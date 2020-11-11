NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TraceSafe Launches Patient Path with Leading Singapore Hospital

November 11, 2020. Vancouver, BC -​TraceSafe Inc.​, ("TraceSafe") (CSE: TSF)​a global leader in wearable safety tech, including contact tracing and quarantine management, is pleased to announce the launch of a new product line called "Patient Path" and concurrent launch of a pilot project at a leading 1000+ bed hospital in Singapore, which will utilize their urology outpatient wing for the three-month trial.

Patient Path assigns a wearable device with a dynamic display that navigates patients through the interior of a hospital. Patients are guided by the device and the cloud-based system ensures they arrive at the correct location in time for their appointment. The goal of the pilot program is to create a hospital with a "zero wait time" environment. The zero wait time goal will benefit both service providers and patients. In addition, information derived from the patient's journey can also provide useful crowd monitoring within the clinic and can be used to facilitate the implementation of safe distancing measures and contact tracing if needed.

This milestone is a major achievement for TraceSafe as it advances its goals to partner with leading industries and deliver innovative solutions that can deeply integrate into institutional environments.

TraceSafe technology is being used to improve medical experiences and optimize healthcare resources in a post-COVID world. If this pilot is successful, it will create better and less stressful patient experiences and enhance social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It will also increase the operational efficiency of the hospital and create a model for the delivery of healthcare throughout the world. This hospital has been looking for long-term solutions to increase their capacity to serve their communities both during the pandemic and beyond. Intelligent software combined with intuitive easy to use wearables is one promising solution to long-term systems institutional efficiency.

Executive Quote

"We view hospital patient management technology as a strategic and growing market for our wearable and cloud platforms," ​said TraceSafe's CEO Wayne Lloyd.​"Hospitals are constantly working to increase the productivity of their fixed assets as it is costly to increase bed capacity. By utilizing safe and secure technology, we believe hospitals become more productive and wearables continue to play an important role in improving our everyday lives in the years to come."