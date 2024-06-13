Tracsis plc is a provider of transport technology. The Company provides software, hardware, data analytics/ geographic information systems (GIS) and services for the rail, traffic data and wider transport industries. The Company operates through two segments: Rail Technology & Services and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment offers a range of products and services for the rail industry, such as software, hosting services and remote condition monitoring. Its customer base in the Rail Technology & Services segment includes train operating companies and infrastructure providers. The Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events segment includes traffic data collection, event planning and traffic management, data, analytics, and consultancy offerings. It develops and supplies software that solves complex resource, asset optimization and control problems for train operators, as well as smart ticketing, delay repay and other retail software.

Sector Software