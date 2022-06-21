TR Property Investment Trust : Click here for the March 2022 Annual Report
06/21/2022 | 11:45am EDT
TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Annual Report
31-03-2022
Overview
Company Summary
Financial Highlights and Performance
Historical Performance
Strategic report
Chairman's Statement
Manager's Report
Portfolio
Investment Portfolio by country
Twelve largest equity investments
Investment properties
Investment objective and benchmark
Business Model
Strategy and investment policies
Key Performance Indicators
Principal and emerging risks and uncertainties
Long-termviability
Responsible investment
Governance
Directors
Managers
Report of the Directors
Corporate Governance Report
Report of the Nomination Committee
Report of the Management Engagement Committee
Directors' Remuneration Report
Report of the Audit Committee
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Relation to the Group Financial Statements
Independent Auditor's Report to the Members of TR Property Investment Trust plc
Financial statements
Group Statement of Comprehensive Income
Group and Company Statement of Changes in Equity
Group and Company Balance Sheets
Group and Company Cash Flow Statements
Notes to the Financial Statements
Glossary and AIFMD disclosure
102 Glossary and AIFM disclosure
Notice of AGM
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Explanation of Notice of Annual General Meeting
Shareholder information
Directors and other information
General Shareholder information
Investing in TR Property Investment Trust plc
How to Invest
TR Property Investment Trust plc
The investment objective of TR Property Investment Trust plc is to maximise shareholders' total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally and also in investment property located in the UK.
Introduction
TR Property Investment Trust plc (the 'Company' or the 'Trust') was formed in 1905 and has been a dedicated property investor since 1982. The Company is an Investment Trust and its shares are premium listed on the London Stock Exchange.
Benchmark
The benchmark is the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Capped Net Total Return Index in Sterling.
Investment policy
The Company seeks to achieve its objective by investing in shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses on an international basis, although, with a pan-European benchmark, the majority of the investments will be located in that geographical area. The Company also invests in investment property located in the UK only.
Further details of the Investment Policies, the Asset Allocation Guidelines and policies regarding the use of gearing are set out in the Strategic Report on page 23 and the entire portfolio is shown on page 16.
Investment manager
BMO Investment Business Limited acts as the Company's alternative investment fund manager ('AIFM') with portfolio management delegated to Thames River Capital LLP (the 'Portfolio Manager' or the 'Manager'). Marcus Phayre-Mudge has managed the portfolio since 1 April 2011 and been part of the Fund Management team since 1997.
Independent board
The Directors are all independent of the Manager and meet regularly to consider investment strategy, to monitor adherence to the stated objective and investment policies and to review investment performance. Details of how the Board operates and fulfils its responsibilities are set out in the Report of the Directors on page 43.
Performance
The Financial Highlights for the current year are set out on page 2 and Historical Performance can be found on page 3. Key Performance Indicators are set out in the Strategic Report on pages 24 and 25.
Retail investors advised by IFAs
The Company currently conducts its affairs so that its shares can be recommended by Independent Financial Advisers ('IFAs') in the UK to retail investors in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') rules in relation to non-mainstream investment products and intends to continue to do so. The shares are excluded from the FCA's restrictions, which apply to non-mainstream investment products, because they are shares in an authorised investment trust company.
Further information
General shareholder information and details of how to invest in the Company, including an investment through an ISA or saving scheme, can be found on pages 114 onwards. This information can also be found
on the Company's website www.trproperty.com
Annual Report & Accounts 2022
Financial highlights and performance
Year ended
Year ended
31 March
31 March
2022
2021
Change
Balance Sheet
Net asset value per share
492.43p
417.97p
+17.8%
Shareholders' funds (£'000)
1,562,739
1,326,433
+17.8%
Shares in issue at the end of the year (m)
317.4
317.4
0.0%
Net debt¹,6
10.2%
16.5%
Share Price
Share price
456.50p
392.50p
+16.3%
Market capitalisation
£1,449m
£1,246m
+16.3%
Year ended
Year ended
31 March
31 March
2022
2021
Change
Revenue
Revenue earnings per share
13.69p
12.25p
+11.8%
Dividends²
Interim dividend per share
5.30p
5.20p
+1.9%
Final dividend per share
9.20p
9.00p
+2.2%
Total dividend per share
14.50p
14.20p
+2.1%
Performance: Assets and Benchmark
Net Asset Value total return3,6
+21.4%
+20.7%
Benchmark total return6
+12.2%
+15.9%
Share price total return4,6
+19.9%
+28.3%
Ongoing Charges5,6
Including performance fee
+2.19%
1.40%
Excluding performance fee
+0.60%
0.65%
Excluding performance fee and direct property costs
+0.58%
0.63%
Net debt is the total value of loan notes, loans (including notional exposure to CFDs) less cash as a proportion of net asset value.
