TPXimpact Holdings PLC - London-based IT consulting firm - Announces "notable milestone" as it becomes a certified B Corporation. B Corps are companies verified by non-profit organisation B Lab to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, as well as transparency. Says certification further establishes its role in environmental, social and corporate governance. Chief Executive Officer Bjørn Conway says: "Achieving B Corp certification is an affirmation of TPXimpact's unwavering commitment to balance purpose and profit. It's a testament to the dedication of our teams in ensuring that social and environmental impact is woven into the very fabric of our operations. Being a B Corp strengthens our passion to deliver tangible positive outcomes for all of our stakeholders."

Current stock price: 40.50 pence, untraded

12-month change: down 28%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

