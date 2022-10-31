Traction Uranium : Announces Marketing Campaign

Calgary, AB - Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the "Company" or "Traction"), a mineral exploration company focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada including its three flagship uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, announces it has engaged MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH ("MIC") to provide online marketing services for a term of two months, commencing October 28, 2022.

MIC will utilize their online programs with the aim of broadening the Company's reach within the investment community, increasing investor awareness of the Company and attracting potential new investors through various online platforms and methods of engagement in consideration of EUR 100,000. The marketing services include project management and consulting for an online marketing campaign, coordinating marketing actions, maintaining and optimizing AdWords campaigns, adapting AdWords bidding strategies, optimizing AdWords ads, and creating and optimizing landing pages. The promotional activity will occur by email, Facebook, and Google.

MIC, an arm's-length service provider to the Company, and has provided online prior marketing services to Traction.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium Corp. is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its three flagship uranium projects in the world renowned Athabasca Region. The Company invites you to find out more about its exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at www.tractionuranium.com.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Lester Esteban

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 561 2687

info@tractionuranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the effect of marketing campaign are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and ‎‎uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings ‎‎under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify ‎‎important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those ‎‎described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or ‎‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information ‎‎will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those ‎‎anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any ‎‎forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless ‎‎required by law.‎

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.