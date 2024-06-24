Trace Group Hold AD is a Bulgaria-based company that is principally engaged in the construction and engineering industry. It specializes in the rehabilitation, reconstruction and construction of roads, highways, airports, underground stations and underground railways, ground railroads and facilities, urban infrastructure and road marking. The Company builds water-supplying and gas-distributing networks and wastewater treatment plants. It operates through numerous subsidiaries. The Company has six distinct group of activities, including infrastructure engineering; high construction; environment, public works and hydro-technical construction; manufacturing of construction materials, construction laboratories; engineering and management, maintenance and repairs of construction machines and vehicles. In July 2014, it established a new subsidiary that will operate in the Czech Republic, under the name Trace Group Hold AD - Klon Praga.