MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  TraceSafe Inc.    TSF   VGG8998A1075

TRACESAFE INC.

(TSF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TraceSafe : Successful partnership between TraceSafe and Cayman Islands Government minimizes spread of COVID-19

12/29/2020 | 11:51am EST
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED

STATES

Successful partnership between TraceSafe and Cayman Islands

Government minimizes spread of COVID-19

December 29, 2020: Vancouver, BC -Tracesafe Inc., ("TraceSafe") (CSE: TSF)​a global leader in wearable safety tech, including contact tracing and quarantine management, is pleased to partner with the Cayman Islands Government to deploy its full suite of contact tracing solutions branded "Stay Safe Cayman."

Since October 2020, TraceSafe has been the exclusive provider of contact tracing solutions for the Caymans, serving every inbound traveller. And as of December 2020, the island nation has avoided a major outbreak of the deadly virus.

As new mutations of COVID-19 emerge, governments looking to monitor inbound travellers and trace infections are following the Cayman Islands' lead. TraceSafe is in active discussions with global leaders to develop custom solutions that can be deployed efficiently at a provincial, state, or national level.

"Due to the fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cayman Islands looked to TraceSafe to develop 'Stay Safe Cayman' to help them reopen inbound flights. They needed a wearable solution that would be comfortable to wear and easily to implement at the national level," stated Wayne Lloyd, CEO of TraceSafe Inc."The iMSafe technology solution, developed by TraceSafe, includes a lightweight, hypoallergenic, waterproof, latex-free, hospital grade wristband, a mobile app for users, and a web dashboard for the monitoring station," says ​Premier of the Cayman Islands, Hon. Alden McLaughlin​.

"Stay Safe Cayman" includes TraceSafe's entire suite of technology solutions, including smart wristbands, an administration platform, and a custom mobile app. "Thanks to the efforts of our government," says ​Hon. Dwayne Seymour, Minister of Health, Fundraising, Culture and Housing​. "We've been very successful in eradicating COVID-19 from our shores and keeping it out of our communities."

TraceSafe has become the de facto quarantine management solution for government agencies around the globe who have implemented inbound traveler and community quarantines, including

Hong Kong, Singapore, India, and Canada. In November 2020, the technology company confirmed it had won the Singapore National Innovation Challenge award for its wearable safety technology. And in Canada, TraceSafe technology has been deployed by the Alberta provincial government in conjunction with Hockey Canada for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton. The deployment in the Cayman Islands is similar to the quarantine management solution TraceSafe delivered for the ​Hong Kong International Airport​.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government and large-scale venue management.

For further information, please contact:

Wayne Lloyd, CEO

Alan Tam, CFO

John Costigan

+1 (604) 629-9975

+1 (604) 377-7575

+1 (604) 620-8589

wayne@tracesafe.io

alan@​tracesafe.io

jcostigan@ecmbcapital.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on TraceSafe's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding the TraceSafe assets and their application, future business plans and relationships, future developments in respect of COVID-19 and solutions adopted in response to the virus, and the deployment and acceptance of the TraceSafe technology. Although TraceSafe believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the suitability of our products to help businesses and governments reopen, competition, the spread or containment of COVID-19 and government responses thereto and general economic and market conditions. Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and TraceSafe undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Disclaimer

TraceSafe Inc. published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 16:50:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
