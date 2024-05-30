Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of
Securities Code: 6463 June 7, 2024 (Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 31, 2024)
To our shareholders:
Hiroshi Suehiro
Representative Director, Chairman & CEO
TPR Co., Ltd.
1-6-2, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Notice of the 91st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
We are pleased to announce the 91st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of TPR Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), which will be held as indicated below.
In convening the Meeting, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (items for electronic provision measures) in electronic format, and posts this information on the Company's website. Please access the following websites to check.
The Company's website:
https://www.tpr.co.jp/ir/stock/meeting/ (in Japanese)
Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders: https://d.sokai.jp/6463/teiji/ (in Japanese)
In addition to the Company's website, the items for electronic provision measures are also posted on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), so please check from the following.
TSE website:
https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)
(Access the TSE website by using the internet address shown above, enter "TPR" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "6463" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")
If you are unable to attend on the day of the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights via postal mail or the internet, etc. in advance, so please review the Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by no later than Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 5:10 p.m. (JST).
[When exercising voting rights via the internet, etc.]
When exercising your voting rights online, please refer to "Information on Exercising Your Voting Rights via the Internet, etc." below (in Japanese only).
[When exercising voting rights in writing (via postal mail)]
Please indicate your approval or disapproval of each proposal on the voting form and return it so that it arrives by the deadline stated above.
1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (JST) (Reception will open at 9:00 a.m.)
2. Venue:
Grand Hall, the Industry Club of Japan Building 3rd floor
1-4-6, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
(Although the Meeting will be held in the same building as last year, please note
that the location has changed from the second to the third floor.)
3. Purpose of the Meeting Matters to be reported:
- The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 91st fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the financial auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board
- The Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 91st fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1 Election of Nine Directors
Proposal No. 2 Election of Two Audit & Supervisory Board Members Proposal No. 3 Revision to Share-based Remuneration Plan for Directors
Proposal No. 4 Revision of Total Remuneration for Audit & Supervisory Board Members
4. Determined Matters for Convocation
- If there is no indication of approval or disapproval for each proposal when you exercise voting rights in writing (via postal mail), it will be treated as an indication of approval.
- In addition, if you exercise your voting rights multiple times via the internet, etc., we will treat the last exercise as the valid exercise of your voting rights.
- If you exercise your voting rights both in writing and via the internet, etc., we will treat the exercise of your voting rights via the internet, etc. as valid, irrespective of the arrival date and time.
- When you attend the Meeting in person, you are kindly requested to present the voting form at the reception.
- If revisions to the items for electronic provision measures arise, a notice of the revisions and the details of the items before and after the revisions will be posted on the aforementioned individual websites on the internet.
- Shareholders who have made a request for documentary delivery will be sent a document that describes the items for electronic provision measures. However, in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 14 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the document will exclude the following items:
- "Matters concerning the Company's share acquisition rights, etc." of the Business Report
- "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements"
- "Notes to the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements"
Therefore, the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements stated in the relevant document are part of the documents audited by the financial auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board Members when preparing the audit report.
Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal No. 1 Election of Nine Directors
At the conclusion of the Meeting, the terms of office of all nine Directors will expire. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of nine Directors. Appointment of the candidates for the Directors were made with the report submitted by the Nominating and Remuneration Committee, in which independent outside Directors make up a majority of the members.
The candidates for Director are as follows:
Candidate
No. Name
- Hiroshi Suehiro
2 Kazumi Yano
3 Goji Fujishiro
4 Akihiko Ii
5 Noriaki Ayuzawa
- Masataka Honke
7 Toshihisa Kato
- Kanako Osawa
9 Kenji Muneto
Position in the Company
Representative Director,
Chairman & CEO
Representative Director,
President & COO
Deputy President and
Executive Officer
Director,
Senior Managing
Executive Officer
Director, Executive
Officer
Director
Director
Director
Director
Responsibility in the Company, and
significant concurrent positions outside the
Company
Director of FALTEC Co., Ltd.
Director of FALTEC Co., Ltd.
Head of Overseas Operations
Head of Sales & Marketing, Head of Purchasing
Head of Technology
-
-
Attorney at law
Outside Director (Audit & Supervisory Committee Member) of LINTEC Corporation
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Toshiba Tec Corporation
Management consultant
Reelection Male
Reelection Male
New election Male
Reelection Male
Reelection
Male
Reelection
Male
Outside
Independent
Reelection
Male
Outside
Independent
Reelection
Female
Outside
Independent
Reelection
Male
Outside
Independent
Candidate
No.
