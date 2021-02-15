Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Access Paris  >  TPSH    MLPSH   FR0011040690

TPSH

(MLPSH)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Access Paris - 12/17 05:30:04 am
0.191 EUR   -61.02%
02/14TPSH : Cobotic inspection for quality control with flexibility and performance.
PU
2018TPSH : & boreal seront au factory booster day de psa le 10 octobre prochain.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TPSH : COBOTIC INSPECTION FOR QUALITY CONTROL WITH FLEXIBILITY AND PERFORMANCE.

02/15/2021 | 03:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This new cobotic system is a mobile, easily transportable and versatile workbench with a cobot interfaced with an intelligent TPSH measuring head and an HMI to supervise all control cycles and ensure traceability of results; while reducing exported non-qualities.

This innovative turnkey solution increases productivity by improving the quality of deliverables and contributes to the reduction of MSDs (Musculoskeletal Disorders) related to painful, repetitive and manual tasks..

A COBOTIC INDUSTRIAL MOBILE WORKBENCH.

We offer the alliance of automated technologies combining cobotic ergonomics, the intelligence of our control and/or measurement heads associated with our image processing and AI algorithms (neural networks, Machine Learning, Deep Learning) and the training of technicians and operators to enable the transformation of current industrial processes. TPSH software tools facilitate and simplify the implementation of controls thanks to an intuitive and optimised user interface (HMI).

The principle is to associate the TPSH inspection SMART head with the cobot to launch the inspection cycle automatically by acquiring 2D or 3D images of the assembled and finalized product, while indicating potential errors in the assembly, thus improving the traceability of the controls and manufacturing processes.

For more information, please do not hesitate to contact us on +33 (0)1 69 11 91 91 or by e-mail on : info@tpsh.fr

Download the description of the mobile or fixed cobotic systeme.

Back to previous articles.

Disclaimer

TPSH SA published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 08:56:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TPSH
02/14TPSH : Cobotic inspection for quality control with flexibility and performance.
PU
2018TPSH : & boreal seront au factory booster day de psa le 10 octobre prochain.
PU
More news
Chart TPSH
Duration : Period :
TPSH Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Claude Leonetti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TPSH0.00%0
ATLAS COPCO AB16.88%68 877
FANUC CORPORATION10.61%51 266
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION1.41%35 657
SANDVIK AB7.35%32 623
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED12.03%29 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