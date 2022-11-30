IN BRIEF: TPXimpact swings to interim loss but revenue rises

TPXimpact Holdings PLC - London-based IT consulting firm - Posts revenue of GBP40.4 million, up 7.7% from GBP37.5 million the year before, and down 6.5% on a like-for-like basis. Swings to a pretax loss of GBP4.3 million from a profit of GBP883,000, as operating loss amounts to GBP3.9 million, compared to a profit of GBP1.3 million the year before. Administrative expenses amount to GBP14.5 million, up 37% from GBP10.6 million. Declares an interim dividend of 0.3 pence per share, unchanged from a year prior.

Looking ahead, TPXimpact says it continues to trade in line with targets. Expects annual revenue of around GBP90 million and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in the range of between GBP7.0 million and GBP7.5 million.

Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Conway says: "The market opportunity available to TPX remains significant with organisations across public and commercial sectors needing to adapt to the evolving market challenges and invest in digital transformation, as supported by our very healthy sales pipeline."

Current stock price: 42.16 pence, up 2.8% on Wednesday in London

12-month change: down 84%

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

