Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. TraceSafe Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSF   VGG8998A1075

TRACESAFE INC.

(TSF)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  11:04 2022-07-22 am EDT
0.1400 CAD    0.00%
02:14pTRACESAFE : An Unexpected Win for the Climate at Tokyo Olympics
PU
07/14ZEROING IN ON SCOPE 1, 2 AND 3 EMISSIONS : What they are and why measuring all three is crucial for real climate action
PU
07/13TraceSafe Acquires Carbon Offset Marketplace
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TraceSafe : An Unexpected Win for the Climate at Tokyo Olympics

07/22/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2020 was no ordinary year. All rituals and traditions were upended to accommodate safety requirements, even during the biggest celebration of sports- The Olympics. The games, to be hosted in Tokyo, were delayed by a year and the number of spectators and supporting staff was kept to a minimum.

While much has been spoken about the empty stands at the games and how that diluted the spirit of the highly anticipated event, it's important to also acknowledge its unexpected positive impact on the environment. To scientifically evaluate the true impact, tourism researcher James Higham of the University of Otago in New Zealand calculated the estimated carbon emissions cut by the reduction in personnel, such as judges, referees, media, sponsors and other representatives that would normally attend the Olympics. The results from the study were announced recently.

Environmental Impact of Tokyo Olympics

Without pandemic restrictions, the number of personnel would have been about 141,000, but was reduced to about 30,000, the research estimated, based on temporary visitor visa data.

The research found that about 129,686 tons of carbon dioxide emissions were avoided due to additional people not traveling by airplane for the games, a reduction of nearly 80 percent if all 141,000 estimated attendees had flown to Tokyo.

Evaluating the Learnings from Tokyo Olympics

Although the steps taken by the Tokyo Olympics were not intentional, it was a clear demonstration of how we can greatly reduce the carbon footprint of events with a strong commitment and strategy for bold climate action. As the climate crisis becomes more dire, international events need to get serious about minimizing their carbon impact. Reducing unnecessary personnel can be a starting point, potentially by sourcing local referees and judges for events and using augmented and virtual reality to allow judges to assess performances virtually.

While the Tokyo Olympics is a great case study, we cannot keep people out of the stadiums. Events are a great opportunity for communities to come together. The economic impact of empty stadiums is also considerably large. Host cities rely on the revenues from tickets bought by the spectators and tourism opportunities created by the events. The events also make way for revenue generating activities and cultural exchanges between tourists, teams and local communities at local fairs, festivals and concerts.

How Offsetting can help Events meet their Net Zero goals

Like most other industries, audiences, investors and authorities are demanding urgent climate action from event organizers and environmental stewardship has become necessary to build a successful brand. Most leading organizing committees and federations have made public commitments to reduce their own greenhouse-gas emissions completely, over the next 5-10 years. Yet many events, especially the ones that require long-distance travel by attendees, find they cannot fully eliminate their emissions, or even lessen them as quickly as they would like. In addition to the impact of attendee travel by planes and cars, large-scale events also have to manage emissions associated with hotel stays, catering, electricity, ground transportation, and more.

This is where offsetting comes to the rescue. Events with net-zero ambitions can offset emissions they can't get rid of by other means by using credible carbon credits from various climate saving projects across the world. Carbon credits can also present an opportunity to the attendees to offset their personal carbon footprint by investing in specific projects they care about.

The future of carbon-neutral events is inevitable. A small start now can result in substantial impact. To know more about carbon neutral events or to get started on your journey to decarbonization, get in touch with our experts today.

Disclaimer

TraceSafe Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 18:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRACESAFE INC.
02:14pTRACESAFE : An Unexpected Win for the Climate at Tokyo Olympics
PU
07/14ZEROING IN ON SCOPE 1, 2 AND 3 EMISS : What they are and why measuring all three is crucia..
PU
07/13TraceSafe Acquires Carbon Offset Marketplace
AQ
07/12TraceSafe Inc. acquired Offsety from Nuu Business Ventures Inc. for $0.19 million.
CI
07/04FROM AMBITION TO ACTION : Four Critical Steps Companies Are Taking To Achieve Net-Zero Emi..
PU
06/01TRACESAFE : Q1 2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis
PU
05/30TraceSafe Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/23TraceSafe Delivers Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financials, Reports a Phenomenal Y..
AQ
05/20CSE BULLETIN : Reinstatement - TraceSafe Inc. (TSF)
NE
05/20IIROC Trade Resumption - TSF
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,99 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,43 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,56 M 5,10 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,56x
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TRACESAFE INC.
Duration : Period :
TraceSafe Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wayne Lloyd President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Leung Chief Financial Officer
James Christopher Passin Chairman
Suresh Singamsetty Chief Technology Officer
Chris Leung VP-Global Operations & Customer Success
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRACESAFE INC.-70.71%5
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.88%406 367
NETFLIX, INC.-62.84%99 464
PROSUS N.V.-5.94%98 968
AIRBNB, INC.-35.05%68 827
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-42.21%47 579