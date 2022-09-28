Advanced search
    TRY   GB0009064097

TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(TRY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:44 2022-09-28 am EDT
286.00 GBX   -2.05%
07:06aTr Property Investment Trust : August 2022
PU
07/27TR Property Investment Trust plc Announces Directorate Changes
CI
06/23TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TR Property Investment Trust : August 2022

09/28/2022 | 07:06am EDT
TR Property Investment Trust PLC

Ordinary Shares

August 2022 - all data as of 31/08/2022 unless otherwise stated

Fund objective

The investment objective is to maximise shareholders' total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally and also in investment property located in the UK.

Risk warning

The value of investments and any income derived from them can go down as well as up as a result of market or currency movements and investors may not get back the original amount invested. The market value of the shares of TR Property may not reflect the underlying net asset value of the investments held by TR Property. TR Property is able to borrow to raise further funds for investment purposes if the fund manager and the board of directors consider that it may be commercially advantageous to do so. This is generally described as "gearing". An investment trust which has made investments as a result of gearing may have a more volatile share price as a result; gearing can increase shareholder returns in rising markets but conversely can increase the extent to which the value of the funds attributable to shareholders decreases in falling markets.

Funds

Fund manager(s):

Marcus Phayre-Mudge

Share price:

362.0p

Annual Return five years:

2.51%

Year end:

31 March

Fund type:

UK Investment Trust

Historic Yield:

4.2%

Price frequency:

Daily

ISIN:

GB0009064097

Sector:

AIC Property Securities

Net gearing:

12.5%

Performance fee:

15% of outperformance

FATCA:

ML6PKQ.99999.SL.826

of benchmark plus

Benchmark:

FTSE EPRA/NAREIT

Initial charge:

0.00%

Administrator:

BNP Paribas

1% hurdle

Developed Europe

Ongoing charge:

0.76%

Distribution policy:

Semi-annual

Tel:

+44 (0)20 7011 4100

Capped TR Net GBP

Annual management fee:

£3.895m plus

Fund currency:

GBP

Share currency:

GBP

Email: sales.support@columbiathreadneedle.com

0.20% of net

enquiries@trproperty.co.uk

Fund size:

£1206.2m

Payment date(s):

January, August

assets p.a

Top holdings (% NAV)

Sector allocation (% NAV)

VONOVIA

9.2

AUSTRIAN DIVERSIFIED

0.7

SELF STORAGE

4.5

UK LONDON OFFICES

4.4

SEGRO

5.8

BENELUX DIVERSIFIED

0.5

SPANISH DIVERSIFIED

5.3

UK LONDON RETAIL

0.3

ARGAN

5.4

EUROPEAN HEALTHCARE

2.7

STOCKHOLM OFFICES

1.4

UK MAJORS

4.5

KLEPIERRE

4.6

EUROPEAN SHOPPING CENTRES

9.6

STUDENT HOUSING

2.5

UK RETAIL

2.1

SAFESTORE HOLDINGS

4.5

FRENCH OFFICES

5.8

SUPERMARKETS

1.4

UK/IRELAND RESIDENTIAL

0.1

LAND SECURITIES GROUP

4.5

GERMAN OFFICES

2.7

SWEDISH DIVERSIFIED

3.9

UK DIRECT PROPERTY

7.6

INDUSTRIALS REIT

4.2

GERMAN RESIDENTIAL

17.4

SWEDISH RESIDENTIAL

0.1

TOTAL

112.5

MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI

3.7

INDUSTRIALS

22.1

SWISS DIVERSIFIED

5.6

PHOENIX SPREE

3.6

NORDIC RESIDENTIAL

1.5

UK DIVERSIFIEDS

4.4

LEG IMMOBILIEN

3.6

NORWEGIAN OFFICES

0.4

UK HEALTHCARE

1.0

Strategic allocation (% NAV)

Continental Shares

62.8

UK Shares

42.2

UK Direct Property

7.6

TOTAL

112.5

Shares are based on Country of Domicile

invest@columbiathreadneedle.com | 0800 136420 | enquiries@trproperty.co.uk

Page 1 of 3

TR Property Investment Trust PLC

August 2022 - all data as of 31/08/2022 unless otherwise stated

Fund performance (%)

