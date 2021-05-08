Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tracsis plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRCS   GB00B28HSF71

TRACSIS PLC

(TRCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tracsis : Giles Fearnley joins new Tracsis Transport Consultancy business

05/08/2021 | 08:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hot on the heels of its acquisition of Flash Forward Consulting, Tracsis plc is delighted to announce the appointment of Giles Fearnley as a Senior Advisor.

Giles has over 40 years' experience in the transport sector. He led the management buy-out of Blazefield Holdings and as Chief Executive transformed it into one of the UK's most customer-centric and successful bus companies, operating throughout Lancashire and Yorkshire. In the mid-1990s, he founded Prism Rail which operated four rail franchises in the UK and was its Chief Executive and oversaw its sale to National Express in 2000. Giles then became Chairman of Grand Central until its sale to Arriva Group in 2009 and in 2010 he was appointed as Chief Executive of First Group's UK, Ireland & Germany Bus Division, a role he undertook until November 2020. He has also been Chairman of Association of Train Operating Companies and the Confederation of Passenger Transport and is currently non-executive Chair of Dillistone and leading software provider for recruitment businesses.

Giles will initially be focusing on supporting Tracsis to further develop its products and services for the bus and coach sector, building on Flash Forward Consulting's long-standing reputation and presence in the sector. Commenting on Giles' appointment, Alex Warner, Managing Director, Tracsis Transport Consultancy said 'I am massively excited that Giles is joining us. The Government's Bus Strategy was published last month and it's clear there's a head of steam to take the bus and coach industry to the next level. There's no one more iconic and experienced than Giles Fearnley to come and support Tracsis in our efforts to help the industry and its customers'.

Giles remarked 'With its consultancy pedigree and experience, alongside complementary software products, Tracsis is uniquely positioned to support the bus and coach sector. Like me, Alex is renowned for his obsession with driving customer satisfaction and I'm really looking forward to working with him and the wider Tracsis team'.

Disclaimer

Tracsis plc published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2021 00:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRACSIS PLC
05/08TRACSIS  : Giles Fearnley joins new Tracsis Transport Consultancy business
PU
04/08TRACSIS  : Interims – 6m to 31 January 2021
PU
04/08TRACSIS  : Earnings Flash (TRCS.L) TRACSIS Reports H1 EPS GBX2.58
MT
04/08TRACSIS  : Earnings Flash (TRCS.L) TRACSIS Posts H1 Revenue GBP22M
MT
02/01TRACSIS  : Names New CFO
MT
2020TRACSIS  : Annual Report and Accounts 2020
PU
2020TRACSIS  : AGM 2020 Notice
PU
2020TRACSIS  : AGM 2020 Proxy Form
PU
2020TRACSIS  : Earnings Flash (TRCS.L) TRACSIS Posts FY20 Revenue GBP48M
MT
2020TRACSIS  : Block Listing Return
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 48,0 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
Net income 2021 2,20 M 3,08 M 3,08 M
Net cash 2021 21,6 M 30,2 M 30,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 113x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 249 M 349 M 349 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,74x
EV / Sales 2022 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 757
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart TRACSIS PLC
Duration : Period :
Tracsis plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRACSIS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 900,00 GBX
Last Close Price 850,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 5,88%
Spread / Average Target 5,88%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Matthew Barnes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew John Kelly Chief Financial Officer & Director
Christopher Cole Non-Executive Chairman
Lisa Charles-Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Anne Elizabeth Richards Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRACSIS PLC32.81%349
ACCENTURE PLC11.61%185 310
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.44%158 195
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION17.91%129 972
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.85%82 929
INFOSYS LIMITED7.70%78 382