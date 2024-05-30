Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of

any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Securities Code: 6463 June 7, 2024 (Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 31, 2024)

To our shareholders:

Hiroshi Suehiro

Representative Director, Chairman & CEO

TPR Co., Ltd.

1-6-2, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Notice of the 91st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We are pleased to announce the 91st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of TPR Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), which will be held as indicated below.

In convening the Meeting, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (items for electronic provision measures) in electronic format, and posts this information on the Company's website. Please access the following websites to check.

The Company's website: https://www.tpr.co.jp/ir/stock/meeting/ (in Japanese)

Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders: https://d.sokai.jp/6463/teiji/ (in Japanese)

In addition to the Company's website, the items for electronic provision measures are also posted on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), so please check from the following.

TSE website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

(Access the TSE website by using the internet address shown above, enter "TPR" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "6463" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")

If you are unable to attend on the day of the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights via postal mail or the internet, etc. in advance, so please review the Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by no later than Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 5:10 p.m. (JST).

[When exercising voting rights via the internet, etc.]

When exercising your voting rights online, please refer to "Information on Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet, etc." below (in Japanese only).

[When exercising voting rights in writing (via postal mail)]

Please indicate your approval or disapproval of each proposal on the voting form and return it so that it arrives by the deadline stated above.

- 1 -