Dividends per share are the dividends in respect of the financial year ended 31 March 2022. An interim dividend of 5.30p was paid on 14 January 2022. A final dividend of 9.20p (2021: 9.00p) will be paid on 2 August 2022 to shareholders on the register on 24 June 2022. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on
23 June 2022.
The NAV Total Return for the year is calculated by reinvesting the dividends in the assets of the Company from the relevant ex-dividend date. Dividends are deemed to be reinvested on the ex-dividend date as this is the protocol used by the Company's benchmark and other indices.
The Share Price Total Return is calculated by reinvesting the dividends in the shares of the Company from the relevant ex-dividend date.
Ongoing Charges are calculated in accordance with the AIC methodology. The Ongoing Charges ratios provided in the Company's Key Information Document are calculated in line with the PRIIPs regulation which is different to the AIC methodology.
Considered to be an Alternative Performance Measure as deﬁined on pages 102 and 103.
2
Historical performance
for the year ended 31 March 2022
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Performance for
the year:
Total Return (%)
NAV(A)
-8.5
21.5
22.4
28.3
8.2
8.0
15.5
9.1
-11.5
20.7
21.4
Benchmark(B)
-8.9
17.8
14.9
23.3
5.4
6.5
10.2
5.6
-14.0
15.9
12.2
Share Price(C)
-9.5
25.8
37.7
29.5
-1.6
9.1
25.5
6.2
-16.8
28.3
19.9
Shareholders' funds
(£'m)
Total
588
684
809
1,010
1,065
1,118
1,256
1,328
1,136
1,326
1,563
Ordinary shares
470
684
809
1,010
1,065
1,118
1,256
1,328
1,136
1,326
1,563
Sigma shares(D)
118
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ordinary shares
Net revenue (pence
per share)
Earnings
7.07
6.74
8.09
8.89
8.36
11.38
13.22
14.58
14.62
12.25
13.69
Dividends(E)
6.60
7.00
7.45
7.70
8.35
10.50
12.20
13.50
14.00
14.20
14.50
NAV per share
183.60
215.25
254.94
318.12
335.96
352.42
395.64
418.54
358.11
417.97
492.43
(pence)
Share price (pence)
154.50
186.30
247.50
310.50
297.50
314.50
382.50
394.00
317.50
392.50
456.50
Indices of growth
(rebased at 31 March 2012)
Share price(F)
100
121
160
201
193
204
248
255
206
254
295
Net Asset Value(G)
100
117
139
173
183
192
215
228
195
228
268
Dividend Net(E)
100
106
113
117
127
159
185
205
212
215
218
RPI
100
103
106
107
108
112
116
118
122
123
134
Benchmark(H)
100
113
121
145
149
154
165
169
141
160
176
Figures have been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted international accounting standards.
(A)The NAV Total Return for each year is calculated by reinvesting the dividends in the assets of the Company from the relevant ex-dividend date. Dividends are deemed to be reinvested at the ex-dividend date as this is the protocol used by the Company's benchmark and other indices. This is considered to be an Alternative Performance Measure as defined on pages 102 and 103.
(B)Benchmark Index: composite index comprising the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe TR Index up to March 2013, and thereafter the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Capped Index. Source: Thames River Capital.
(C)The Share Price Total Return is calculated by reinvesting the dividends in the shares of the Company from the relevant ex-dividend date.
(D)The Sigma share class was launched in 2007 and Sigma shares were redesignated as Ordinary shares on 17 December 2012.
Dividends per share in the year to which their declaration relates and not the year they were paid.
Share prices only. These do not reflect dividends paid.
(G)Capital only values. These do not reflect dividends paid.
(H)Price only value of the indices set out in (B) above.
Annual Report & Accounts 2022
TR Property Investment Trust plc published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 15:44:05 UTC.