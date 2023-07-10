(Alliance News) - Great Portland Estates PLC on Monday said it has completed leasing its office space at The Hickman building.

The property developer said it has leased 6,757 square feet of office space to digital transformation company TPXimpact Holdings PLC, at its Hickman site on Whitechapel Road, London.

The firm also noted recent lettings of 23,242 square feet to New Look and 4,638 square feet to Goodlord.

Senior Portfolio Manager Rober Russell-Smith said: "We are delighted to have New Look, Goodlord and TPXimpact join the GPE community at The Hickman. These three lettings highlight both the quality of the building and the growing commitment of businesses to this area - and they are strong endorsements of our Fitted product.

"It is also fantastic to see The Hickman now at 100% occupancy. The fact that New Look, Runway East and Four were all existing GPE customers is testament to the strength of our relationships and the quality of our products."

Great Portland shares fell 0.4% to 406.80 pence each on Monday morning in London. Shares in TPXimpact were down 5.3% at 33.15p in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.