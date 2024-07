TR Property Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally and also in investment property located in the United Kingdom. Its investment selection process seeks to identify well-managed companies of all sizes. The Company seeks to achieve its objective by investing in shares and securities of property companies and property-related businesses on an international basis, although, with a Pan-European benchmark, the majority of the investments will be located in that geographical area. The Company's portfolio of investments across various countries, including Belgium, Sweden, France, Switzerland, Spain and others. Columbia Threadneedle Investment Business Limited acts as the Company’s alternative investment fund manager (AIFM).

Sector Investment Trusts