1
Name
Hiroshi Suehiro
Reelection
Male
Date of birth:
September 11, 1958
Number of shares of the
Company held:
4,300
Number of years in office:
6 years
Attendance at Board of
Directors meetings:
16/16
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company
Apr. 1981
Joined The Fuji Bank, Limited (Currently Mizuho
Bank, Ltd.)
Apr. 2008
Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate
Banking Division No. 7 of Mizuho Corporate Bank,
Ltd.
Apr. 2011
Managing Executive Officer, Head of Asia &
Oceania
Apr. 2014
Managing Executive Officer, Head of the Americas
of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Apr. 2015
Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head of the
Americas
Apr. 2017
Deputy President & Senior Executive Officer, Head
of the Americas of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Apr. 2017
Deputy President & Executive Officer, Head of the
Americas of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
May 2018
Deputy President and Executive Officer of the
Company
June 2018
Director, Deputy President and Executive Officer
June 2019
Chairman of the Board of FALTEC Co., Ltd.
June 2019
Representative Director, Chairman & CEO of the
Company (current position)
Apr. 2021
Director of FALTEC Co., Ltd. (current position)
Significant concurrent positions outside the Company
Director of FALTEC Co., Ltd.
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Hiroshi Suehiro has abundant management experience and broad knowledge in various areas such as banking and finance due to having served as Vice President, then Representative Director, Chairman & CEO of the Company after holding the executive positions in other companies over the long term. Accordingly, the Company proposes to nominate him as a candidate to continue serving as Director.
Candidate
No.
2
Name
Kazumi Yano
Reelection
Male
Date of birth:
February 8, 1957
Number of shares of the
Company held:
10,700
Number of years in office:
7 years
Attendance at Board of
Directors meetings:
16/16
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company
Aug. 1982
Joined the Company
June 2006
General Manager of Production Engineering
Department of Nagano Plant
June 2009
General Manager of Engineering Development
Department
June 2011
General Manager of Production Engineering
Department of Nagano Plant
June 2012
Executive Officer, Plant Manager of Nagano Plant,
and General Manager of Production Planning
Department
Dec. 2013
Executive Officer, Plant Manager of Nagano Plant
June 2017
Director, Managing Executive Officer of the
Company
Representative Director and President of TPR
INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
June 2019
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
Apr. 2021
Representative Director, President & COO
(current position)
June 2021
Director of FALTEC Co., Ltd. (current position)
Significant concurrent positions outside the Company
Director of FALTEC Co., Ltd.
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Kazumi Yano has broad experience and knowledge in the products and business of the TPR Group, serving as Representative Director, President & COO after holding important positions in the Company's production departments over many years. Accordingly, the Company proposes to nominate him as a candidate to continue serving as Director.
Candidate
No.
3
Name
Goji Fujishiro
New election
Male
Date of birth:
January 5, 1965
Number of shares of the
Company held:
400
Number of years in office:
-
Attendance at Board of
Directors meetings:
-
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company
Apr. 1987
Joined The Fuji Bank, Limited (Currently Mizuho
Bank, Ltd.)
Apr. 2015
Executive Officer and General Manager of
Executive Secretariat of Mizuho Financial Group,
Inc.
Apr. 2016
Managing Executive Officer in charge of Sales of
Mizuho Bank Ltd.
Apr. 2018
Managing Executive Officer and Head of Global
Products Unit of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
Apr. 2019
Managing Executive Officer, Head of Asset
Management Company and Head of Global
Products Unit
Apr. 2020
Senior Managing Executive Officer in charge of
West Japan of Mizuho Bank Ltd.
Apr. 2021
Deputy President and Executive Officer in charge of
West Japan
May 2021
Deputy President and Executive Officer in charge of
West Japan and Head of Kansai Regional Group
June 2023
Deputy President and Executive Officer of the
Company
Apr. 2024
Deputy President and Executive Officer (current
position)
Head of Overseas Operations
Significant concurrent positions outside the Company
-
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Goji Fujishiro has abundant management experience and broad knowledge in various areas such as banking and finance after holding the executive positions in other companies over the long term. Accordingly, the Company proposes to nominate him as a candidate to serve as Director.
