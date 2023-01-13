Traction Uranium : Announces Advertising Campaign and Restricted Share Unit Awards

Calgary, AB - Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the "Company" or "Traction"), a mineral exploration company focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada including its uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, announces it has engaged Future Money Trends, LLC ("FMT") to provide financial publishing and digital marketing services to the Company (the "Advertising Services"). The aim of the Advertising Services is to support capital markets communications with both traditional and online initiatives targeting the investment community and the investing public in order to raise investor awareness of the Company.

FMT, an arm's-length service provider to the Company, is a limited liability company existing under the laws of the State of Texas with an office at 1102 S. Austin Avenue, #110-283, Georgetown, Texas, USA. Neither FMT nor its principals hold any securities of the Company.

The agreement with FMT calls for the Advertising Services to commence on January 17, 2023, for a period of three months. In exchange for the Advertising Services, the Company has paid an advertising marketing fee of US$400,000.

Additionally the Company announces an agreement Lion Capital Investment Limited ("Lion Capital") (Address: 2nd Floor, 90 North Church St. George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-1102, Cayman Islands) (Phone: 604 999 6566) for marketing services of up to 4 months, commencing January 17, 2023.

Lion Capital will utilize their online programs to generate a greater following, increase investor awareness and attract potential new investors through various online platforms and methods of engagement in consideration of USD $100,000. The activities will occur by email, online publications, Facebook, and Google. Other than a previous engagement Lion Capital does not have a prior relationship with the Company.

The Company also announces that an aggregate of 250,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") have been awarded to a certain consultant eligible to participate in the Company's restricted share unit plan (the "Plan"). The RSUs are subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") Policy 6 and vest on the date of the award. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company. The award of these RSUs is subject to approval by the CSE and shareholder approval of the proposed amendments to the Company's Plan at its next annual general meeting.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium Corp. is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium projects in the world renowned Athabasca Region. The Company invites you to find out more about its exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at www.tractionuranium.com.

