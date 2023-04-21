Traction Uranium : Announces Advertising Campaign

Calgary, AB - Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the "Company" or "Traction"), a mineral exploration company focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada including its uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, announces it has engaged Future Money Trends, LLC ("FMT") to provide financial publishing and digital marketing services to the Company (the "Advertising Services"). The aim of the Advertising Services is to support capital markets communications with both traditional and online initiatives targeting the investment community and the investing public in order to raise investor awareness of the Company.

FMT, an arm's-length service provider to the Company, is a limited liability company existing under the laws of the State of Texas with an office at 1102 S. Austin Avenue, #110-283, Georgetown, Texas, USA. Neither FMT nor its principals hold any securities of the Company.

The agreement with FMT calls for the Advertising Services to commence on April 24, 2023, for a period of three months. In exchange for the Advertising Services, the Company has paid an advertising marketing fee of US$ 350,000.

Additionally, the Company announces an agreement Lion Capital Investment Limited ("Lion Capital") (Address: 2nd Floor, 90 North Church St. George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-1102, Cayman Islands) (Phone: 604 999 6566) for marketing services of up to 3 months, commencing April 24, 2023.

Lion Capital will utilize their online programs to generate a greater following, increase investor awareness and attract potential new investors through various online platforms and methods of engagement in consideration of USD $150,000. The activities will occur by email, online publications, Facebook, and Google. Other than a previous engagement Lion Capital does not have a prior relationship with the Company.

The Company has also engaged MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH ("MIC") to provide online marketing services for a term of up to three months, commencing April 21, 2023.

MIC will utilize their online programs with the aim of broadening the Company's reach within the investment community, increasing investor awareness of the Company and attracting potential new investors through various online platforms and methods of engagement in consideration of EUR 150,000. The marketing services include project management and consulting for an online marketing campaign, coordinating marketing actions, maintaining and optimizing AdWords campaigns, adapting AdWords bidding strategies, optimizing AdWords ads, and creating and optimizing landing pages. The promotional activity will occur by email, Facebook, and Google.

MIC, an arm's-length service provider to the Company, and has provided online prior marketing services to Traction.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium Corp. is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium projects in the world renowned Athabasca Region. The Company invites you to find out more about its exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at www.tractionuranium.com.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Lester Esteban

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 561 2687

info@tractionuranium.com

