the aforementioned individual websites on the internet.
  • Shareholders who have made a request for documentary delivery will be sent a document that describes the items for electronic provision measures. However, in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 14 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the document will exclude the following items:
    1. "Matters concerning the Company's share acquisition rights, etc." of the Business Report
    2. "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements"
    3. "Notes to the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements"

Therefore, the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements stated in the relevant document are part of the documents audited by the financial auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board Members when preparing the audit report.

Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal No. 1 Election of Nine Directors

At the conclusion of the Meeting, the terms of office of all nine Directors will expire. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of nine Directors. Appointment of the candidates for the Directors were made with the report submitted by the Nominating and Remuneration Committee, in which independent outside Directors make up a majority of the members.

The candidates for Director are as follows:

Candidate

No. Name

  • Hiroshi Suehiro
    2 Kazumi Yano
    3 Goji Fujishiro
    4 Akihiko Ii
    5 Noriaki Ayuzawa
  • Masataka Honke
    7 Toshihisa Kato
  • Kanako Osawa
    9 Kenji Muneto

Position in the Company

Representative Director,

Chairman & CEO

Representative Director,

President & COO

Deputy President and

Executive Officer

Director,

Senior Managing

Executive Officer

Director, Executive

Officer

Director

Director

Director

Director

Responsibility in the Company, and

significant concurrent positions outside the

Company

Director of FALTEC Co., Ltd.

Director of FALTEC Co., Ltd.

Head of Overseas Operations

Head of Sales & Marketing, Head of Purchasing

Head of Technology

-

-

Attorney at law

Outside Director (Audit & Supervisory Committee Member) of LINTEC Corporation

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Toshiba Tec Corporation

Management consultant

Reelection Male

Reelection Male

New election Male

Reelection Male

Reelection

Male

Reelection

Male

Outside

Independent

Reelection

Male

Outside

Independent

Reelection

Female

Outside

Independent

Reelection

Male

Outside

Independent

Candidate

No.

1

Name

Hiroshi Suehiro

Reelection

Male

Date of birth:

September 11, 1958

Number of shares of the

Company held:

4,300

Number of years in office:

6 years

Attendance at Board of

Directors meetings:

16/16

Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company

Apr. 1981

Joined The Fuji Bank, Limited (Currently Mizuho

Bank, Ltd.)

Apr. 2008

Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate

Banking Division No. 7 of Mizuho Corporate Bank,

Ltd.

Apr. 2011

Managing Executive Officer, Head of Asia &

Oceania

Apr. 2014

Managing Executive Officer, Head of the Americas

of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Apr. 2015

Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head of the

Americas

Apr. 2017

Deputy President & Senior Executive Officer, Head

of the Americas of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Apr. 2017

Deputy President & Executive Officer, Head of the

Americas of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

May 2018

Deputy President and Executive Officer of the

Company

June 2018

Director, Deputy President and Executive Officer

June 2019

Chairman of the Board of FALTEC Co., Ltd.

June 2019

Representative Director, Chairman & CEO of the

Company (current position)

Apr. 2021

Director of FALTEC Co., Ltd. (current position)

Significant concurrent positions outside the Company

Director of FALTEC Co., Ltd.

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

Hiroshi Suehiro has abundant management experience and broad knowledge in various areas such as banking and finance due to having served as Vice President, then Representative Director, Chairman & CEO of the Company after holding the executive positions in other companies over the long term. Accordingly, the Company proposes to nominate him as a candidate to continue serving as Director.

Candidate

No.

