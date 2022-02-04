Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. TraceSafe Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSF   VGG8998A1075

TRACESAFE INC.

(TSF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Case Study: How a leading luxury cruise transformed guest safety and efficiency with a custom IoT wearable solution

02/04/2022 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

While navigating the recent disruptions, Royal Caribbean has achieved what others in the broader hospitality industry have taken keen notice of - perfecting the concept of 'Safe and Smart operations during the pandemic.' This not only involves meeting stringent health and safety protocols, but also enhancing guest experience through innovative custom IoT wearable solution, the Tracelet™

This is worth noting, as Cruise Lines International Association's (CLIA) State Of The Cruise Industry Outlook 2022 report, merits science based innovations like contactless technology for being one of the key factors that would drive back passenger volumes to recover surpass 2019 levels by the end of 2023.

What the innovative cruise operators like Royal Caribbean are currently doing is shaping the industry for a new breed of cruisers years to come. To reach the seemingly impossible goal, Royal Caribbean and TraceSafe worked tirelessly to develop solutions that would deliver the safest experience possible to guests and crew members. Along with meeting stringent health and safety guidelines from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Royal Caribbean wanted to create a product that was aesthetically aligned with the brand and comfortable to wear, as guests and crew members would be required to have it on for the duration of the sail. The wristband also had to be easy to sanitize for reuse.

TraceSafe's team worked creatively and collaboratively with Royal Caribbean to envision a product that met guests' needs. After many thoughtful discussions, TraceSafe developed a prototype mold of the high-tech wearable. The teams and manufacturer worked together on refinements - an iterative process that continued until the final prototype met the objectives set by Royal Caribbean and passed the stringent quality checks established by Royal Caribbean.

What impressed Royal Caribbean as much as this level of customization was the agility at which the Tracelet™ was developed: only six weeks from start to finish.

Disclaimer

TraceSafe Inc. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 22:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRACESAFE INC.
05:28pCASE STUDY : How a leading luxury cruise transformed guest safety and efficiency with a cu..
PU
01/17TraceSafe Advances Sustainability Goals with Patent for Position Tracking System
AQ
01/14TraceSafe Advances Sustainability Goals With Patent For Position Tracking System
MT
01/14TraceSafe Inc. Advances Sustainability Goals with Patent for Position Tracking System
CI
01/11TraceSafe Inc. announced that it has received $3.2 million in funding from Arena Invest..
CI
2021TRACESAFE : 2021 Year in Review - Acceleration fueled by collaboration
PU
2021TRACESAFE : Worksite Safety With Wearable Tech
PU
2021Hockey Canada Selects Tracesafe to Equip 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship with Healt..
CI
2021TRACESAFE : Hockey Canada Selects TraceSafe to Equip 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship w..
PU
2021TRACESAFE : Strengthens Privacy Program with GDPR Compliance; Ready to Expand Presence in ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3,56  - -
Net income 2020 -3,84 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,91 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,93x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,4 M 14,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 5 201 495x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart TRACESAFE INC.
Duration : Period :
TraceSafe Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,40 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Wayne Lloyd President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emily Graham Chief Financial Officer
James Christopher Passin Chairman
Suresh Singamsetty Chief Technology Officer
Chris Leung VP-Global Operations & Customer Success
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRACESAFE INC.-19.19%14
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.33%577 316
PROSUS N.V.-3.85%206 164
NETFLIX, INC.-32.67%180 071
AIRBNB, INC.-10.16%93 659
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.62%67 012