Traction Uranium : Material Change Report

FORM 51-102F3

MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT

Item 1 Name and Address of Company

Traction Uranium Corp. (the "Company")

6th Floor, 905 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC

V6C 1L6

Item 2 Date of Material Change August 15, 2022 Item 3 News Release

The Company disseminated a news release announcing the material change described herein through the news dissemination services of Stockwatch on August 19, 2022, and a copy was subsequently filed on

SEDAR.

Item 4 Summary of Material Change

The Company announced it has renewed its agreement with Financial Star News Inc. ("FSN") for up to three months commencing August 15, 2022, in consideration of USD $225,000 paid to FSN.

Item 5 Full Description of Material Change

Item 5.1 Full Description of Material Change

The Company announced a renewal agreement for marketing services with Financial Star News Inc. ("FSN") (address: 701 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500, Vancouver, V7Y 1C6; email: info@thefinancialstar.com), for marketing services of up to three months, commencing August 15, 2022.

As previously disclosed, FSN has and shall continue to, as appropriate, create campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, perform detailed keyword research, setup and manage remarketing campaigns, optimize keyword options, coordinate online advertiser and marketers corresponding to the customers online marketing targets, create landing pages for ad campaigns and bring attention to the business of the Company in consideration of USD $225,000 (plus applicable taxes) previously paid to FSN. The promotional activity shall occur on theFinancialStar.com, by email, Facebook, and Google. FSN does not have any prior relationship with the Company aside from its previous engagement with the Company.

Item 5.2 Disclosure for Restructuring Transactions

Not applicable.

Item 6 Reliance on subsection 7.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102

The report is not being filed on a confidential basis.

Item 7 Omitted Information

No information has been omitted.