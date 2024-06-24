Financial and other reports (Consolidated annual financial report) 24.06.2024 11:27:53 (local time)

Company: Trace Group Hold AD-Sofia (T57)
The report can be found on the financial web-site X3News

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Trace Group Hold AD published this content on 24 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2024 09:22:08 UTC.