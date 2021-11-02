Log in
TraceSafe Announces Eligibility for DTC Deposits, Expanding Access To Common Shares For US Investors

11/02/2021 | 07:40am EDT
November 2, 2021: Vancouver, BC - Tracesafe Inc., ("TraceSafe") (CSE: TSF) a global leader in location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) platforms for large-scale industrial and enterprise operations, announced today that it has expanded access to common shares for international investors thanks to eligibility for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a US company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies. As the largest securities depository in the world, DTC holds over thirty-five trillion dollars worth of securities on deposit. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible." The eligibility offers a simplified electronic trading method that will drive timely settlements and expand TraceSafe's reach in the US market, while also enhancing the availability of the common shares

"Investor demand has been high in the US market, where people are taking notice of TraceSafe's ascent to the #1 provider of IoT technology in the cruise industry, as well as our growing presence in the enterprise, industry, and education markets," said Wayne Lloyd, TraceSafe CEO. "This is an important step forward in expanding our access to a wider audience in North America and creating exciting new opportunities in the US market."

Along with opening doors for new investors in the region, existing investors can benefit from greater liquidity and execution speeds thanks to DTC eligibility, which simplifies the trading process and allows TraceSafe's shares to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms

About TraceSafe
TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low-power Bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission-critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading-edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government, and large-scale venue management.

Disclaimer

TraceSafe Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 11:39:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18,0 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,7 M 15,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wayne Lloyd President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emily Graham Chief Financial Officer
James Christopher Passin Chairman
Suresh Singamsetty Chief Technology Officer
Chris Leung VP-Global Operations & Customer Success
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRACESAFE INC.-31.75%16
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.74%574 679
NETFLIX, INC.25.97%301 726
PROSUS N.V.-13.85%279 451
AIRBNB, INC.18.94%108 155
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.02%86 794