2

Name

Kazumi Yano

Reelection

Male

Date of birth:

February 8, 1957

Number of shares of the

Company held:

10,700

Number of years in office:

7 years

Attendance at Board of

Directors meetings:

16/16

Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company

Aug. 1982

Joined the Company

June 2006

General Manager of Production Engineering

Department of Nagano Plant

June 2009

General Manager of Engineering Development

Department

June 2011

General Manager of Production Engineering

Department of Nagano Plant

June 2012

Executive Officer, Plant Manager of Nagano Plant,

and General Manager of Production Planning

Department

Dec. 2013

Executive Officer, Plant Manager of Nagano Plant

June 2017

Director, Managing Executive Officer of the

Company

Representative Director and President of TPR

INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

June 2019

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Apr. 2021

Representative Director, President & COO

(current position)

June 2021

Director of FALTEC Co., Ltd. (current position)

Significant concurrent positions outside the Company

Director of FALTEC Co., Ltd.

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

Kazumi Yano has broad experience and knowledge in the products and business of the TPR Group, serving as Representative Director, President & COO after holding important positions in the Company's production departments over many years. Accordingly, the Company proposes to nominate him as a candidate to continue serving as Director.

Candidate

No.

3

Name

Goji Fujishiro

New election

Male

Date of birth:

January 5, 1965

Number of shares of the

Company held:

400

Number of years in office:

-

Attendance at Board of

Directors meetings:

-

Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company

Apr. 1987

Joined The Fuji Bank, Limited (Currently Mizuho

Bank, Ltd.)

Apr. 2015

Executive Officer and General Manager of

Executive Secretariat of Mizuho Financial Group,

Inc.

Apr. 2016

Managing Executive Officer in charge of Sales of

Mizuho Bank Ltd.

Apr. 2018

Managing Executive Officer and Head of Global

Products Unit of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Apr. 2019

Managing Executive Officer, Head of Asset

Management Company and Head of Global

Products Unit

Apr. 2020

Senior Managing Executive Officer in charge of

West Japan of Mizuho Bank Ltd.

Apr. 2021

Deputy President and Executive Officer in charge of

West Japan

May 2021

Deputy President and Executive Officer in charge of

West Japan and Head of Kansai Regional Group

June 2023

Deputy President and Executive Officer of the

Company

Apr. 2024

Deputy President and Executive Officer (current

position)

Head of Overseas Operations

Significant concurrent positions outside the Company

-

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

Goji Fujishiro has abundant management experience and broad knowledge in various areas such as banking and finance after holding the executive positions in other companies over the long term. Accordingly, the Company proposes to nominate him as a candidate to serve as Director.

4

Akihiko Ii

Reelection

Male

Date of birth:

September 11, 1960

Number of shares of the

Company held:

5,400

Number of years in office:

5 years

Attendance at Board of

Directors meetings:

16/16

Nov. 1990

Joined the Company

June 2009

General Manager of Nagoya Sales Office

June 2014

General Manager of Marketing & Business Planning

Department

June 2015

Executive Officer in charge of Sales for Japanese

firms

Sept. 2017

Executive Officer in charge of Sales for Japanese

firms

General Manager of Marketing & Business Planning

Department

Apr. 2018

Executive Officer in charge of Sales for Japanese

firms

June 2019

Director, Managing Executive Officer of the

Company

Apr. 2021

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Head of Sales & Marketing

Apr. 2024

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

(current position)

Head of Sales & Marketing, Head of Purchasing

Significant concurrent positions outside the Company

-

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

Akihiko Ii has broad experience and knowledge in the products and business of the TPR Group, having held important positions in the Company's sales departments over many years. Accordingly, the Company proposes to nominate him as a candidate to continue serving as Director.

Candidate

No.

