    TRAC   CA89239Q1081

TRACTION URANIUM CORP.

(TRAC)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:18 2022-11-25 pm EST
0.2850 CAD   -3.39%
Traction Uranium : Announces Change in Board of Directors

11/25/2022 | 04:25pm EST
Calgary, AB - Traction Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Traction") (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K), announces that Mr. Blair Way has stepped down as Chair and Director of the Company effective immediately.

Lester Esteban, CEO commented, "We would like to thank Blair for all of his contributions to the Company and wish him all the best."

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the Athabasca Region. The Company invites you to find out more about its exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at www.tractionuranium.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Lester Esteban
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (604) 561 2687
info@tractionuranium.com

Disclaimer

Traction Uranium Corp. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 21:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
