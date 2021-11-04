Acquisition of The Icon Group

Tracsis is please to announce that it has acquired the entire issued share capital of The Icon Group ("Icon Group").

Headquartered in Dublin and established in 1994, Icon Group is an interdisciplinary geoscience company specialising in Earth Observation (EO)*1, Geographical Information System (GIS) and spatial data analytics. Icon Group has several long-term repeat contracts and employs around 60 full-time staff, all of whom will remain with the business post transaction.

Icon Group will be integrated with Tracsis' existing Data Analytics/GIS solutions provider Compass Informatics to create an Irish-based Data Analytics centre of excellence specialising in providing location-related technologies and analytics solutions and services to government and commercial organisations. The acquisition of Icon Group adds EO capabilities that enhance the Group's offering in this growing market, and has a customer base that is complementary to Tracsis'. The combined Irish business will have c.130 staff and will work across a variety of sectors deriving most of its revenue from regulated industries including transportation, asset management, environmental and utilities.

*1Earth observation uses satellite imagery to gather information on the physical, chemical and biological performance of systems on Earth

Chris Barnes, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are delighted to have completed this transaction which extends the Group's existing capabilities in Data Analytics and GIS into Earth Observation (EO) and strengthens our ability to deliver leading edge projects to clients in Ireland, the UK and across the European Union. This is an important milestone in our strategy of growing our 'big data' service offering across a range of regulated industries including transportation. We welcome the Icon Group team to Tracsis and look forward to future successes together."

Tom McHugh, Founder and CEO of Icon Group, commented:

"The Icon Group, one of Ireland's largest processor of Earth Observation (EO) data, has been a trusted supplier of EO and GIS services to longstanding clients in Ireland, and delivers work critical to regulatory compliance on subsidy schemes paying out €1.6 Billion per annum using EO and GIS tools. We look forward to significantly adding to the spatial data analytics capability of Tracsis and Compass Informatics."

Gearóid Ó Riain, Managing Director of Compass Informatics, added:

"This is a great opportunity for our combined teams to be part of strategic growth in the location technologies sector, and we look forward to working with the Icon team to deliver this"