5

Name

Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company

Apr. 1990

Joined the Company

Noriaki Ayuzawa

June 2014

General Manager of Product Development

Department

Reelection

June 2019

Executive Officer (Head of Ring, Liner, Sintering

Male

Technology)

General Manager of Product Development

Date of birth:

Department

February 24, 1967

Apr. 2021

Executive Officer (Head of Ring, Liner, Sintering

Number of shares of the

Technology)

General Manager of Technical Planning Department,

Company held:

and General Manager of CASE Handling

1,400

Development Department

Number of years in office:

Apr. 2022

Executive Officer (Head of Technology)

1 year

General Manager of Technical Planning Department

Attendance at Board of

Apr. 2023

Executive Officer

Head of Technology

Directors meetings:

13/13

June 2023

Director, Executive Officer (current position)

Head of Technology

Significant concurrent positions outside the Company

-

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

Noriaki Ayuzawa has broad experience and knowledge in the products and business of the TPR Group, having held important positions in the Company's technical departments over many years. Accordingly, the Company proposes to nominate him as a candidate to continue serving as Director.

6

Masataka Honke

Reelection

Male

Outside

Independent

Date of birth:

June 9, 1945

Number of shares of the

Company held:

2,500

Number of years in office:

8 years

Attendance at Board of

Directors meetings:

15/16

Apr. 1968

Joined Bank of Japan

May 1990

General Manager of Matsuyama Branch

Apr. 1992

Deputy General Manager of Osaka Branch

Oct. 1994

Deputy General Manager of Bank Examination

Department

May 1996

Director-General of Currency Issue Department

Aug. 1997

Senior Managing Director of YAMANE TANSHI

CO., LTD.

Aug. 1998

Representative Director and President

Apr. 2001

Representative Director and President of CENTRAL

TANSHI CO., LTD.

June 2007

Representative Director and Chairman

June 2013

Chairman of The Central Council for Financial

Services Information

June 2016

Outside Director of the Company (current

position)

Significant concurrent positions outside the Company

-

Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside Director and outline of expected roles

Masataka Honke has experience carrying out important positions in the Bank of Japan and the financial industry, and has experience as a corporate manager, and therefore the Company has deemed that he will appropriately execute his duties as outside Director of the Company. Accordingly, the Company proposes to nominate him to continue as a candidate for Director. If he is elected, he will be involved in matters related to the nomination and remuneration of the Company's Directors, etc. as a member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee from an objective and neutral standpoint.

Candidate

No.

7

Name

Toshihisa Kato

Reelection

Male

Outside

Independent

Date of birth:

November 25, 1953

Number of shares of the

Company held:

2,200

Number of years in office:

5 years

Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company

Apr. 1978

Joined Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

July 1996

Associate General Manager of Central Research

Laboratories

July 1998

Associate General Manager of Research and

Development Department

July 2000

General Manager of Production Division No. 1 of

Tokai Plant

Apr. 2005

General Manager of Fine Chemical &

Pharmaceutical Industrialization Center

July 2006

General Manager of Tokai Plant

July 2007

Corporate Executive Officer, General Manager of

Tokai Plant

July 2009

Corporate Executive Officer, General Manager of

AOC Department, Bioscience Products & Fine

Chemicals Division

Oct. 2010

Corporate Executive Officer, General Manager of

Material Development & Application Labs,

Bioscience Products & Fine Chemicals Division

July 2011

Corporate Vice President, Deputy Chief Technology

Officer

Attendance at Board of

In charge of Open Innovation Affairs and

Directors meetings:

Intellectual Property Affairs

16/16

July 2013

Corporate Vice President, General Manager of

Institute For Innovation

July 2017

Advisor

June 2019

Outside Director of the Company (current

position)

Significant concurrent positions outside the Company

-

Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside Director and outline of expected roles

Toshihisa Kato has experience of having held important positions in operating companies over many years, and has experience in corporate management, and the Company has therefore deemed that he will appropriately execute his duties as outside Director of the Company. Accordingly, the Company proposes to nominate him as a candidate to continue serving as Director. If he is elected, he will be involved in matters related to the nomination and remuneration of the Company's Directors, etc. as a member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee from an objective and neutral standpoint.

Candidate

No.

