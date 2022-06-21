TR Property Investment Trust : Click here for the March 2022 Annual Report

Introduction

TR Property Investment Trust plc (the 'Company' or the 'Trust') was formed in 1905 and has been a dedicated property investor since 1982. The Company is an Investment Trust and its shares are premium listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Benchmark

The benchmark is the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Capped Net Total Return Index in Sterling.

Investment policy

The Company seeks to achieve its objective by investing in shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses on an international basis, although, with a pan-European benchmark, the majority of the investments will be located in that geographical area. The Company also invests in investment property located in the UK only.

Further details of the Investment Policies, the Asset Allocation Guidelines and policies regarding the use of gearing are set out in the Strategic Report on page 23 and the entire portfolio is shown on page 16.

Investment manager

BMO Investment Business Limited acts as the Company's alternative investment fund manager ('AIFM') with portfolio management delegated to Thames River Capital LLP (the 'Portfolio Manager' or the 'Manager'). Marcus Phayre-Mudge has managed the portfolio since 1 April 2011 and been part of the Fund Management team since 1997.