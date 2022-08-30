Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Traction Uranium Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRAC   CA89239Q1081

TRACTION URANIUM CORP.

(TRAC)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  12:57 2022-08-30 pm EDT
0.4650 CAD   +1.09%
08/30TRACTION URANIUM : Material Change Report
PU
08/30Traction Uranium Provides Hearty Bay Research Program Update
AQ
08/23Traction Uranium Corp. Appoints Boen Tan P.Geo to Technical Advisory Committee
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Traction Uranium : Material Change Report

08/30/2022 | 11:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORM 51-102F3

MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT

Item 1

Name and Address of Company

Traction Uranium Corp. (the "Company")

6th Floor, 905 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC

V6C 1L6

Item 2

Date of Material Change

August 15, 2022

Item 3

News Release

The Company disseminated a news release announcing the material change described herein through the news dissemination services of Stockwatch on August 19, 2022, and a copy was subsequently filed on

SEDAR.

Item 4

Summary of Material Change

The Company announced it has renewed its agreement with Financial Star News Inc. ("FSN") for up to three months commencing August 15, 2022, in consideration of USD $225,000 paid to FSN.

Item 5

Full Description of Material Change

Item 5.1 Full Description of Material Change

The Company announced a renewal agreement for marketing services with Financial Star News Inc. ("FSN") (address: 701 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500, Vancouver, V7Y 1C6; email: info@thefinancialstar.com), for marketing services of up to three months, commencing August 15, 2022.

As previously disclosed, FSN has and shall continue to, as appropriate, create campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, perform detailed keyword research, setup and manage remarketing campaigns, optimize keyword options, coordinate online advertiser and marketers corresponding to the customers online marketing targets, create landing pages for ad campaigns and bring attention to the business of the Company in consideration of USD $225,000 (plus applicable taxes) previously paid to FSN. The promotional activity shall occur on theFinancialStar.com, by email, Facebook, and Google. FSN does not have any prior relationship with the Company aside from its previous engagement with the Company.

Item 5.2 Disclosure for Restructuring Transactions

Not applicable.

Item 6

Reliance on subsection 7.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102

The report is not being filed on a confidential basis.

Item 7

Omitted Information

No information has been omitted.

Item 8

Executive Officer

For further information, please contact Lester Esteban, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, at (604) 561-2687 or info@tractionuranium.com.

Item 9

Date of Report

August 30, 2022

Disclaimer

Traction Uranium Corp. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 03:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRACTION URANIUM CORP.
08/30TRACTION URANIUM : Material Change Report
PU
08/30Traction Uranium Provides Hearty Bay Research Program Update
AQ
08/23Traction Uranium Corp. Appoints Boen Tan P.Geo to Technical Advisory Committee
CI
08/23Traction Uranium Appoints Geologist Boen Tan to Technical Advisory Committee
MT
08/23Traction Uranium Welcomes Boen Tan (P.Geo) Renowned Athabasca Basin Uranium Expert Cred..
AQ
08/16Traction Uranium Corp. Grants the Right to Acquire Up to A 75% Interest in and to the K..
CI
08/16Traction Uranium and UGreenco Energy Announce Option Agreement for Key Lake South Prope..
AQ
08/11TRACTION URANIUM : FY2022 Q1 Management's Discussion and Analysis
PU
07/19Traction Uranium Expands Technical Research Team and Commences Summer Follow Up Program..
AQ
07/12Traction Uranium Collaborates with SRC in Exploring the use of their In-Situ Recovery T..
AQ
More news
Chart TRACTION URANIUM CORP.
Duration : Period :
Traction Uranium Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Lester Esteban Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tasheel Jeerh Chief Financial Officer
David Blair Way Chairman
Faizaan Lalani Independent Director
Afzaal Pirzada Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRACTION URANIUM CORP.-48.89%18
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-13.85%7 966
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-12.50%1 582
ENERGY FUELS INC.4.55%1 223
DENISON MINES CORP.1.15%1 106
LARGO INC.-21.59%453