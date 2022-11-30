Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TPXimpact Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPX   GB00BGGK0V60

TPXIMPACT HOLDINGS PLC

(TPX)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:21 2022-11-30 am EST
42.16 GBX   +2.83%
09:32aIN BRIEF: TPXimpact swings to interim loss but revenue rises
AN
02:09aEarnings Flash (TPX.L) TPXIMPACT HOLDINGS Reports Fiscal H1 Loss GBX-2.70
MT
02:09aEarnings Flash (TPX.L) TPXIMPACT HOLDINGS Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP40.4M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

IN BRIEF: TPXimpact swings to interim loss but revenue rises

11/30/2022 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TPXimpact Holdings PLC - London-based IT consulting firm - Posts revenue of GBP40.4 million, up 7.7% from GBP37.5 million the year before, and down 6.5% on a like-for-like basis. Swings to a pretax loss of GBP4.3 million from a profit of GBP883,000, as operating loss amounts to GBP3.9 million, compared to a profit of GBP1.3 million the year before. Administrative expenses amount to GBP14.5 million, up 37% from GBP10.6 million. Declares an interim dividend of 0.3 pence per share, unchanged from a year prior.

Looking ahead, TPXimpact says it continues to trade in line with targets. Expects annual revenue of around GBP90 million and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in the range of between GBP7.0 million and GBP7.5 million.

Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Conway says: "The market opportunity available to TPX remains significant with organisations across public and commercial sectors needing to adapt to the evolving market challenges and invest in digital transformation, as supported by our very healthy sales pipeline."

Current stock price: 42.16 pence, up 2.8% on Wednesday in London

12-month change: down 84%

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about TPXIMPACT HOLDINGS PLC
09:32aIN BRIEF: TPXimpact swings to interim loss but revenue rises
AN
02:09aEarnings Flash (TPX.L) TPXIMPACT HOLDINGS Reports Fiscal H1 Loss GBX-2.70
MT
02:09aEarnings Flash (TPX.L) TPXIMPACT HOLDINGS Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP40.4M
MT
10/21TPXimpact Appoints CEO, CFO
MT
09/30TPXimpact Stock Plunges 48% as CEO, CFO Announce Departure; Successors Appointed
MT
09/30TPXimpact Holdings plc Announces Management Changes
CI
09/30TPXimpact Holdings plc Announces CFO Changes
CI
09/30TPXimpact Holdings plc Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/19Earnings Flash (TPX.L) TPXIMPACT HOLDINGS Reports FY22 Revenue GBP79.7M
MT
07/19Earnings Flash (TPX.L) TPXIMPACT HOLDINGS Reports FY22 EPS GBX2.00
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 89,3 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2023 -4,50 M -5,39 M -5,39 M
Net Debt 2023 12,2 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 -7,81x
Yield 2023 2,44%
Capitalization 37,0 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 607
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart TPXIMPACT HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
TPXimpact Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TPXIMPACT HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 41,00 GBX
Average target price 91,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjorn Conway Chief Executive Officer
Steve Richard Winters Group Chief Financial Officer
Mark Arthur Smith Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Paul Sweetland Independent Non-Executive Director
Isabel Jane Kelly Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TPXIMPACT HOLDINGS PLC-83.27%44
ACCENTURE PLC-29.90%181 450
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.12%152 234
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION9.60%132 445
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.25%106 636
INFOSYS LIMITED-13.70%83 692