  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tracsis plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRCS   GB00B28HSF71

TRACSIS PLC

(TRCS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:30:45 2023-01-19 am EST
921.00 GBX   -0.43%
01/17UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/16UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/13UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tracsis : Result of AGM18 January 23

01/19/2023 | 10:21am EST
Tracsis plc
("Tracsis" or the "Group")

Result of AGM

Tracsis, a leading provider of software, hardware, data analytics/GIS and services for the rail, traffic data and wider transport industries, confirms that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly approved.

Enquiries:

Tracsis plc | Tel: 0845 125 9162
Chris Barnes, CEO
Andy Kelly, CFO

finnCap Ltd | Tel: 020 7220 0500
Christopher Raggett/Charlie Beeson, Corporate Finance
Andrew Burdis/Sunila de Silva, Corporate Broking

Alma PR | Tel: 020 3405 0205
David Ison/Hilary Buchanan/Joe Pederzolli

Tracsis plc published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2023 15:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
