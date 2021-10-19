Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  TrackX Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TKX   CA89237Y1034

TRACKX HOLDINGS INC.

(TKX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

TrackX : to Serve as a Supply Chain Data System for Do Good Foods

10/19/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
TrackX to Serve as a Supply Chain Data System for Do Good Foods
Investor Updates, TrackX News | October 17, 2021

Denver - October 17, 2021 TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX.V:TKX | OTC:TKXHF | FRANKFURT:3TH) ("TrackX" or the "Company), a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise tracing, tracking and collaboration solutions, announced today that it will serve as the new end-to-end supply chain-related activity system of record for Do Good Foods, a climate forward food company that is working to eliminate supermarket food waste. .

Do Good Foods has created a closed loop system that collects and upcycles surplus grocery into animal feed. That feed is included in the animals' diet, creating a sustainable protein that will be sold in supermarkets, restaurants and other foodservice venues. TrackX's end-to-end tracking and tracing, chain of custody, and environmental monitoring which, along with its analytics and reporting platform, will enable Do Good Foods to provide supermarkets with data and analytics they can use to reduce waste from the onset by adjusting purchasing and merchandising practices.

"Do Good Foods' objective is to make a huge impact on one of the biggest environmental challenges of our time. Its circular supply chain solution has the potential to both reduce its customers' environmental footprint and provide incremental profits," said Tim Harvie, CEO of TrackX. "We're excited to provide them with the transparency and collaboration tools they need to fulfill this vision."

"Climate change is here, it's real and we need solutions now" said Justin Kamine, Co-CEO of Do Good Foods. "Partners like TrackX play a critical role in helping us create a scalable system that can ultimately eliminate supermarket food waste across the supply chain."

About TrackX

TrackX, Inc. (TSX.V: TKX), based in Denver, Colorado, is the SaaS-based enterprise tracing, tracking & collaboration solution that leading brands trust to achieve more sustainable and better performing supply chains. TrackX solutions are built on an enterprise scalable and fully customizable platform that leverages a broad array of RFID, IoT (Internet of Things) and Sensor Technologies to provide item level visibility to customers across a broad array of industries, including food, beverage, brewery, automotive, retail, financial services, technology, and government. For more information, visit www.trackx.com.

For more information, please contact:

Marc Spezialy, TrackX Holdings Inc.
mspezialy@trackx.com
303-325-7300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur including the Company's anticipated pipeline and value of current and customer deployments and future opportunities are the managements best estimates and cannot be guaranteed or relied upon and is forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

Trackx Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 21:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