20

10

%

0

-10

-20

-30

1 Month

3 Months

6 Months

YTD

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

Fund

Benchmark

Share price

Cumulative performance as at 31-August-22 (%)

1 month

3 months

6 months

YTD

1 year

3 years

5 years

Fund

-7.63

-14.00

-18.69

-22.72

-23.26

-3.46

13.22

Benchmark

-7.94

-14.15

-20.07

-25.13

-27.58

-16.27

-9.09

Share price

-9.61

-9.30

-18.73

-24.98

-24.22

-5.93

16.61

Discrete performance as at 31-August-22 (%)

Aug-21

Aug-20

Aug-19

Aug-18

Aug-17

- Aug-22

- Aug-21

- Aug-20

- Aug-19

- Aug-18

Fund

-23.26

31.94

-4.66

4.32

12.43

Benchmark

-27.58

27.64

-9.41

0.99

7.50

Share price

-24.22

41.90

-12.52

4.11

19.07

Source: Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Lipper

Performance data is in GBP £ terms. Investors should be aware that past performance should not be considered a guide to future performance. All fund performance data is net of all fees and expenses.

Dividend history (pence per share)

16

14

12

10

  • 8
    6

4

2

0

05/06

06/07

07/08

08/09

09/10

10/11

11/12

12/13

13/14

14/15

15/16

16/17

17/18

18/19

19/20

20/21

21/22

Interim

Final

invest@columbiathreadneedle.com | 0800 136420 | enquiries@trproperty.co.uk

Page 2 of 3

TR Property Investment Trust PLC

August 2022 - all data as of 31/08/2022 unless otherwise stated

Historical Performance

250

200

150 % 100

50

0

-50

Aug'11

Aug'12

Aug'13

Aug'14

Aug'15

Aug'16

Aug'17

Aug'18

Aug'19

Aug'20

Aug'21

Aug'22

TR Property Investment Trust (NAV with Income)

FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Europe Capped Index (Net, GBP)

To find out more visit columbiathreadneedle.com

© 2022 Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies. This financial promotion is issued for marketing and information purposes only by Columbia Threadneedle Investments in the UK.

TR Property Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust and its Ordinary Shares are traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

English language copies of the key information document (KID) can be obtained from Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Exchange House, Primrose Street, London EC2A 2NY, telephone: Client Services on +44 (0)20 7011 4100, email: sales.support@columbiathreadneedle.com or electronically at www.columbiathreadneedle.com. Please read before taking any investment decision.

The information provided in the marketing material does not constitute, and should not be construed as, investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise transact in the Funds. The manager has the right to terminate the arrangements made for marketing.

Financial promotions are issued for marketing and information purposes; in the United Kingdom by Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; in the EEA by Columbia Threadneedle Netherlands B.V., which is regulated by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM); and in Switzerland by Columbia Threadneedle Management (Swiss) GmbH, acting as representative office of Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited. In the Middle East: This document is distributed by Columbia Threadneedle Investments (ME) Limited, which is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). For Distributors: This document is intended to provide distributors with information about Group products and services and is not for further distribution. For Institutional Clients: The information in this document is not intended as financial advice and is only intended for persons with appropriate investment knowledge and who meet the regulatory criteria to be classified as a Professional Client or Market Counterparties and no other Person should act upon it.

invest@columbiathreadneedle.com | 0800 136420 | enquiries@trproperty.co.uk

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

TR Property Investment Trust plc published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 11:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 319 M - -
Net income 2022 282 M - -
Net Debt 2022 60,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,14x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 927 M 996 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,30x
EV / Sales 2022 4,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
TR Property Investment Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,92
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Joanne Lesley Elliott Finance Manager
David Kenneth Watson Chairman
Timothy Nicholas Gillbanks Independent Non-Executive Director
Katharine Blanche Mary Bolsover Senior Independent Director
Andrew Robin Vaughan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-40.95%996
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC4.55%3 663
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-23.84%1 240
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-30.86%51