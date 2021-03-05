tracesafe

TraceSafe Investment Airbeam Announces 25 Million Raise and Pursues Public Listing

March 5, 2021: Vancouver, BC -Tracesafe Inc.("TraceSafe") (CSE: TSF),a global leader in wearable safety tech and connected workforce solutions, including large-scale enterprise, venue management and asset tracking, is proud to announce thatAirbeam Wireless Technologies("Airbeam") has reached an agreement to go public with a concurrent CAD 25 million raise.

Airbeam is a leading developer of solutions for 5G edge compute and wireless technologies, and is at the cutting edge of computing platforms for smart cities and roads. With 9.8 million Airbeam shares, representing approximately 14.3% of outstanding shares, TraceSafe is an early supporter of Airbeam's mission and one of the ﬁrm's largest shareholders. Airbeam is commitmented to building the technology powering the 5G edge, which is a critical component of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the future of connected workers, among countless other applications powering our digital future.

"The success of technology leaders like Airbeam supports TraceSafe's mission to improve how people live, work, and engage in their communities," notes Wayne Lloyd, CEO of TraceSafe. "In combination with our newest partnerships and next generation of intelligent wearables, TraceSafe is building technologies that enhance a connected workplace ecosystem to ensure safety, increase productivity, optimize logistics, and even heighten the consumer experience."

The 5G opportunity has not yet been appreciated by the market in North America compared to its rapid pace of growth in Asian markets.As noted byMarket Research Futurein its 2019 report, the 5G technology market is expected to surpass USD 700 billion by 2025 growing at 70.83% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), with North America dominating the global 5G market with a CAGR of 71%. With the absence of Huawei from the US market, startups like Airbeam stand to beneﬁt signiﬁcantly from future growth and power the future of 5G.

TraceSafe's Wayne Lloyd is expected to join Airbeam's collection of top-tier leaders, as a member of the board of directors.

About Airbeam

Airbeam is an innovator in 5G-enabled Smart City technologies. The company sells a proprietary 60 GHz millimeter wave chipset, hardware, and software that power its Edge Computing Network (ECU). Airbeam acquired its technology from a leading semiconductor company, which spent in excess of $110 million USD on R&D.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government and large-scale venue management.

