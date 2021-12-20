Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TPSH
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLPSH   FR0011040690

TPSH

(MLPSH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TPSH : Our team wishes you a happy holiday season 2021

12/20/2021 | 06:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
31 YEARS OF SERVING THE INDUSTREY WITH OUR 4.0 AND 5.0 SOLUTIONS.

Nice age for TPSH, going through these last 4 difficult years with inspiration but always present to answer with determination to cosmetic defect detection projects with precursory and innovative technologies.
Our group GATE INNOV, recently joined by EVO, has been able to propose, develop and convince, despite the turmoil, large industrial groups that we thank for their trust.

This end of the year is a special opportunity to thank our multi-skilled, motivated team and to acknowledge their perseverance in continuing to put your inspiring technological advances at the heart of our priorities.


They have shown with dynamism and tenacity, the will to continue to meet the needs and expectations of the future of the Industry.
A big thank you to our customers for believing in our collaboration and thank you to our partners for their support and and the support they have given us.


In this holiday season 2021, the whole team wishes you to get together and share with your families, your friends and loved ones these precious moments of celebration and togetherness.


We will continue with passion, conviction and innovative proposals to meet your needs for industrial so that together we can achieve your objectives of improving your quality inspection processes.

Disclaimer

TPSH SA published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 11:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TPSH
06:40aTPSH : Our team wishes you a happy holiday season 2021
PU
02/15TPSH : Cobotic inspection for quality control with flexibility and performance.
PU
2018TPSH : & boreal seront au factory booster day de psa le 10 octobre prochain.
PU
More news
Chart TPSH
Duration : Period :
TPSH Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Claude Leonetti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TPSH0.00%0
ATLAS COPCO AB40.63%75 481
FANUC CORPORATION-4.36%40 959
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.09%38 890
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED41.41%36 775
SANDVIK AB17.29%32 581