Traction Uranium : Announces Change in Board of Directors

Calgary, AB - Traction Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Traction") (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K), announces that Mr. Blair Way has stepped down as Chair and Director of the Company effective immediately.

Lester Esteban, CEO commented, "We would like to thank Blair for all of his contributions to the Company and wish him all the best."

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the Athabasca Region. The Company invites you to find out more about its exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at www.tractionuranium.com.