4
Akihiko Ii
Reelection
Male
Date of birth:
September 11, 1960
Number of shares of the
Company held:
5,400
Number of years in office:
5 years
Attendance at Board of
Directors meetings:
16/16
Nov. 1990
Joined the Company
June 2009
General Manager of Nagoya Sales Office
June 2014
General Manager of Marketing & Business Planning
Department
June 2015
Executive Officer in charge of Sales for Japanese
firms
Sept. 2017
Executive Officer in charge of Sales for Japanese
firms
General Manager of Marketing & Business Planning
Department
Apr. 2018
Executive Officer in charge of Sales for Japanese
firms
June 2019
Director, Managing Executive Officer of the
Company
Apr. 2021
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
Head of Sales & Marketing
Apr. 2024
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
(current position)
Head of Sales & Marketing, Head of Purchasing
Significant concurrent positions outside the Company
-
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Akihiko Ii has broad experience and knowledge in the products and business of the TPR Group, having held important positions in the Company's sales departments over many years. Accordingly, the Company proposes to nominate him as a candidate to continue serving as Director.
Candidate
No.
5
Name
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company
Apr. 1990
Joined the Company
Noriaki Ayuzawa
June 2014
General Manager of Product Development
Department
Reelection
June 2019
Executive Officer (Head of Ring, Liner, Sintering
Male
Technology)
General Manager of Product Development
Date of birth:
Department
February 24, 1967
Apr. 2021
Executive Officer (Head of Ring, Liner, Sintering
Number of shares of the
Technology)
General Manager of Technical Planning Department,
Company held:
and General Manager of CASE Handling
1,400
Development Department
Number of years in office:
Apr. 2022
Executive Officer (Head of Technology)
1 year
General Manager of Technical Planning Department
Attendance at Board of
Apr. 2023
Executive Officer
Head of Technology
Directors meetings:
13/13
June 2023
Director, Executive Officer (current position)
Head of Technology
Significant concurrent positions outside the Company
-
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Noriaki Ayuzawa has broad experience and knowledge in the products and business of the TPR Group, having held important positions in the Company's technical departments over many years. Accordingly, the Company proposes to nominate him as a candidate to continue serving as Director.
6
Masataka Honke
Reelection
Male
Outside
Independent
Date of birth:
June 9, 1945
Number of shares of the
Company held:
2,500
Number of years in office:
8 years
Attendance at Board of
Directors meetings:
15/16
Apr. 1968
Joined Bank of Japan
May 1990
General Manager of Matsuyama Branch
Apr. 1992
Deputy General Manager of Osaka Branch
Oct. 1994
Deputy General Manager of Bank Examination
Department
May 1996
Director-General of Currency Issue Department
Aug. 1997
Senior Managing Director of YAMANE TANSHI
CO., LTD.
Aug. 1998
Representative Director and President
Apr. 2001
Representative Director and President of CENTRAL
TANSHI CO., LTD.
June 2007
Representative Director and Chairman
June 2013
Chairman of The Central Council for Financial
Services Information
June 2016
Outside Director of the Company (current
position)
Significant concurrent positions outside the Company
-
Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside Director and outline of expected roles
Masataka Honke has experience carrying out important positions in the Bank of Japan and the financial industry, and has experience as a corporate manager, and therefore the Company has deemed that he will appropriately execute his duties as outside Director of the Company. Accordingly, the Company proposes to nominate him to continue as a candidate for Director. If he is elected, he will be involved in matters related to the nomination and remuneration of the Company's Directors, etc. as a member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee from an objective and neutral standpoint.
Candidate
No.
7
Name
Toshihisa Kato
Reelection
Male
Outside
Independent
Date of birth:
November 25, 1953
Number of shares of the
Company held:
2,200
Number of years in office:
5 years
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company
Apr. 1978
Joined Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
July 1996
Associate General Manager of Central Research
Laboratories
July 1998
Associate General Manager of Research and
Development Department
July 2000
General Manager of Production Division No. 1 of
Tokai Plant
Apr. 2005
General Manager of Fine Chemical &
Pharmaceutical Industrialization Center
July 2006
General Manager of Tokai Plant
July 2007
Corporate Executive Officer, General Manager of
Tokai Plant
July 2009
Corporate Executive Officer, General Manager of
AOC Department, Bioscience Products & Fine
Chemicals Division
Oct. 2010
Corporate Executive Officer, General Manager of
Material Development & Application Labs,
Bioscience Products & Fine Chemicals Division
July 2011
Corporate Vice President, Deputy Chief Technology
Officer
Attendance at Board of
In charge of Open Innovation Affairs and
Directors meetings:
Intellectual Property Affairs
16/16
July 2013
Corporate Vice President, General Manager of
Institute For Innovation
July 2017
Advisor
June 2019
Outside Director of the Company (current
position)
Significant concurrent positions outside the Company
-
Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside Director and outline of expected roles
Toshihisa Kato has experience of having held important positions in operating companies over many years, and has experience in corporate management, and the Company has therefore deemed that he will appropriately execute his duties as outside Director of the Company. Accordingly, the Company proposes to nominate him as a candidate to continue serving as Director. If he is elected, he will be involved in matters related to the nomination and remuneration of the Company's Directors, etc. as a member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee from an objective and neutral standpoint.
