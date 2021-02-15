TPSH : COBOTIC INSPECTION FOR QUALITY CONTROL WITH FLEXIBILITY AND PERFORMANCE.

This new cobotic system is a mobile, easily transportable and versatile workbench with a cobot interfaced with an intelligent TPSH measuring head and an HMI to supervise all control cycles and ensure traceability of results; while reducing exported non-qualities.



This innovative turnkey solution increases productivity by improving the quality of deliverables and contributes to the reduction of MSDs (Musculoskeletal Disorders) related to painful, repetitive and manual tasks..

A COBOTIC INDUSTRIAL MOBILE WORKBENCH.

We offer the alliance of automated technologies combining cobotic ergonomics, the intelligence of our control and/or measurement heads associated with our image processing and AI algorithms (neural networks, Machine Learning, Deep Learning) and the training of technicians and operators to enable the transformation of current industrial processes. TPSH software tools facilitate and simplify the implementation of controls thanks to an intuitive and optimised user interface (HMI).

The principle is to associate the TPSH inspection SMART head with the cobot to launch the inspection cycle automatically by acquiring 2D or 3D images of the assembled and finalized product, while indicating potential errors in the assembly, thus improving the traceability of the controls and manufacturing processes.

