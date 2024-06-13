(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and on Wednesday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
UBS raises Halma price target to 2,800 (2,700) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts Legal & General price target to 265 (289) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS cuts Legal & General price target to 240 (258) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Barclays raises Legal & General price target to 320 (315) pence - 'overweight'
----------
RBC cuts Barclays price target to 250 (260) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Bank of America raises St James's Place price target to 650 (600) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS cuts B&M European Value Retail price target to 510 (550) pence - 'neutral'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Intermediate Capital Group target to 2,703 (2,798) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Rightmove price target to 678 (660) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Auto Trader price target to 913 (870) pence - 'buy'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Jefferies raises Great Portland to 'hold' (underperform) - price target 300 (310) pence
----------
Jefferies cuts abrdn price target to 155 (180) pence - 'hold'
----------
Jefferies cuts OSB Group price target to 600 (780) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts Victrex price target to 1,491 (1,680) pence - 'hold'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Molten Ventures target to 662 (661) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies raises Crest Nicholson price target to 265 (237) pence - 'hold'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
UBS raises Card Factory price target to 116 (107) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Berenberg cuts Tracsis price target to 1,245 (1,295) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Frontier Developments to 'hold' (sell) - price target 300 (200) pence
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Funding Circle price target to 210 (250) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts HSS Hire price target to 13 (18) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS cuts DFS Furniture price target to 115 (120) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Wise price target to 1,110 (1,300) pence - 'buy'
----------
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
