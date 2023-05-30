Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  Trace Group Hold PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    T57   BG1100049078

TRACE GROUP HOLD PLC

(T57)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-21
3.700 BGN    0.00%
12:51pTrace Hold : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
04/24Trace Hold : Insider information
PU
03/01Trace Group Hold PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trace Hold : Invitation and materials for a GSM

05/30/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
Invitation and materials for a GSM 30.05.2023 17:26:26 (local time)

Company: Trace Group Hold AD-Sofia (T57)
Trace Group Hold appointed a regular General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 June 2023 at 11:00 am in the city of Sofia at 12 Nikola Obrazopisov St. under the following agenda:
- Individual and consolidated reports of the managing bodies on the company's activity in 2022
- Adoption of the 2022 individual and consolidated annual financial reports of the company
- Reports of the registered auditor on the 2022 audit
- Report of the Audit Committee on 2022
- Report of the Investor Relations Director on 2022
- Report on the implementation of the remuneration policy for the members of the managing bodies
- Release from liability of the members of the managing bodies for their activity in 2022
- Election of a registered auditor for 2023
- Amendments to the Statutes of the company
- Financial result allocation decision
Draft resolution: Allocation of the 2022 profit of BGN 5,107,299.03 as follows:
1) Gross dividend distribution to the shareholders of BGN 3,870,995.36 in terms of BGN 0.16 gross dividend per share
3) Allocation of BGN 1,236,303.67 to the company's development fund
- Determination of the remuneration to the members of the managing bodies
- In the lack of quorum, the GMS will be held on 17 July 2023 at 11:00 am, same place and agenda.
The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the GMS, i.e. by 16 June 2023 (Record Date).
The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the holders will be entitled to exercise their voting right at the GMS, will be 14 June 2023 (Ex Date: 15 June 2023).
The invitation is available on the website of the Exchange.
The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Trace Group Hold AD published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 16:48:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