8

Name

Kanako Osawa

Reelection

Female

Outside

Independent

Date of birth:

December 22, 1970

Number of shares of the

Company held:

600

Number of years in office:

3 years

Attendance at Board of

Directors meetings:

16/16

Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company

Mar. 1998

Graduated from Legal Training and Research

Institute of Japan (the 50th Class), Supreme Court of

Japan

Apr. 1998

Registered as an attorney at law

Apr. 1998

Joined Kajitani Law Offices (current position)

Oct. 2005

Admitted to the bar of the State of New York, USA

June 2015

Outside Director (Audit & Supervisory

Committee Member) of LINTEC Corporation

(current position)

June 2021

Outside Director of the Company (current

position)

Mar. 2022

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (current position)

June 2022

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of

Toshiba Tec Corporation (current position)

Significant concurrent positions outside the Company

Attorney at law

Outside Director (Audit & Supervisory Committee Member) of LINTEC Corporation Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Toshiba Tec Corporation

Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside Director and outline of expected roles

Although she does not have experience of being involved in corporate management directly by any method other than being an outside officer in the past, Kanako Osawa has been active in a wide range of fields as an attorney at law and has cultivated expert knowledge and experience. The Company has therefore deemed that she will appropriately execute her duties as outside Director of the Company. Accordingly, the Company proposes to nominate her as a candidate to continue serving as Director. If she is elected, she will be involved in matters related to the nomination and remuneration of the Company's Directors, etc. as a member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee from an objective and neutral standpoint.

Candidate

Name

Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company

No.

Kenji Muneto

Apr. 1985

Joined Diesel Kiki Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2004

General Manager, Business Planning Department,

Reelection

Sales Division, Head Office of Bosch Automotive

Male

Systems Corporation

Apr. 2007

General Manager, No. 2 Sales Department, Fuel

Outside

Injection System Unit of Bosch Corporation

Independent

Apr. 2009

Executive Officer, Fuel Injection System Unit,

Date of birth:

General Manager of Sales Division

Aug. 2013

Senior Managing Executive Officer, and President

June 1, 1961

of Bosch Fuel Injection Business Japan Division

9

Number of shares of the

Company held:

0

Number of years in office:

1 year

Attendance at Board of

Directors meetings:

13/13

June 2021

Retired from Bosch Corporation

Sept. 2021

Management consultant (current position)

June 2023

Outside Director of the Company (current

position)

Notes:

Significant concurrent positions outside the Company

Management consultant

Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside Director and outline of expected roles

Kenji Muneto has experience of having held important positions in operating companies over many years, and has experience in corporate management, and the Company has therefore deemed that he will appropriately execute his duties as outside Director of the Company. Accordingly, the Company proposes to nominate him as a candidate to continue serving as Director. If he is elected, he will be involved in matters related to the nomination and remuneration of the Company's Directors, etc. as a member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee from an objective and neutral standpoint.

  1. There is no special interest between any of the candidates and the Company.
  2. Masataka Honke, Toshihisa Kato, Kanako Osawa, and Kenji Muneto are candidates for outside Director. The Company has provided notice of the statuses of Masataka Honke, Toshihisa Kato, Kanako Osawa, and Kenji Muneto as independent officers to the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
  3. The Company has entered into limited liability agreements of damages with Masataka Honke, Toshihisa Kato, Kanako Osawa, and Kenji Muneto in order to enable them to adequately perform the expected role as outside Director, and plans to continue this agreement with them if their election is approved.
    The outline of the agreement is as follows:
    • If the Company incurs damage as a result of the failure of the outside Director to perform his/her duties, as long as the outside Director performed his/her duties in good faith and without gross negligence, the liability for damage that the outside Director shall owe to the Company shall be limited to the minimum amount of liability specified in Article 425, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act.
  5. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance policy with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, and a summary of the contents of the agreement is described in 3. "Matters Concerning Company Officers" of the Business Report (Japanese). If the election of the candidates for Director is approved, they will be included as an insured person under this insurance policy. In addition, the Company plans to renew the insurance policy with the same contents at the next renewal.

