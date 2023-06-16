Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TR Property Investment Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRY   GB0009064097

TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(TRY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:17:31 2023-06-16 am EDT
291.50 GBX   +0.87%
10:28aTr Property Investment Trust : May 2023
PU
06/02TR Property Investment performs below benchmark; outlook cautious
AN
06/02TR Property Investment Trust Swings to Red in FY23
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TR Property Investment Trust : May 2023

06/16/2023 | 10:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

After a promising recovery in April, Pan European real estate equities slipped back in May, almost to the calendar low of late March. The benchmark, the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Europe Index (total returns, in sterling terms), fell -9.4% while the Trust's net asset value (NAV) fell a little less at -7.9%.

Once again, there were renewed jitters around the stubbornness of inflation, even as all central banks committed to further hikes. The most leveraged companies suffered the most, including SBB in Sweden, the longstanding poster child for extreme gearing and complete lack of debt prudence. The stock was downgraded by S&P to BB+ (negative outlook), made a fire sale of its 29% stake in JM (a listed housebuilder) and withdrew from a potential D share issuance. All of this contributed to a -69.1% return in May. Also in Sweden, the long awaited Castellum SEK10bn rights issue was announced. As a 1 for 2, it is sizeable, and at SEK62 per share, it is at a 39% discount to the theoretical ex rights price and a 65% discount to the NAV. This is an expensive capital raise but does give the company breathing space. We have closed our underweight following the completion of the rights issue, given the new balance sheet stability. Collectively, the Swedish property companies fell -14.2% in May. German property companies also had a poor month (-10.4%) despite announcements from Vonovia and TAG that they had successfully made further disposals. All of the German residential businesses need to reduce leverage, and the smaller companies will be the quickest to make a difference to their respective balance sheets.

Our overweight to the UK was a major contributor to relative performance during the month. We saw two more pieces of M&A activity, with London Metric making an all-paper offer for CT Property Trust. We own 10% of CTPT and the stock returned 25.8% during the month. The all-share offer equates to 85.5p per share (£199m) and was at a premium of 34% to the previous price. The other news involved social housing operator, Civitas, where CK Holdings made a cash bid. CK already own part of the manager of Civitas and, while the bid is below the NAV, it is likely to succeed given the 45% premium to the undisturbed share price. We would welcome more consolation (between listed names) rather than privatisations (where assets leave the listed sector). However, transactions such as Industrials REIT (acquisition by Blackstone announced in April) and Civitas remind us that if the equity market continues to undervalue these listed assets, then private capital will sweep in and acquire them.

Elsewhere, we saw strong relative performance from a number of our small caps such as Argan (-1.1%), our preferred French logistics developer, Arima (+7.4%), our Madrid office developer that has very little debt and Xior (-2.9%), our European student housing business. Purpose-built student accommodation remains an undersupplied market, and Xior is the only listed Continental European exposure. We hold Unite in the UK.

The Trust published its FY23 results on 2 June, with a final dividend of 9.85p, bringing the full-year dividend to 15.5p. The dividend yield is 5.4%. Audited results are now on our website: www.trproperty.com.

Discrete rolling annual performance as at 31.05.2023 (%):

Attachments

Disclaimer

TR Property Investment Trust plc published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 14:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
10:28aTr Property Investment Trust : May 2023
PU
06/02TR Property Investment performs below benchmark; outlook cautious
AN
06/02TR Property Investment Trust Swings to Red in FY23
MT
06/02Earnings Flash (TRY.L) TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST Reports FY23 Loss GBX-172.45
MT
06/02TR Property Investment Trust plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March..
CI
05/17Tr Property Investment Trust : April 2023
PU
03/14Tr Property Investment Trust : February 2023
PU
02/10Tr Property Investment Trust : January 2023
PU
01/24Fidelity Asian Values Chairman to Take Same Post at TR Property Trust Investment
MT
01/24TR Property Investment Trust plc Announces That Busola Sodeinde Has Joined the Board as..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 -529 M -675 M -675 M
Net income 2023 -547 M -698 M -698 M
Net Debt 2023 32,9 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 -1,62x
Yield 2023 5,56%
Capitalization 917 M 1 170 M 1 170 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,73x
EV / Sales 2023 -1,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
TR Property Investment Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,89
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Joanne Lesley Elliott Finance Manager
David Kenneth Watson Chairman
Timothy Nicholas Gillbanks Independent Non-Executive Director
Katharine Blanche Mary Bolsover Senior Independent Director
Andrew Robin Vaughan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-5.40%1 170
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC-4.34%4 302
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP51.35%89
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer