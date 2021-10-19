TrackX : to Serve as a Supply Chain Data System for Do Good Foods

Investor Updates, TrackX News | October 17, 2021 | October 17, 2021

Denver - October 17, 2021 TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX.V:TKX | OTC:TKXHF | FRANKFURT:3TH) ("TrackX" or the "Company), a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise tracing, tracking and collaboration solutions, announced today that it will serve as the new end-to-end supply chain-related activity system of record for Do Good Foods, a climate forward food company that is working to eliminate supermarket food waste. .

Do Good Foods has created a closed loop system that collects and upcycles surplus grocery into animal feed. That feed is included in the animals' diet, creating a sustainable protein that will be sold in supermarkets, restaurants and other foodservice venues. TrackX's end-to-end tracking and tracing, chain of custody, and environmental monitoring which, along with its analytics and reporting platform, will enable Do Good Foods to provide supermarkets with data and analytics they can use to reduce waste from the onset by adjusting purchasing and merchandising practices.

"Do Good Foods' objective is to make a huge impact on one of the biggest environmental challenges of our time. Its circular supply chain solution has the potential to both reduce its customers' environmental footprint and provide incremental profits," said Tim Harvie, CEO of TrackX. "We're excited to provide them with the transparency and collaboration tools they need to fulfill this vision."

"Climate change is here, it's real and we need solutions now" said Justin Kamine, Co-CEO of Do Good Foods. "Partners like TrackX play a critical role in helping us create a scalable system that can ultimately eliminate supermarket food waste across the supply chain."

About TrackX

TrackX, Inc. (TSX.V: TKX), based in Denver, Colorado, is the SaaS-based enterprise tracing, tracking & collaboration solution that leading brands trust to achieve more sustainable and better performing supply chains. TrackX solutions are built on an enterprise scalable and fully customizable platform that leverages a broad array of RFID, IoT (Internet of Things) and Sensor Technologies to provide item level visibility to customers across a broad array of industries, including food, beverage, brewery, automotive, retail, financial services, technology, and government. For more information, visit www.trackx.com .

