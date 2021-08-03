What are Cal/OSHA's Emergency Temporary Standards for COVID-19 Prevention? What do I need to do to comply with Cal/OSHA Bill 685?



California's Occupational Safety & Health Act (Cal/OSHA), under Assembly Bill No. 685 (AB 685), requires all companies with employees or subcontractors in California to inform anyone in either group, within one business day, when they may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a workplace.



What are employers' obligations? What do I need to do to comply with Cal/OSHA Bill 685 as an employer?



Within one business day of a potential exposure to COVID-19, public and private employers must…



Provide written notice to all employees and subcontractors, as well as the employers of subcontracted employees, when there is potential occupational exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace. Written notice can be an email or text message, and it needs to be in English and the language understood by the majority of employees.

Provide written notice to the exclusive representative (i.e. union) of any affected employees.

Provide information about COVID-19-related benefits and the disinfection and safety plan that the employer intends to implement to the exposed employees, subcontractors and exclusive representatives.



In addition to the above measures, within 48 hours of a COVID-19 outbreak (as defined by the State Department of Public Health), public and private employers must…



Provide notice to local public health officials when there is a COVID-19 outbreak in the workplace. This notice must include the names, number, occupation and worksite of the employees, including the business address and NAICS code of the worksite. They must also continue to give notice to the local health department of any subsequent, laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the worksite.





What do theCal/OSHA's Emergency Temporary Standards for COVID-19 Prevention mean for businesses?



In addition to the above requirements, AB 685 requires employers to keep an audit trail of notifications for up to three years. These requirements apply to all businesses in California (with the exception of health facilities).



What are the best Cal/OSHA Bill 685 software vendors? Which technology can help me comply with Cal/OSHA Bill 685?

Cal/OSHA Bill 685 places the onus on California employers to provide timely and accurate information in the case of COVID-19 exposure. TraceSafe's AllSafe solution can help employers in California provide thorough and accurate information in three core ways:



Prepare COVID-19 messaging in emails or text messages before an exposure occurs Identify and instantly notify exposed individuals with a few simple clicks Provide an audit trail for individual and group messages

How it works?

‍



What happens if employers don't comply with Cal/OSHA Bill 685? Why should I care about Cal/OSHA Bill 685?



Cal/OSHA has a strong track record of enforcing safety regulations. Employers and businesses that don't comply with AB 685 may face the following consequences:



Multiple fines (up to $150,000) Temporary closure of worksites Lost business revenue Negative reputation (Cal/OSHA publicly lists COVID-19 violations)





What is the number one choice for software vendors for Cal/OSHA Bill 685?



TraceSafe is the leading contact tracing solution on the market.

Trusted by top international cruise lines, sporting events, national governments, and large-scale venues.

Trusted by top international cruise lines, sporting events, national governments, and large-scale venues. TraceSafe's solutions are proven.

With over half a million devices sold worldwide, TraceSafe has proven technology and the ability to deliver at scale.

With over half a million devices sold worldwide, TraceSafe has proven technology and the ability to deliver at scale. TraceSafe's solutions comply with CDC health and safety guidelines.

TraceSafe's platform currently processes over 15 million contacts per day, and is able to do so while maintaining a 24-hour rolling window for accumulative contacts. In other words, the system can perform contact tracing for individuals who had contact with each other for a certain amount of time within 24 hours.

TraceSafe's platform currently processes over 15 million contacts per day, and is able to do so while maintaining a 24-hour rolling window for accumulative contacts. In other words, the system can perform contact tracing for individuals who had contact with each other for a certain amount of time within 24 hours. TraceSafe's solutions are future proof.

Employers can easily build an IoT platform on top of the contact tracing devices. Additional functions include payment processing, access control, safety alerts, and asset tracking.

