Tracsis : Giles Fearnley joins new Tracsis Transport Consultancy business

Hot on the heels of its acquisition of Flash Forward Consulting, Tracsis plc is delighted to announce the appointment of Giles Fearnley as a Senior Advisor.

Giles has over 40 years' experience in the transport sector. He led the management buy-out of Blazefield Holdings and as Chief Executive transformed it into one of the UK's most customer-centric and successful bus companies, operating throughout Lancashire and Yorkshire. In the mid-1990s, he founded Prism Rail which operated four rail franchises in the UK and was its Chief Executive and oversaw its sale to National Express in 2000. Giles then became Chairman of Grand Central until its sale to Arriva Group in 2009 and in 2010 he was appointed as Chief Executive of First Group's UK, Ireland & Germany Bus Division, a role he undertook until November 2020. He has also been Chairman of Association of Train Operating Companies and the Confederation of Passenger Transport and is currently non-executive Chair of Dillistone and leading software provider for recruitment businesses.

Giles will initially be focusing on supporting Tracsis to further develop its products and services for the bus and coach sector, building on Flash Forward Consulting's long-standing reputation and presence in the sector. Commenting on Giles' appointment, Alex Warner, Managing Director, Tracsis Transport Consultancy said 'I am massively excited that Giles is joining us. The Government's Bus Strategy was published last month and it's clear there's a head of steam to take the bus and coach industry to the next level. There's no one more iconic and experienced than Giles Fearnley to come and support Tracsis in our efforts to help the industry and its customers'.

Giles remarked 'With its consultancy pedigree and experience, alongside complementary software products, Tracsis is uniquely positioned to support the bus and coach sector. Like me, Alex is renowned for his obsession with driving customer satisfaction and I'm really looking forward to working with him and the wider Tracsis team'.