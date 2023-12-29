(Calgary, AB): Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the "Company" or "Traction") is pleased to announce that it has granted 3,500,000 restricted share rights ("RSRs") pursuant to the Company's New Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to the members of the board and management of the Company and to certain consultants of the Company.

The RSRs vested immediately upon grant, and settlement will entitle the holder to receive one common share in the capital of the Company. The RSRs are subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan, and the RSRs are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium Corp. is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of uranium discovery prospects in Canada, including its three uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Offering, including the closing dates thereof, the proposed use of proceeds, and receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, conditions in the equity financing markets, stock market volatility, unquantifiable risks related to government actions and interventions, the termination of any agreement governing the Offering, changes in laws or permitting requirements, failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals as well as those risks identified and reported in the Company's public filings ‎‎under the Company's SEDAR+ profile atwww.sedarplus.ca.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.