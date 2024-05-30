(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Thursday.

AIM - WINNERS

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, up 23% at 40.00 pence, 12-month range 30.20p-45.00p. The provider of "digital transformation" services to the UK public sector sees its shares rise. TPXimpact says trade in the fourth quarter of its financial year ended March 31 continued to be "strong", with double-digit revenue growth. The company expects to report revenue growth from continuing operations of over 20%, which would equate to revenue of GBP84 million. "I am delighted by the strong finish to the financial year and the progress the company has made over the last twelve months, which is entirely due to the tenacity, dedication and talent of our people. We have achieved or exceeded all our financial targets, and have successfully executed the first (and some aspects of the second) year of our three-year strategic plan," Chief Executive Bjorn Conway says.

Revolution Bars Group PLC, up 3.0% at 1.18p each, 12-month range 0.92p-7.10p. Nightcap confirms it won't make a takeover offer for financially embattled Revolution Bars Group PLC. Nightcap, a London-based owner and operator of 46 bars, referred to Revolution Bars's rejection on Tuesday of Nightcap's non-binding proposal. Revolution Bars had said that, following legal advice, the board decided the plan was unfeasible but that it remained open to alternative proposals from Nightcap and others. The non-binding proposal would have required Revolution to proceed with its previously announced restructuring plan, but not a proposed fundraise of GBP12.5 million at a price of 1.00 pence per share. Revolution Bars had proposed the fundraise back in April, including plans that could see 18 of its bars close.

AIM - LOSERS

Premier Miton Group PLC, down 10% at 70.11p, 12-month range 48.10p-91.00p. The asset manager reports assets under management of GB10.7 billion at the end of March31, up from GBP9.8 billion at September 30. Premier Miton announces interim dividend of 3.0p, unchanged annually. CEO Mike O'Shea says: "The backdrop for active fund sales in the UK retail market has been challenging over the Period, as it has been since interest rates began to rise at the end of 2021. We are now at a point where interest rates are likely to trend lower as we move through 2024 and we believe this will support an improving environment for fund flows and asset values."

