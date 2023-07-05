TPT Global Tech, Inc. operates as a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology and product distribution, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions. The Company operates as a media content hub for domestic and international syndication, technology/telecommunications company using its own Global Digital Media TV and telecommunications infrastructure platform. The Company also provides technology solutions to businesses domestically and worldwide. It offers software as a service (SaaS), technology platform as a service (PAAS), cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS) and carrier-grade performance. It supports businesses over its private Internet protocol multi-protocol label switching IP-MPLS, fiber, and wireless networks in the United States. Its cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy voice, data, media and collaboration features in technology markets.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services