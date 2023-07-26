Trackwise Designs PLC - Tewkesbury, England-based manufacturer of products using printed circuit technology - Files notice of intention to appoint administrators. On Monday, Trackwise had launched a sale process for its trading operations, following the severe fallout from a dispute with an unnamed UK electric vehicle original equipment manufacturer customer. Trackwise says that, though the sale process has only just started, its "financial uncertainty" and "increased creditor pressure" mean it will appoint administrators "unless circumstances change".

Trackwise shares have been suspended from trading on AIM since the start of July.

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