Candidate
No.
8
Name
Kanako Osawa
Reelection
Female
Outside
Independent
Date of birth:
December 22, 1970
Number of shares of the
Company held:
600
Number of years in office:
3 years
Attendance at Board of
Directors meetings:
16/16
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company
Mar. 1998
Graduated from Legal Training and Research
Institute of Japan (the 50th Class), Supreme Court of
Japan
Apr. 1998
Registered as an attorney at law
Apr. 1998
Joined Kajitani Law Offices (current position)
Oct. 2005
Admitted to the bar of the State of New York, USA
June 2015
Outside Director (Audit & Supervisory
Committee Member) of LINTEC Corporation
(current position)
June 2021
Outside Director of the Company (current
position)
Mar. 2022
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of
Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (current position)
June 2022
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of
Toshiba Tec Corporation (current position)
Significant concurrent positions outside the Company
Attorney at law
Outside Director (Audit & Supervisory Committee Member) of LINTEC Corporation Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Toshiba Tec Corporation
Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside Director and outline of expected roles
Although she does not have experience of being involved in corporate management directly by any method other than being an outside officer in the past, Kanako Osawa has been active in a wide range of fields as an attorney at law and has cultivated expert knowledge and experience. The Company has therefore deemed that she will appropriately execute her duties as outside Director of the Company. Accordingly, the Company proposes to nominate her as a candidate to continue serving as Director. If she is elected, she will be involved in matters related to the nomination and remuneration of the Company's Directors, etc. as a member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee from an objective and neutral standpoint.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company
No.
Kenji Muneto
Apr. 1985
Joined Diesel Kiki Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2004
General Manager, Business Planning Department,
Reelection
Sales Division, Head Office of Bosch Automotive
Male
Systems Corporation
Apr. 2007
General Manager, No. 2 Sales Department, Fuel
Outside
Injection System Unit of Bosch Corporation
Independent
Apr. 2009
Executive Officer, Fuel Injection System Unit,
Date of birth:
General Manager of Sales Division
Aug. 2013
Senior Managing Executive Officer, and President
June 1, 1961
of Bosch Fuel Injection Business Japan Division
9
Number of shares of the
Company held:
0
Number of years in office:
1 year
Attendance at Board of
Directors meetings:
13/13
June 2021
Retired from Bosch Corporation
Sept. 2021
Management consultant (current position)
June 2023
Outside Director of the Company (current
position)
Notes:
Significant concurrent positions outside the Company
Management consultant
Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside Director and outline of expected roles
Kenji Muneto has experience of having held important positions in operating companies over many years, and has experience in corporate management, and the Company has therefore deemed that he will appropriately execute his duties as outside Director of the Company. Accordingly, the Company proposes to nominate him as a candidate to continue serving as Director. If he is elected, he will be involved in matters related to the nomination and remuneration of the Company's Directors, etc. as a member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee from an objective and neutral standpoint.
- There is no special interest between any of the candidates and the Company.
- Masataka Honke, Toshihisa Kato, Kanako Osawa, and Kenji Muneto are candidates for outside Director. The Company has provided notice of the statuses of Masataka Honke, Toshihisa Kato, Kanako Osawa, and Kenji Muneto as independent officers to the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
-
The Company has entered into limited liability agreements of damages with Masataka Honke, Toshihisa Kato, Kanako Osawa, and Kenji Muneto in order to enable them to adequately perform the expected role as outside Director, and plans to continue this agreement with them if their election is approved.
The outline of the agreement is as follows:
- If the Company incurs damage as a result of the failure of the outside Director to perform his/her duties, as long as the outside Director performed his/her duties in good faith and without gross negligence, the liability for damage that the outside Director shall owe to the Company shall be limited to the minimum amount of liability specified in Article 425, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act.
- The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance policy with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, and a summary of the contents of the agreement is described in 3. "Matters Concerning Company Officers" of the Business Report (Japanese). If the election of the candidates for Director is approved, they will be included as an insured person under this insurance policy. In addition, the Company plans to renew the insurance policy with the same contents at the next renewal.
